Bronco Sports
Marquardt and Sippel Lead Broncos Against Tulsa
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Jan Lucca Marquardt and Sam Sippel led the Broncos on Sunday against Tulsa at the Allen Morris Invitational. On the day, Boise State went 4-8 versus the Golden Hurricane in a hidden dual that featured four doubles and eight singles contests. Marquardt and Ryo Minakata...
Bronco Sports
Menegatti Earns MW Weekly Honor
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Boise State track and field senior MaLeigha Menegatti was named the Mountain West Women's Track Athlete of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday. Menegatti's honor follows her performance at the Spokane Indoor Challenge, Jan. 14. Menegatti captured the Broncos' lone victory of the weekend, topping...
Bronco Sports
Broncos Claim First in Mountain West Standings with Rout of Nevada
BOISE, Idaho – A career-high 29 points from Max Rice powered Boise State men's basketball to a 77-62 over Nevada, positioning itself atop the Mountain West standings Tuesday night at ExtraMile Arena. The Broncos (15-4, 5-1 MW) opened the game shooting 4-of-5 from three-point range, scoring 12 of their...
Bronco Sports
Boise State Athletics Selects Anthony Travel
BOISE, Idaho – Boise State Athletics has contracted with Anthony Travel to serve onsite as team travel partner, director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey announced today. Anthony Travel, the nationally recognized and award-winning leader in collegiate sports travel management, will work onsite at Boise State to oversee the management and execution of all team and administrative travel.
Bronco Sports
UNLV Tops Boise State
LAS VEGAS – UNLV defeated Boise State 73-61, Monday, in Cox Pavilion. Abby Muse started things early for the Broncos (7-11, 2-3 MW), scoring eight points on 4-of-5 shooting in the first quarter. Mary Kay Naro was also a key contributor early, dishing out four assists in the opening period and hitting a deep three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Broncos a 21-16 lead.
Bronco Sports
Lopez Collects Trio of MRCG Weekly Awards
LOGAN, Utah – Boise State gymnast Emily Lopez was named the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Specialist of the week on vault, bars and beam for her performances in the Broncos' season-opening meet, the conference announced Monday. The junior commenced her 2023 campaign recording the highest marks in the conference...
Bronco Sports
Jeanty Earns No. 1 True Freshman PFF Grade
CINCINNATI – Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was the highest-graded true freshman in college football during the 2022 season according to Pro Football Focus. Jeanty earned an overall grade of 89.5 and was among the top-15 FBS running backs in both overall grade and rushing grade (90.6). Of his 821 yards rushing, 73.8% came after contact, a top-10 rate among Group of Five running backs.
Bronco Sports
Eight Super Seniors Slated to Return in 2023
BOISE, Idaho – Eight super seniors will return to the Boise State football team for the 2023 season, it was announced Tuesday. Offensively, five Broncos will come back for an additional year of eligibility in offensive linemen Cade Beresford and Garrett Curran, wide receivers Billy Bowens and Stefan Cobbs and tight end Riley Smith.
