Rivers Casino reopens after cracked pipe causes water to spray onto the gaming floor
PITTSBURGH — Rivers Casino was temporarily closed after water began leaking onto the gaming floor.
Casino officials say the water was coming from a cracked refrigeration pipe.
The water began to spray inside the building Friday afternoon.
Repairs were made and the casino was cleaned up.
The casino reopened at 8 p.m. the same day.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
