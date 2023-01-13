ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

Missouri lawmakers file several bills regarding abortion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield is one of many lawmakers who filed legislation. “The reason I failed that, quite honestly, is to continue the conversation around reproductive health care and what is going on in our state,” said House Minority Leader Quade.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

PSC Local Hearing On Missouri-American Water Rate Next Week

The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold a series of local public hearings around the state starting today (1/17) to receive customer comment in a water and sewer rate case filed by the Missouri-American Water Company. There will be both in-person and virtual public hearings conducted by the Public Service...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Boyd Sponsoring 6 Bills In Missouri House For 2023 Session

Mazzie Boyd. Photo by Mazzie Boyd for State Representative. Missouri 2nd District Representative Mazzie Boyd says she’s has sponsored or co-sponsored 6 bills in this 2023 legislative session. ‘. She’s co-sponsored another bill. Missouri 2nd District Representative Mazzie Boyd.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Bill Would Allow ‘Rural Emergency Hospitals’

(Radio Iowa) A bill introduced in the Iowa House would set up a state licensing process for “rural emergency hospitals.” Federal rules now let small rural hospitals discontinue in-patient care and just provide an emergency room and outpatient services. Representative Martin Graber of Fort Madison says this could be a financial lifeline for more than 30 small Iowa hospitals where very few patients are being admitted for an overnight stay.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

New Missouri State Treasurer to be Sworn Into Office Today

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces that the state is switching to an endemic phase of handling COVID-19 during news conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson declared that "the COVID-19 crisis is over" in Missouri. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Governor Parson To Give State of the State Address This Week

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Jefferson City, Mo. The speech is traditionally given in the House chamber but was moved to the smaller Senate chamber at the last minute due to concerns about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

What Would It Take to Pay Missouri Teachers Based Upon Performance?

(MISSOURINET)- There could be discussion this legislative session to pay Missouri K-12 public school teachers based upon performance. Missouri Board of Education President Charlie Shields, of St. Joseph, says making the switch would require two things – a change in state statute and to the Missouri Constitution. He says he would be encouraged if the Legislature can put the measure before voters.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect

Audra Youmans says most people living on the streets of St. Louis have nowhere else to go. As a volunteer and advocate with St. Louis Winter Outreach, she made over 40 calls to the city’s referral service for homeless shelters last year — recording and compiling a video to demonstrate the problem.  “Every single time […] The post Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, January 16th, 2023

(Statewide) -- Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Most federal, state, county and city offices are closed today. Essential services such as law enforcement, some healthcare settings, and jails are still operating. Banks and financial institutions are closed for the holiday, and there is no regular mail delivery. The Missouri Legislature will not be in session on Monday in Jefferson City, because of the holiday. Dr. King was a leader in the civil rights movement, protesting racial discrimination. The holiday was first observed in 1986.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri lawmakers revisit sports betting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A new piece of legislation put the topic of sports betting back on state lawmakers' agendas.  House Bill 581, filed by State Representative Phil Christofanelli (R-St. Peters), aims to add Missouri to the list of states with legalized sports betting. The proposed bill would allow Missouri residents over 21 to legally The post Missouri lawmakers revisit sports betting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

MDC is requesting updates for certain landowners that receive no-cost permits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri of Conservation is reminding residents no-cost or reduced-cost deer and turkey landowner hunting permits to update the property information they submitted for 2023. Under the MDC Landowner Permit Application process, Missouri landowners with at least 20 acres who want to receive free or reduced-cost...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

New Executive Director Names for Iowa Beef Checkoff

AMES, IA – The Iowa Beef Industry Council board of directors selected Ames resident Mike Anderson as executive director of the Iowa Beef Checkoff organization. Anderson comes to the beef council after 17 years with Iowa State Extension & Outreach where he served as program manager of 4-H Agriculture & Natural Resources.
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy