CINCINNATI – Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was the highest-graded true freshman in college football during the 2022 season according to Pro Football Focus. Jeanty earned an overall grade of 89.5 and was among the top-15 FBS running backs in both overall grade and rushing grade (90.6). Of his 821 yards rushing, 73.8% came after contact, a top-10 rate among Group of Five running backs.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO