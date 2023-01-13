A special event to save dogs' lives is returning to Dallas: Dallas Animal Services, the city's animal shelter, is reviving a program to get dogs out of the shelter with a financial reward for those who participate. From Friday January 6-Sunday January 8, anyone who comes in to foster a dog gets $150. DAS, along with many shelters and boarding facilities, has seen an increase in canine upper respiratory infections (URI), including the canine influenza virus (CIV), which began surfacing in the fall. Getting dogs out of the shelter helps prevent them from getting sick. In November, DAS began working with the University of...

