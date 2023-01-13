ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Center Square

Georgia completes first project under federally funded rail program

(The Center Square) — The state has upgraded 138 miles of the Heart of Georgia Railroad, the first project the state has completed under a federal program to upgrade rail projects nationwide. In 2018, the Federal Railroad Administration awarded $2 million in Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement grant funding. The state contributed another $2 million in bond funds for the project. This project began in July 2020 and is...
a-z-animals.com

Discover Georgia’s Coldest January on Record

In the western part of Georgia, the climate is subtropical, with hot summers and mild winters. The eastern region experiences a dry, moderate continental climate, with cooler temperatures in winter and warmer days in summer. Generally speaking, Georgia offers a pleasantly moderate climate year-round. Summers are warm, while falls are sunny yet brisk. Winters offer mild temperatures ranging from 50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition, there is usually light snowfall in the mountains and virtually none elsewhere throughout the winter. Springtime brings blooming dogwoods and azaleas that add color to the countryside. Average rainfall each year helps keep everything lush and green, making it an ideal place for outdoor activities all season long.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, violence closes Augusta academy

On the Tuesday Jan. 17 edition of Georgia Today: Federal disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, and violence closes an Augusta academy. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, January 17th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode. President Biden has approved disaster relief funds for Georgia. New data show that our state is in need of 700 primary care physicians, and a teen military academy in Augusta has been shut down after a series of violent episodes. These stories and more are coming up in this edition of Georgia Today.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

Top 20 Things to Do in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Georgia

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. I’ve been exploring the North Georgia mountains since I was a young boy, camping and hiking with my parents and our church youth group (which they led). In my 20s I got...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia tornado victims still scrambling to put lives back together days after storms

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Familes have been working for days to pick up the pieces after at least five tornadoes moved through parts of Georgia last week. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was in LaGrange Monday, where it still looks like a bomb went off in one neighborhood. Victims Lincoln spoke to said that while they do have home insurance, right now they are strapped for cash trying to deal with hotel and moving expenses.
saportareport.com

Cancer care in Georgia: 20 years of closing the disparities gap, and yet there’s still so much more to do

By Guest Columnist LYNN DURHAM, Ed.D., President and CEO of Georgia CORE and a three-time cancer survivor. It’s unlikely that there are many of us who have not been touched by cancer in some way. Cancer is Georgia’s second-leading cause of death even though many of its devastating effects are preventable or controllable – sometimes curable, and always more effectively treated when detected early. Yet, so many of our friends and loved ones here in Georgia have had to travel to other states for the best available treatments. And that’s why Georgia CORE was formed.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Justus Terry, 4-star 2025 DL out of Georgia, announces SEC commitment

Justus Terry, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Manchester, Georgia, has announced plans to play in the SEC. Terry, who is a 6-foot-5 and 270-pound recruit in the Class of 2025, committed to Georgia. He is ranked the No. 4 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 6 player in the state of Georgia. He was recruited to Georgia by Dell McGee and Tray Scott. He’s the 3rd commit for Georgia in the 2025 cycle.
hstoday.us

Federal Funding Made Available to Georgia as President Declares Major Disaster

President Biden has declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Georgia and ordered Federal aid to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on January 12, 2023. The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals...
The Georgia Sun

What will the weather be like in Georgia this week?

Higher temperatures with frequent rainy weather await Georgia this week. Today’s high will be near 59 degrees, with temperatures staying well above freezing overnight. Showers are likely on Tuesday with a high near 66 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, Georgia could get up to a quarter-inch of rain.
southarkansassun.com

$350 Relief Checks Still Unclaimed in Georgia— Here’s How To Claim Them!

Some of the $350 worth of relief checks issued in September 2022 is still unclaimed in Georgia. Find out if you’re eligible for these payments and how to claim them!. In September 2022, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp launched a cash assistance program that issued $1 billion. The cash assistance was intended for 3 million clients who had issues with their IDs or who were not able to access their cards. However, to date, $235 million worth of relief checks are still unclaimed. There have been unclaimed relief checks due to clients who were not able to access the funds through their cards, as reported by Palya.
