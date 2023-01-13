ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
oklahoma Sooner

Women's Tennis Set For Tuesday Clash With Wyoming

NORMAN - After opening the season with back-to-back shutout wins, the No. 4 Oklahoma women's tennis team hosts Wyoming on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. at the Headington Family Tennis Center. MATCHDAY BASICS. The Sooners' 2023 matches at the Headington Family Tennis Center will be open to the public...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Back-To-Back Shutouts Open the 2023 Season

NORMAN - The No. 4 Oklahoma women's tennis team opened the 2023 season with a pair of wins over Missouri and Tarleton State on Saturday. A combined 245 fans set a new season-opener attendance record for both matches. The Sooners kicked off the match in doubles against the Tigers. Finishing...
NORMAN, OK
chatsports.com

UPDATED: Transfer Portal Losses and Acquisitions for 2022-2023

This will be a running list of players who leave the Missouri roster via transfer portal and the ones that are added to the roster as well for the 2022-2023 #portalszn. We’ll keep them in chronological order with updates as soon as we get them. January 13th, 2023. Daniel...
MISSOURI STATE
Alvin Sun Advertiser

Nine area players named to TSWA All-State Volleyball Teams

The Alvin Lady Yellowjackets and Manvel Lady Mavericks both delivered memorable playoff runs in the UIL volleyball playoffs and also combined to land nine selections to the 2022 Blue Bell/Texas Sportswriters Association’s All-State Volleyball teams. Lady Yellowjackets’ senior outside hitter Ana Garza and junior middle blocker Wylie Singleton were...
ALVIN, TX
allamericanatlas.com

19 Charming Small Towns in Oklahoma You Need to Visit (2023)

Oklahoma is a diverse state, with attractions that range from its cowboy heritage to the bustling life of Tulsa, from older-than-time rock formations to an ever-growing food scene. There’s a little something for everybody here. While Oklahoma City and Tulsa are the recognized names, it’s the small towns in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business

Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

Prescribed burns planned at National Forests in Arkansas and Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests in Oklahoma and Arkansas have prescribed burns planned over the next several months, according to the US Forest Service. Prescribed burns, also known as controlled fires, are necessary to promote natural ecological processes. “The first objective of prescribed...
OKLAHOMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Oklahoma

Finding lakes in the Midwest is not difficult. There are plenty to go around. And most people have a lake within close driving distance, which makes them ideal for a day excursion or a weekend getaway. Though, sometimes, you need a little extra room to enjoy your outdoor adventures without getting bombarded by people.
OKLAHOMA STATE
97.9 KICK FM

Backyard Videos Show Rocket’s Blazing Reentry Over Missouri

A surprise visitor streaked across the Missouri skies this week. Backyard videos captured the moment a rocket reentered the atmosphere leaving a blazing trail behind it. Dan Bush who's a photographer who often shares great videos on the Missouri Skies YouTube channel shared this event from January 11, 2023 based on his video description. After first thinking it was a meteor that grazed our atmosphere, he now believes it was something else entirely:
MISSOURI STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Kansas

What do you know about the top landowners in Kansas?. In the Midwestern United States, Kansas has been nicknamed the Sunflower State. Farmland occupies over 45 million acres in Kansas, making it one of the top farming states in America. But who’s in control of all that land? Let’s find out!
KANSAS STATE

