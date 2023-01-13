Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bham Now
CASTING ALERT: New movie filming in Birmingham this month seeking extras– here’s what we know
Beginning in late January, a new sci-fi film titled The Shift will be filming in various locations in the Birmingham area. Filming will take place January 30th through March 3rd. About the film. Written and directed by filmmaker Brock Heasley, “The Shift” tells the story of Kevin Garner, who after...
Bham Now
23+ exciting February events including the last Mercedes-Benz Marathon
Whether you’re looking for a February jam-packed with love or fun (why not both?), The Magic City is the place to be. It’s time to start filling up your calendar with these can’t-miss February events around Birmingham. 1. Hamilton. What: The beloved Broadway musical Hamilton is in...
Bham Now
How to celebrate Black History Month 2023 in Birmingham
Since 1926, the US has been honoring Black History Week—fifty years after its founding, it became Black History Month. As a city with history rooted deep in the Civil Rights Movement, Birmingham has an abundance of places and events to visit throughout February to commemorate Black History Month. Places...
Bham Now
6 spots to get a delicious king cake around The Magic City
Mardi on—the most festive Tuesday of the year is coming up soon, so it’s time to chow down NOLA style. Read on to find out where you can get a taste of Mardi Gras in The Magic City with these delicious king cakes. 1. Birmingham Breadworks. They’re baking...
CJ Harris, ‘American Idol’ contestant and Alabama native, dies at 31
CJ Harris, a Jasper native who hit the national stage as a contestant on "American Idol" in 2014, has died, TMZ reports.
Bham Now
KS Boutique + 2 other openings in Birmingham
A new week means new openings in Birmingham. Whether you’re looking for a new place to shop or somewhere to grab a bite to eat, check out these three openings. KS Boutique is the newest, most stylish boutique in Gardendale. I went to the grand opening on Saturday and came out with the cutest new pants. Ladies, give KS Boutique a visit and thank me later!
Bham Now
Freddy’s to open 2nd location in Homewood. Here are the details
Freddy’s, a popular restaurant in Birmingham’s Highland Park neighborhood, is opening its second location in Homewood. The new neighborhood eatery is moving into the old Nabeel’s Cafe and Market space at 1706 Oxmoor Rd, Homewood, AL 35209. They plan to open the new Edgewood neighborhood Freddy’s location in the summer of 2023.
Bham Now
Top 5 stories this week including renovation plans for historic Sloss Quarters + reopening of original Zoës Kitchen
Can you believe we are already halfway through January, Birmingham? As you get ready for another week, here are the top stories you may have missed including the announcement of the original Zoës Kitchen reopening in Mountain Brook and more. Krystal opened a new concept location on Center Point...
WAFF
Gordon Edwards Burns, known as Country Boy Eddy, dies at 92
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The legendary Gordon Edwards Burns, known as ‘Country Boy Eddy’, has died at the age of 92. Burns is well-known in the Birmingham area for his time hosting the long-running ‘The Country Boy Eddie Show with Country Boy Eddy’ on WBRC FOX6 News from 1957 to 1993.
Bham Now
Woodfin touts initiatives in the State of the City address
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin delivered his 2023 State of the City Address to the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham today, January 17 at the Harbert Center. In his address, Woodfin released initiatives that his administration is taking to reduce crime, improve economic and community development and strengthen neighborhoods in the city. Keep reading to get the highlights on Woodfin’s address.
Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris dies at Walker County hospital
Former American Idol contestant Curtis “C.J.” Harris died Sunday at a Walker County hospital. Walker County Coroner Joey Vick said Harris, 31, was taken to Walker Baptist Medical Center in medical distress. CPR was performed on the former singer, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Bham Now
Find over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area
It’s time to polish off your resume and find your dream job. According to Indeed.com, the Birmingham-Hoover area has over 21K job openings. Keep reading to find out about the job market and local companies hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings. Your browser does not support JavaScript,...
Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama
The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
Bham Now
Highlands College opens new residential hall—a $20M gift from Hobby Lobby CEO
A new residence hall is the latest addition to Highlands College’s 70-acre campus in Birmingham, which opened in January 2022. This is the first on-campus living space for Highlands College and they have plans to build a second residential building in the future. Keep reading to learn about the features and the family behind the donation.
The story behind a Birmingham ice cream fave’s name and their new Huntsville location
Some business names are more than just that. There’s a story in there, too. Growing up, Ryan O’Hara spent much of his summers at his grandmother’s house in Rock Mountain Lakes, a community between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. After every lunch and dinner together there, they’d have some kind of ice cream. It might be store-bought or hand-churned. In sundaes or milkshakes.
Set in stone: Dozens of people are memorialized by statue across Birmingham. Only a few are women.
The Magic City is full of statues built in honor of those deemed history makers, but how many of those are women?
17-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham over the weekend identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night in Birmingham has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable was shot while in the 5000 block of 43rd Street North around 11:17 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating […]
City of Hanceville searching for helicopter
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville City Council on Thursday approved Resolution no. 668 to begin the search for an inoperable Vietnam-era Bell UH-1 Iroquois (Huey) helicopter, which the City will place in Veterans Park. It is unclear how long the search will take. Deborah Stam spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting about the Hope Food Pantry, located on Bangor Street behind the library and next to the Hanceville storm shelter, and an upcoming community food drive Feb. 6-11. Four sponsors will have boxes set up to receive donations. The sponsors include Warehouse Discount Groceries, Hanceville City Hall, Hanceville...
Alabama landfill fire causing headaches, fear and ‘smell follows me wherever I go’
Headaches. Coughing. Red eyes. Breathing problems. Air purifiers running around the clock, and the smell that just won’t go away. For 53 days and counting, these things have been reality for hundreds Alabama residents living near an underground fire at a landfill just north of Birmingham, with no end in sight.
‘At least I know where he is’: Family grieving after body of missing Bessemer man is found
“He was a great impersonator,” she said. “If he met you, he could do you.”
