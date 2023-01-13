Paul Richard Alexander has become known as the last surviving person living in an iron lung. Paul was born on January 10, 1946, and contracted polio at age 6 in 1952. Polio is an illness that affects the nerves in the spinal cord or brain stem, and in severe cases, it can cause paralysis and breathing trouble and lead to death. Polio is contagious and spreads mainly through contaminated water and fecal particles.

3 DAYS AGO