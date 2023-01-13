ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CultureMap Dallas

Dallas animal shelter offers $150 to foster a dog in big New Year push

A special event to save dogs' lives is returning to Dallas: Dallas Animal Services, the city's animal shelter, is reviving a program to get dogs out of the shelter with a financial reward for those who participate. From Friday January 6-Sunday January 8, anyone who comes in to foster a dog gets $150. DAS, along with many shelters and boarding facilities, has seen an increase in canine upper respiratory infections (URI), including the canine influenza virus (CIV), which began surfacing in the fall. Getting dogs out of the shelter helps prevent them from getting sick. In November, DAS began working with the University of...
Madonna mounts global celebration tour for 2023 with stop in Dallas

One-named pop singer Madonna is mounting a global tour in 2023, starting in the U.S. in mid-July before heading to Europe. Called "Madonna: The Celebration Tour," it'll highlight her catalog of music from the past 40-plus years.The tour will hit 35 cities in total including three Texas cities, all in mid September:Wednesday, September 13 – Houston, Toyota CenterMonday, September 18 – Dallas, American Airlines CenterThursday, September 21 – Austin, Moody Center ATXProduced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off in North America on Saturday, July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, and wrap up in Amsterdam on Friday,...
Glorious galas and celebrity couples star in our 10 hottest Dallas society stories of 2022

Editor's note: As we look back at the most-read society stories from 2022, we see Dallas philanthropists flexing some serious fundraising muscle at glittering galas all year long - whether supporting children's charities at Crystal Charity Ball, the fight against cancer at Cattle Baron's Ball, or fashion-career scholarships at FGI Night of Stars Gala. Celebrity couples made a few appearances on the list, and a couple of 'Yellowstone' stars roped in a staggering amount at one big bash. 1. Dallas' most VIP couple leads all-star gala for Perot Museum 10th anniversary. The 10th anniversary of a Dallas landmark deserves a...
