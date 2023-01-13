ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Rivers Casino reopens after cracked pipe causes water to spray onto the gaming floor

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Rivers Casino was temporarily closed after water began leaking onto the gaming floor.

Casino officials say the water was coming from a cracked refrigeration pipe.

The water began to spray inside the building Friday afternoon.

Repairs were made and the casino was cleaned up.

The casino reopened at 8 p.m. the same day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IK6DC_0kE1dMtk00

