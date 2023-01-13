ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Eye On The Valley – iLEAD Online and Children’s Hunger Fund – January 13, 2023

By Precious Cheng
 4 days ago

Host: Matt Watson

Topic: iLEAD Online and Children’s Hunger Fund

Guests: Suzanne Ronge, Dave Phillips, and Lindsay Haendle

As we come back from the holidays, Matt Watson welcomes us into the studio with Suzanne Ronge to discuss about the iLEAD Online program. Later on, he brings on Dave Phillips and Lindsay Haendle to talk about the Children’s Hunger Fun organization.

Matt opens the show by speaking with Suzanne Range, who is an educational facilitator, EF, part of the iLEAD Online program to talk about the program and what they offer such as free tutoring, flexibility, and personalized schedules. Additionally, Matt and Suzanne also discuss how this program is unique compared to the other iLead programs and how one can get into the program.

Later on, Matt welcomes in Dave Phillips, the president and founder, and Lindsay Haendle, the director, of the Children’s Hunger Fund. They discuss about how it was started and what inspired Dave to start this organization, along with how to help out and become one of the many volunteers to help the Children’s Hunger Fund. Their mission for the organization is to create a “united passion” to help children in need. It started out as 8 churches in San Fernando Valley. It expanded after the big Northridge Earthquake and became a food distribution for the victims of the earthquake through over 100 churches. Currently, it is a worldwide organization with over 30-50 thousand volunteers and more. They help millions of children a year and recently, over the holidays were able to give out millions of toys to the children globally.

Lastly, Big T has his five minutes of fame as he hosts trivia for “Frogger”, Dave, Lindsay, and Precious!

Listen to the entire show here to learn more about the iLEAD Online and Children’s Hunger Fund!

Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com.

