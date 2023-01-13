Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
oklahoma Sooner
Women's Tennis Set For Tuesday Clash With Wyoming
NORMAN - After opening the season with back-to-back shutout wins, the No. 4 Oklahoma women's tennis team hosts Wyoming on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. at the Headington Family Tennis Center. MATCHDAY BASICS. The Sooners' 2023 matches at the Headington Family Tennis Center will be open to the public...
Former Oklahoma Defensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination
One of Oklahoma's defensive stoppers found a new home in the transfer portal Monday morning.
oklahoma Sooner
Back-To-Back Shutouts Open the 2023 Season
NORMAN - The No. 4 Oklahoma women's tennis team opened the 2023 season with a pair of wins over Missouri and Tarleton State on Saturday. A combined 245 fans set a new season-opener attendance record for both matches. The Sooners kicked off the match in doubles against the Tigers. Finishing...
OU Basketball: Oklahoma Overcomes Slow Start to Beat No. 23 Kansas
Despite shooting just 28 percent from the field during the first three quarters, the No. 19-ranked Sooners rallied for a ranked win on Saturday.
Oklahoma RB Announces Retirement From Football
Sooners walk-on running back Jaden Knowles announced on Saturday that he would be stepping away from the sport.
Rock Creek eighth grader breaks Kansas high school 200m dash record
ST. GEORGE (KSNT) – The Kansas high school 200m dash record has been broken – by an eighth grader from Rock Creek Junior High. Aria Pearce finished with a 24.46 200m time at the University of Nebraska Graduate Classic. This breaks a record set by Junction City High School’s Deangela McDougald in 2006, when she […]
chatsports.com
UPDATED: Transfer Portal Losses and Acquisitions for 2022-2023
This will be a running list of players who leave the Missouri roster via transfer portal and the ones that are added to the roster as well for the 2022-2023 #portalszn. We’ll keep them in chronological order with updates as soon as we get them. January 13th, 2023. Daniel...
Big Board: Early look at the class of 2025 across Texas
Every January, I put together a big board of sophomore prospects across the state of Texas. This year’s list is longer than ever as a ton of players have already made names for themselves. In fact, the class of 2025 looks like it could be one of the better...
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Nine area players named to TSWA All-State Volleyball Teams
The Alvin Lady Yellowjackets and Manvel Lady Mavericks both delivered memorable playoff runs in the UIL volleyball playoffs and also combined to land nine selections to the 2022 Blue Bell/Texas Sportswriters Association’s All-State Volleyball teams. Lady Yellowjackets’ senior outside hitter Ana Garza and junior middle blocker Wylie Singleton were...
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Oklahoma You Need to Visit (2023)
Oklahoma is a diverse state, with attractions that range from its cowboy heritage to the bustling life of Tulsa, from older-than-time rock formations to an ever-growing food scene. There’s a little something for everybody here. While Oklahoma City and Tulsa are the recognized names, it’s the small towns in...
Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business
Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
KTUL
Prescribed burns planned at National Forests in Arkansas and Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests in Oklahoma and Arkansas have prescribed burns planned over the next several months, according to the US Forest Service. Prescribed burns, also known as controlled fires, are necessary to promote natural ecological processes. “The first objective of prescribed...
Beware of the Dreaded Oklahoma Octopus Lurking in the Deep of Sooner State Lakes
Oklahoma has more than its fair share of scary ghost stories, tall tales, and urban legends, but one mythical creature has been terrifying people for well over 200 years, the dreaded Oklahoma Octopus. This freshwater fiend is said to be lurking in the deep of Sooner State lakes. Most don't survive an encounter with this beast.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Oklahoma
Finding lakes in the Midwest is not difficult. There are plenty to go around. And most people have a lake within close driving distance, which makes them ideal for a day excursion or a weekend getaway. Though, sometimes, you need a little extra room to enjoy your outdoor adventures without getting bombarded by people.
Zoom Down a Mountain on One of the Fastest Coasters in Missouri
If you consider yourself a thrill-seeker, there's a coaster in Missouri that you should know about that will hurtle you down a mountain at speeds faster than just about any other coaster of its type in America. The Copperhead Mountain Coaster in Branson was recently featured in an article by...
Backyard Videos Show Rocket’s Blazing Reentry Over Missouri
A surprise visitor streaked across the Missouri skies this week. Backyard videos captured the moment a rocket reentered the atmosphere leaving a blazing trail behind it. Dan Bush who's a photographer who often shares great videos on the Missouri Skies YouTube channel shared this event from January 11, 2023 based on his video description. After first thinking it was a meteor that grazed our atmosphere, he now believes it was something else entirely:
Kansas ticket won $1 million in Mega Millions drawing
A Mega Millions ticket bought in Kansas is worth $1 million after Tuesday's drawing.
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Kansas
What do you know about the top landowners in Kansas?. In the Midwestern United States, Kansas has been nicknamed the Sunflower State. Farmland occupies over 45 million acres in Kansas, making it one of the top farming states in America. But who’s in control of all that land? Let’s find out!
We’re Halfway Through Meteorological Winter in Missouri, Really?
Believe it or not, Saturday, January 14, was the halfway point of meteorological winter. So far, it hasn't been too bad. Yet, mother nature might just show us her worst in the second half. It's hard to believe we're halfway through the winter. According to the National Weather Service office...
Let us Introduce you to the Best Bakery in Missouri
Scones are the specialty at the best bakery in all of Missouri, but if you have a taste for giant cinnamon rolls, pecan pies, or anything else that is baked fresh with love you need to stop by this small-town bakery in the Show-Me State. The winner of Missouri's Best...
