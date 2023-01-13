Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Andre Iguodala (hip) out again for Warriors Monday
The Golden State Warriors have ruled out Andre Iguodala (hip) for Monday's game against the Washington Wizards. Iguodala will miss his second straight game as he deals with a hip injury. The veteran has averaged 14 minutes per game in his three appearances with the Warriors so far this season.
Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) probable for Monday's game versus Miami
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (shoulder) is listed as probable for Monday's contest against the Miami Heat. Young is expected to suit up on Monday despite experiencing recent shoulder soreness. In a matchup versus a Heat team allowing 44.5 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project Young to score 44.2 FanDuel points.
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater (knee, finger) active as backup versus Buffalo
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee, finger) is active for Sunday's Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. Bridgewater has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Sunday's clash with the Bills. He will operate as a backup with Skylar Thompson starting for the Dolphins. Thompson's...
Kyle Lowry (knee) questionable for Heat's Wednesday matchup
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Lowry's status remains in question after Miami's guard missed three games with left knee discomfort. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes against a Pelicans' team allowing 47.6 FanDuel points per game to point guards if Lowry is inactive.
Jalen Hurts (shoulder) not listed on Eagles' Tuesday injury report
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice. Hurts is on track to play in Saturday's Divisional round contest against the New York Giants after he logged a full practice on Tuesday. In a matchup versus a New York defense allowing 16.4 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks during the regular season, our models project Hurts to score 24.4 FanDuel points.
Taurean Prince (ankle) will play Monday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Prince is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he entered the day on the injury report with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week.
Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Hayward continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is doubtful to face Houston on Wednesday. He last played for the Hornets on January 2nd. Hayward is averaging 13.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and...
Pelicans' Herb Jones (back) doubtful on Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Jones continues to deal with a lower back contusion and is doubtful to face Miami on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect Jones to play 29.5 minutes against the Heat. Jones' Wednesday...
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 1/17/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable for Timberwolves on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Denver Nuggets. Gobert's availability is currently in the air after Minnesota's center did not return on Monday with a groin injury. In a matchup versus a Nuggets' team ranked ninth (50.5) in FanDuel points allowed per game to the five position, expect Naz Reid to see a boost in playing time if Gobert is out.
Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) out for Dallas on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Hardaway is dealing with a left ankle sprain and will not be available to face the Hawks on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Miami Heat on Friday.
Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) out again Sunday for Houston
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Porter was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. He'll miss another game due to a left foot contusion. Expect Kenyon Martin Jr. to start again on the wing in Porter's absence.
Boston's Derrick White (neck) probable on Monday
Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White (neck) is probable for Monday's game versus the Charlotte Hornets. White is on track to play on Monday despite leaving Saturday's contest with a neck sprain. On 27.0 expected minutes, our models project White to score 25.0 FanDuel points. White's projection includes 11.6 points,...
Tyler Herro (Achilles) not listed for Heat on Monday
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is set to play Monday in the team's game against teh Atlanta Hawks. Herro has missed the last couple games due to Achilles soreness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which could send Max Strus back to a bench role.
Caleb Martin (quad) questionable Monday for Miami
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin is dealing with a left quadriceps strain, which is why he's missed the last week of games. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Martin plays, Haywood Highsmith could revert to the bench.
DeMar DeRozan (quad) out again Sunday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. DeRozan is dealing with a right quadricep strain. There was optimism he'd be able to return to the court to close out the week, but he will remain out at least one more game. Expect Alex Caruso to start on the wing again.
