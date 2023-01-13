Knights captain Mark Stone week-to-week with upper-body injury

Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is considered week-to-week after leaving Thursday's game with an upper-body injury.

Stone went into the locker room late in the first period of the 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers and didn't return.

"It's tough to see your captain go down in the first period," Golden Knights center Jack Eichel said after the game. "I think everyone here knows what it means to our group, both on and off the ice. But other guys stepped up."

Stone ranks second on the Pacific-leading Golden Knights in goals (17) and points (38).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.