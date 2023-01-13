The Grandstand at the 2004 Sesquicentennial Iowa State Fair on Sunday August 22, 2004 in Des Moines, IA. (Iowa State Fair Photo) Leon native Jeremy Parsons will become the new director of the Iowa State Fair. Gary Slater announced an intent to retire from the state in October after directing the fair for 21 years. Parsons is currently the CEO and manaager of the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa. He has held that position since 2011.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO