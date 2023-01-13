Read full article on original website
Men's Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 Michigan
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of Michigan
Men's Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4
Men's Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won't play against Michigan State
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian Trail
michiganradio.org
Michigan secretary of state outlines policy hopes for legislative session
Funding local election administration, further banning harassment of election workers, and preventing the telling of lies to voters about their rights and petitions: Those are all legislative priorities the Michigan secretary of state outlined Tuesday at a news conference alongside lawmakers in the state’s Democratic legislative majority. Secretary of...
What will Perry Johnson run for next?
Former candidate for governor Perry Johnson has a big and expensive announcement to make.
It's a new year, that means new laws taking effect in Michigan
It’s a new year and that means new laws are hitting the books in Michigan. Senior political reporter Elle Meyers breaks down what some of the new laws mean for Michiganders.
Tax talks, policy pushes as Democratic agenda unfolds: Your guide to Michigan politics
The 102nd Michigan Legislature officially opened for business Wednesday, Jan. 11, which has Lansing buzzing with renewed energy as lawmakers and their staff settle in for the new term. As a reminder of the historic moment, Wednesday’s session was used to solidify leadership roles, which meant swearing in the first...
New coalition discusses potential fall-out of EV use, impact on state funds
Coalition members say they're pushing for Michigan to implement new programs that would fairly tax electric vehicles.
East Lansing ousts city manager
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After 11 years of serving as the East Lansing City Manager, George Lahanas is on his way out. It came as a surprise as Lahanas got positive performance reviews and his contract wasn’t set to expire for another year and a half. The separation agreement was approved unanimously at Tuesday’s […]
Michigan lawmakers look to put money back in residents' pockets
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan lawmakers are working to get rid of the retirement tax, which will save Michiganders hundreds of dollars a year. Everyone's pockets are feeling inflation, even seniors who are on a fixed income. "Savings are dwindling, if they haven't already dwindled. People are living paycheck to paycheck. Seniors amongst them," Republican Rep. Andrew Beeler said.In Beeler's recently-proposed House Bill 4008, he said it would bring relief to seniors as early as this year. He said with more than $9 billion in the general fund, it's time to put money back in Michiganders' pockets. Democratic lawmakers like Rep. Rachel...
What Exactly is ‘Right to Work’ and ‘Prevailing Wage?’
The Democrats laid out their first pieces of legislation last week as they took control in Lansing. The first six bills were introduced Thursday in the Senate and amongst them were repealing Michigan’s ‘Right to Work’ law and restoring ‘Prevailing Wage.’ Those are two buzz terms in the labor sector but may not be known in every household.
michiganradio.org
Michigan to begin distributing $81 million opioid settlement money
A Wayne County judge has dismissed a lawsuit preventing Michigan officials from disbursing a $81 million opioid settlement. Michigan, along with several other states, will receive tens of millions dollars for opioid addiction prevention and care. The money is from a settlement involving several states, three drug distributors and one...
Doulas say new Medicaid policy supports their work, but not them
Women and infants’ health advocates around Michigan are celebrating a new policy that will allow pregnant people covered by Medicaid to pay for the services of a doula. The policy, enacted Jan. 1, puts Michigan on the list of just a handful of states that cover doula services, which have been shown to improve birth outcomes and decrease health and racial disparities. But doulas themselves, severely disappointed in the reimbursement rate set by the state, say...
mea.org
Pension tax repeal on deck, Whitmer and legislative leaders announce
After a long 11 years, retired educators may soon experience relief from the unfair retirement tax imposedon them by former lawmakers, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan’s new Democratic legislative leaders announced Thursday. Flanked by new House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, and new Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids,...
UPMATTERS
Representative Jenn Hill announces proposed legislation
State Representative Jenn Hill held her first press conference after taking office today. She announced a democratic package of proposed legislation Friday before an audience of labor union members at the United Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center in Negaunee Twp. To highlight the significance of Michigan house Democrats’ priorities for the Upper Peninsula.
michiganradio.org
Stateside: Jan. 17, 2023
Today’s show started with a visit from Stateside regular, Craig Mauger, to layout the different candidates for the Michigan GOP chair. Each has previously made false claims about elections being stolen. Then, a University of Michigan psychiatrist stopped in to discuss cognitive sleep and a new study about people who sleep in atypical ways. Finishing up, we talked with Lyndsay Green, the Detroit Free Press food critic, to talk about her first year on the job and what it is like to be a Black woman working the job she has.
Michigan Counties With the Most Crimes Committed
Every state has areas where crime seems to be more prevalent. Higher crime rates are typically associated with more urban areas, as well as those that have experienced an economic downturn, but that's not always the case. Each year, the Michigan State Police's Criminal Justice Information Center division compiles statistical...
lansingcitypulse.com
With growing backlash to wind energy, Michigan turns to solar power
Michigan residents can expect to see more solar energy parks soon. Experts hope solar parks will spark less resistance than 600-foot wind turbines. The state and its utility companies are scrambling to increase renewable energy sources. When what was then the tallest wind turbine in the U.S. was erected on...
WILX-TV
Sault Tribe announces appeal of Lansing and Romulus Casino lawsuits
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians will seek relief from a Jan. 3 ruling from Ingham County Judge Joyce Draganchuk that would award $88 million in damages to the developers of the proposed casinos in Lansing and Romulus. The Tribe’s gaming arm, Kewadin Casinos...
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
themanchestermirror.com
End of federal child tax credit expansion risks more Michigan kids in poverty
LANSING — The expansion of a federal tax credit extended to low-income families during the pandemic lifted more than half a million Michigan children out of poverty, according to the Michigan League for Public Policy. The expansion ended at the close of 2022, and advocates worry this will put...
michiganradio.org
Study: Electric vehicles are leaving a growing pothole in Michigan gas tax revenues
A new study finds increased use of electric vehicles could seriously reduce gas tax revenues needed to pay for the upkeep of Michigan’s roads. EV owners pay no federal gas tax and their state registration fee does not fully replace state gas tax revenue. A study by the Anderson Group estimates the state of Michigan lost approximately $50 million in gas tax revenue due to motorists turning to EV’s.
Northern Michigan A-Frame House For Sale is a DIY Dream
Cheap and old. That's a combination of words that might deter some people. However, in this instance, just think of it as inexpensive and classic. That's how I would describe this awesome-looking A-frame house for sale in Northern Michigan. Being a fan of looking through interesting real estate listings, of...
