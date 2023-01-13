Read full article on original website
Two face murder charges in fatal stabbing of Kalamazoo Township man
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Prosecutors filed open murder charges against two suspects accused of fatally stabbing a Kalamazoo Township man before setting his home on fire in June, according to court records. Prosecutors issued charges for Andrew McCormack, 47, and Shawna Kroeger, 32, on open murder, second degree arson and...
Kalamazoo student arrested for setting fires in school and assaulting a staff member
KALAMAZOO TWP, Mich. — A 12-year-old Kalamazoo student was taken into custody Monday, after he allegedly set a couple of fires in an occupied school building and assaulted a staff member, according to the Township of Kalamazoo police. Officers responded Monday to the school in the 3100 block of...
Medical examiner rules Saturday fatal shooting as a homicide
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Medical Examiner has ruled the Saturday fatal shooting as a homicide, according to the autopsy report Tuesday. Saturday morning: One man dead in early morning Grand Rapids shooting. Police officers found Jontell White, 30, dead in the area of Division and Burton...
No injuries reported after car flips over in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No one was injured after a car crashed in Kalamazoo Sunday night. Car crashes into tree: Calhoun County woman dies after crashing car into tree. The crash happened at 8 p.m. on Howard Street near South Westnedge, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers. Davison...
Calhoun County woman dies after crashing car into tree
NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Burlington Township woman died after crashing her car in Newton Township Monday morning, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. The 72-year-old woman was traveling along K Drive South near 6 Mile Road when she drove off the road and crashed into a tree, deputies said.
Theo & Stacys closing, a dive team searches, two juveniles arrested, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Theo & Stacy's to close after 50 years serving Kalamazoo. A Kalamazoo restaurant has announced that they are closing their doors. For 50 years, Theo & Stacy's has been a downtown staple. In a Facebook...
Dowagiac man recovering after crashing into Mill Pond
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WSBT) — A Dowagiac man is recovering after crashing his truck into a Cass County pond. The crash happened Sunday morning, just after 8 a.m. Police say the 81-year-old driver ran off Dutch Settlement Road, hitting a guardrail and a tree before crashing into Mill Pond. The...
Shooting near Kalamazoo's Burke Acres neighborhood causes gas leak
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple shots were fired near Kalamazoo's Burke Acres neighborhood Sunday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The gunfire was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Heatherdowns Lane, police said. Responding Kalamazoo Public Safety officers discovered multiple buildings nearby that had been...
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested for fraud
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety officer Catrice Lockett was arrested Sunday on a charge of fraud outside of Atlanta Georgia, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officer Lockett was immediately placed on leave when KDPS learned of her arrest. “Once the investigating agency notified us of...
Sgt. Proxmire's K9 adapting well to new family
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — K9 Ryker is continuing to honor his late father Sgt. Ryan Proxmire while adapting to a new family, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday. Proxmire was shot and killed during a high-speed chase south of Galesburg Aug. 14, 2021. Report: Sgt....
One man dead in early morning Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city's south side. Officers heard gunfire in the area of Division St. near Burton Street SE, around 1:45 Saturday morning, according to GRPD. Police found an adult male. The...
City to discuss attorney vacancy, Kalamazoo Avenue redesign at Tuesday meeting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo will decide how to handle its city attorney vacancy at a scheduled city commission meeting Tuesday. James Porter, the current Oshtemo township attorney, withdrew his name from consideration during contract negotiations due to personal family matters. Porter was supposed to be taking...
Community says goodbye to mother, daughters killed in apparent murder-suicide
FENNVILLE, Mich. — It was a day filled with heartache and healing in Fennville as friends, family, and classmates said goodbye to an Allegan County woman and her two young daughters. 35-year-old Cindy Clouse, 13-year-old Autumn Hagger, and 10-year-old Mackenzie Hagger were shot and killed at their home in...
Candlelight vigil being held for missing Portage woman, Heather Kelley
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A candlelight vigil is expected to be held for Heather Kelley, on Sunday night. The Portage mother of eight, went missing just over a month ago in December. The family is planning to hold a candlelight vigil Sunday at 7 p.m., in the area where Kelley's...
Hope House of Battle Creek begins moving in residents
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Hope House, a home for homeless men recovering from substance abuse addiction, started moving residents in this month. Victory Life Church and Hood Church in Battle Creek have partnered to purchase and operate the house, which they say will create a bridge between a sobriety program and independent living.
Barry County firefighter fighting for his life
HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Greg Garrett, Hickory Corners Fire Department firefighter, has been in critical condition with flu complications since Christmas, according to assistant fire chief Rod Mox. The complications have lead to nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, trip to the intensive care unit, and a mountain of...
Deputy treasurer resigns amid financial issues at Kalamazoo County Treasurer's Office
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County's former deputy treasurer has resigned from the Treasurer's Office amid a number of financial issues within the office. Former deputy treasurer Michael Budram, the 2020 campaign manager for Kalamazoo County Treasurer Thomas Whitener resigned from the department Friday, according to Whitener. Whitener and county...
Paterson Street bridge to close for months-long repair project
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo drivers will need to find another way to get around Paterson Bridge starting in late February. Paterson Bridge between Riverview Drive and Harrison Street is scheduled to close starting Feb. 27 for bridge repairs, according to the City of Kalamazoo in a release Monday. Lover's...
Constantine Public Schools cancels school due to lack of bus drivers
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Constantine Public Schools in St. Joseph County announced they were closed on Tuesday, and classes were cancelled due to lack of bus drivers. Start of school year: Bus driver shortage plagues districts in new school year. “At the end of the day, it sounds...
Michigan Corrections Officer Program aims to help officers earn required college credits
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Local corrections officers that need to earn their required college credits could get up to 15 credits tuition-free at Kellogg Community College. The Michigan Department of Corrections, or MDOC, requires that new officers earn 15 college credits within 24 months of employment, according to Kellogg Community College.
