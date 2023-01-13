ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

Tipp City man goes to Olympic Marathon Trials

TIPP CITY — Jason Salyer, 32, of Tipp City, recently qualified for the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials by running the 26 mile California International Marathon in 2 hours, 17 minutes and 14 seconds on Sunday, Dec. 4, in Folsom. Salyer has been a competitive long distance runner since his...
TIPP CITY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

January virtual expert series programs

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is hosting two virtual Expert Series programs in January that will provide participants with actionable tools to help protect their brain health and put legal and financial plans into place following a dementia diagnosis. The programs, being offered free to...
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy resident makes 100th lifetime donation

TROY — Troy donor Penelope “Penney” Williamson began the year in a perfect way. She made her milestone 100th lifetime donation on Jan. 11 with her first donation of 2023. She is retired from her career with the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities and last year...
TROY, OH
wyso.org

WYSO News Update: Medical cannabis expansion; Dayton's American Rescue Plan money

Your WYSO News Update for January 17, 2023, with Chris Welter:. Anthony Wayne building renovations should be coming soon - (Journal-News) Revitalization work on the Anthony Wayne building in downtown Hamilton is set to begin in a few weeks. The $16 million project will turn the century-old building back into a 54-room hotel. The hotel will be called The Well House (by Hilton).
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua churches merge

PIQUA — Two Piqua-based churches have decided to become one following a vote held this past weekend. Piqua Baptist Church and Cornerstone Church are beginning the process of joining forces to become one congregation. Piqua Baptist Church, located at 1402 W High St., has been faced with ongoing decline...
PIQUA, OH
dayton.com

Springfield barbecue restaurant to open first franchise location

Rudy’s Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant that has been in Springfield for nearly two decades, is opening its first franchise location in Columbus. “We’re very excited and blessed to grow such a fun and authentic BBQ brand in the Columbus area and look forward to serving the community,” said Springfield native Kristopher Rowland, who will be the first franchisee of Rudy’s Smokehouse. “Our business is providing quality, slow smoked meats with made from scratch sides that has passion built into every recipe that you can taste.”
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

$14M healthy living project coming to west Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A $14 million construction project in west Dayton is anticipated to break into the area’s food desert. Dayton-based social services organization Homefull broke ground on the two-phase project’s first section earlier this month – at the intersection of US-35 and Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton.
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua Police Department hires new officers

PIQUA — Two new Piqua Police officers, Benjamin Marialke and Zachary Smith, were sworn-in on Thursday, Jan. 5, during an oath-of-office ceremony held in the Piqua City Commission’s Chambers on West Water Street. “Officer Benjamin Marialke graduated from Tiffin University in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal...
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Area Agency on Aging seeks 2023 workshop speakers

DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging is seeking speakers to present one-hour programs within their nine-county region specific to education of family caregivers. The goal of these trainings is to provide education to family caregivers to help them better understand their role, when and how to access assistance, how to utilize services/information to decrease stress and how to better care for their loved ones and themselves. Agency staff will be responsible for scheduling and promotion of each event.
DAYTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

The year ahead: A look at Dayton’s music scene in 2023

With another year behind us, it’s time for a quick look at 2023. You don’t need a crystal ball to tell you the Miami Valley is looking at another big year for live music. After a concert-filled 2022, it will be much the same this year with major stars, rising artists and legacy acts back on the road.
DAYTON, OH
1017thepoint.com

RICHMOND MAYORAL CANDIDATES WITHDRAW AFTER CHALLENGE

(Richmond, IN)--Two people have withdrawn their candidacy as Republicans in the run for Richmond mayor. David Carpenter and Kevin Fox withdrew following a challenge by Wayne County Republican Party Chair Gary Saunders. Saunders has also challenged Republicans David Flannery and Shawn O’Conner. The challenge comes because none the four voted for the same party in the last two primary elections. Carpenter and Fox have indicated that they will re-file as independents. All candidates have until two weeks from Friday to file for the May primary.
RICHMOND, IN
WKBN

Ohio school district sued after allowing transgender students access to communal bathrooms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents and students backed by a national legal group are challenging an Ohio school district in federal court for allowing transgender students to use communal restrooms consistent with their gender identity.  American First Legal is suing Dayton-area Bethel Local School District, alleging school officials violated the religious liberty of 18 anonymous […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Elderly residents at St. Mary’s Development need supplies

The COVID virus still challenges us and in addition we are seeing contagious flu and respiratory illnesses like RSV, the virus that causes infections of the respiratory tract. These are illnesses that affect the most vulnerable, especially the elderly and immune-compromised individuals. St. Mary Development is a faith-based non-profit that...
DAYTON, OH

