Battle Creek, MI

Two face murder charges in fatal stabbing of Kalamazoo Township man

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Prosecutors filed open murder charges against two suspects accused of fatally stabbing a Kalamazoo Township man before setting his home on fire in June, according to court records. Prosecutors issued charges for Andrew McCormack, 47, and Shawna Kroeger, 32, on open murder, second degree arson and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Medical examiner rules Saturday fatal shooting as a homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Medical Examiner has ruled the Saturday fatal shooting as a homicide, according to the autopsy report Tuesday. Saturday morning: One man dead in early morning Grand Rapids shooting. Police officers found Jontell White, 30, dead in the area of Division and Burton...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
No injuries reported after car flips over in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No one was injured after a car crashed in Kalamazoo Sunday night. Car crashes into tree: Calhoun County woman dies after crashing car into tree. The crash happened at 8 p.m. on Howard Street near South Westnedge, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers. Davison...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Calhoun County woman dies after crashing car into tree

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Burlington Township woman died after crashing her car in Newton Township Monday morning, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. The 72-year-old woman was traveling along K Drive South near 6 Mile Road when she drove off the road and crashed into a tree, deputies said.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Dowagiac man recovering after crashing into Mill Pond

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WSBT) — A Dowagiac man is recovering after crashing his truck into a Cass County pond. The crash happened Sunday morning, just after 8 a.m. Police say the 81-year-old driver ran off Dutch Settlement Road, hitting a guardrail and a tree before crashing into Mill Pond. The...
DOWAGIAC, MI
Shooting near Kalamazoo's Burke Acres neighborhood causes gas leak

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple shots were fired near Kalamazoo's Burke Acres neighborhood Sunday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The gunfire was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Heatherdowns Lane, police said. Responding Kalamazoo Public Safety officers discovered multiple buildings nearby that had been...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested for fraud

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety officer Catrice Lockett was arrested Sunday on a charge of fraud outside of Atlanta Georgia, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officer Lockett was immediately placed on leave when KDPS learned of her arrest. “Once the investigating agency notified us of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Sgt. Proxmire's K9 adapting well to new family

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — K9 Ryker is continuing to honor his late father Sgt. Ryan Proxmire while adapting to a new family, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday. Proxmire was shot and killed during a high-speed chase south of Galesburg Aug. 14, 2021. Report: Sgt....
GALESBURG, MI
One man dead in early morning Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city's south side. Officers heard gunfire in the area of Division St. near Burton Street SE, around 1:45 Saturday morning, according to GRPD. Police found an adult male. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
City to discuss attorney vacancy, Kalamazoo Avenue redesign at Tuesday meeting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo will decide how to handle its city attorney vacancy at a scheduled city commission meeting Tuesday. James Porter, the current Oshtemo township attorney, withdrew his name from consideration during contract negotiations due to personal family matters. Porter was supposed to be taking...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Hope House of Battle Creek begins moving in residents

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Hope House, a home for homeless men recovering from substance abuse addiction, started moving residents in this month. Victory Life Church and Hood Church in Battle Creek have partnered to purchase and operate the house, which they say will create a bridge between a sobriety program and independent living.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Barry County firefighter fighting for his life

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Greg Garrett, Hickory Corners Fire Department firefighter, has been in critical condition with flu complications since Christmas, according to assistant fire chief Rod Mox. The complications have lead to nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, trip to the intensive care unit, and a mountain of...
HICKORY CORNERS, MI
Paterson Street bridge to close for months-long repair project

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo drivers will need to find another way to get around Paterson Bridge starting in late February. Paterson Bridge between Riverview Drive and Harrison Street is scheduled to close starting Feb. 27 for bridge repairs, according to the City of Kalamazoo in a release Monday. Lover's...
KALAMAZOO, MI

