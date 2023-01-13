ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri lawmakers adopt stricter dress code requiring women to cover shoulders

By Cami Mondeaux
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1akMGh_0kE1cxro00


L awmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives passed a rules package earlier this week implementing a stricter dress code that requires women to cover their shoulders.

Under the new rules , women will be required to wear a jacket, blazer, or cardigan, according to the legislation. The amendment sparked pushback from several Democratic lawmakers who argued that the new rules were sexist because no changes were made to the men’s dress code.

LOUDON COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE TO NO LONGER PROSECUTE CERTAIN MISDEMEANORS

“Do you know what it feels like to have a bunch of men in this room looking at your top trying to determine if it’s appropriate or not?” state Rep. Ashley Aune, a Democrat, asked on the floor during debate.

One Democrat, state Rep. Peter Merideth, declined to vote on the amendment. He argued it is a “really dangerous road” to vote on what is considered “appropriate or not appropriate for women.”

“Y’all had a conniption fit the last two years when we talked about maybe, maybe wearing masks in a pandemic to keep each other safer,” Merideth said. “Well, I know some governments require women to wear things over their face, but here, oh, it’s OK because we’re just talking about how many layers they have to have over their shoulders.”

However, Republicans shot back, arguing the new dress code encourages equality for male and female colleagues. Under the current dress code, men are required to wear a coat and tie when conducting business.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“Men are required to wear a jacket, a shirt, and a tie, correct? And if they walked in here without a tie, they would get gaveled down in a heartbeat,” said state Rep. Ann Kelley, a Republican who introduced the rule. “If they walked in without a jacket, they would get gaveled down in a heartbeat. So, we are so interested in being equal.”

The amendment passed the state House in a voice vote, with the full rules package being adopted by the legislature in a 105-51 vote.

Comments / 15

Related
KOCO

Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to ban implementation of critical race theory statewide

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma state Sen. Nathan Dahm has filed a bill that would ban state agencies or departments from implementing critical race theory statewide. A news release sent on Martin Luther King Jr. Day states that Senate Bill 348 would prohibit every agency or department of the state, county or municipality, or political subdivision from adopting any policy or training materials to promote race or sex stereotyping or scapegoating.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Bay Net

Brief Supports Accountability For Firearms Industry In State Law

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today demonstrated his steadfast commitment to protecting our communities by holding gun manufacturers and dealers accountable for their conduct that contributes to gun violence. With a coalition of 18 Attorneys General, Attorney General Brown filed an amicus brief supporting states’ rights to enact legislation that protects the public from firearms industry practices that endanger their safety. In the brief, the coalition argues that states – in this case, the challenged law was enacted in New York – have the authority to protect residents and public safety.
WISCONSIN STATE
VTDigger

After 3 reporters turned away from hearings, Vermont newsrooms raise concerns about Statehouse access

As the Legislature’s first fully in-person session in years gets underway, lawmakers’ decisions to turn away reporters raise questions about how they are balancing public access to the Statehouse — long called “the people’s house” — with public health. Read the story on VTDigger here: After 3 reporters turned away from hearings, Vermont newsrooms raise concerns about Statehouse access.
VERMONT STATE
Houston Press

Texas Democrats File Sweep Of Trans Protection Bills

The Republican war on trans people in Texas is likely to heat up this year, but Democrats have filed a raft of bills in the 88th Legislative Session that aim to protect trans people. State Rep. Diego Bernal (D-San Antonio) filed House Bill 256 in November. The bill would include...
TEXAS STATE
theexaminernews.com

If State Legislators Don’t Like Their Pay, They Should Find Other Work

Don’t shed any tears for the how much your state senator or Assemblymember will now earn. State employees earn between $28,000 and $102,500, averaging $54,500. They have to show up for work full-time year-round. No time to hold down a second job. Contrast this with the recent pay raise of $32,000 for members of the state legislature. This raised their annual base pay from $110,000 to $142,000.
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom Opened a Reparations Can of Worms

Despite that California was never a slave state, the San Francisco reparations committee just announced a proposal to pay each multi-decade black resident of the City $5 million. But Wait! It doesn’t stop there. The reparations committee also proposed granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
270K+
Followers
75K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy