Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Slatten House in Harrison County, Missouri near Bethany was renovated and restored to its time periodCJ CoombsHarrison County, MO
The historic and beautiful Worth County Courthouse in Grant City, Missouri was constructed by 1899CJ CoombsGrant City, MO
Architect Edmund Jacques Eckel's firm designed the Gentry County Courthouse in 1884CJ CoombsAlbany, MO
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Leon Native To Be New Director Of Iowa State Fair
The Grandstand at the 2004 Sesquicentennial Iowa State Fair on Sunday August 22, 2004 in Des Moines, IA. (Iowa State Fair Photo) Leon native Jeremy Parsons will become the new director of the Iowa State Fair. Gary Slater announced an intent to retire from the state in October after directing the fair for 21 years. Parsons is currently the CEO and manaager of the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa. He has held that position since 2011.
northwestmoinfo.com
Mary Frances (Harris) Weldon
Mary Frances (Harris) Weldon – age 90 of Kidder, MO passed away Monday morning, January 16, 2023, at NorthCare Hospice House in North Kansas City, Missouri. A Celebration Of Life will be held at the family farm at a later date. Burial at Centenary Cemetery near Gallatin. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
northwestmoinfo.com
Edwin Lynn White
Edwin Lynn “Ed” White, 74, Osborn, MO (formerly of King City, MO) passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 in McDonough, Georgia. He was born September 10, 1948 in King City, MO the son of Kenneth Cecil and Reva Ann (Taylor) White. On August 16, 1983, he married Cindy...
kchi.com
New Livingston County Most Wanted
A Kansas City Man who is a registered Sex Offender is added to the Livingston County Most Wanted list. Thirty-year-old Kegan S Swartz is wanted for alleged probation violation from an original conviction for Failure to Register as a sex offender. Alleged violations include: Residency, Employment, Association, and Special Conditions – by not paying costs. Bond is set at $20,000.
northwestmoinfo.com
Judith Ann (Bogart) Norvell
Visitation for 88-year-old Judith Ann (Bogart) Norvell of Lathrop will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the Lathrop Antique Showgrounds Church, Lathrop. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Lathrop Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Lathrop Antique Car, Tractor and Engine Association or to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. (816) 740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
northwestmoinfo.com
Mary L. Tutt
Gladstone, Missouri- Mary Lee (Burr) Tutt, of Gladstone Missouri and formerly of. Osborn Missouri, passed away peacefully on January 10 th , 2023 at the age of 96 in. the care of Ascend Hospice and with family by her side. Mary Lee was preceded in death by her parents, Montgomery...
The Missouri Cemetery Said to ‘Be Scarier than the Stanley Hotel’
It's an all-but-forgotten cemetery in the northwestern corner of Missouri. Yet, the legend regarding it has many believing that this 122-year-old ground is "scarier than the Stanley Hotel". Have you ever heard of the Workman Chapel Cemetery in Burlington Junction, Missouri? It's located north of Maryville, Missouri out in the...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Marian McCollum
Marian McCollum, age 91, a resident of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Mosaic Medical Center, St. Joseph, Missouri. Marian was born the daughter of John Lee and Lucy Blanche (Friley) Provolt on October 5, 1931, in Chillicothe, Missouri. On January 12, 1946, she was united in marriage to Edgar McCollum. He preceded her in death. Marian received her GED in 1962. She worked at the Lambert Glove Factory for many years.
nodawaynews.com
Human trafficking does happen in NWMO
January is “National Human Trafficking Prevention Month” and the thought that it only happens in large cities couldn’t be further from the truth, said North Star Advocacy Center personnel. North Star’s Executive Director Linda Mattson and Court Victim Advocate and Volunteer Coordinator Meghann Kosman discussed human trafficking...
Two Missouri boys hospitalized after ATV overturns
GENTRY COUNTY—Two Missouri boys were injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Monday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Polaris Ranger driven by a 13-year-old Albany boy was northbound on Isaac Miller Trail one half mile south of Albany. The driver lost control of...
kttn.com
Chillicothe woman released to custody of United States Marshals
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a Chillicothe woman was released from his office’s custody to that of the United States Marshals Service January 11th. Twenty-four year old Tehya Renae Kelley had a federal conspiracy violation charge. Kelley was charged in Livingston County with one count of felony first...
kq2.com
Offender death reported at Chillicothe Correctional Center
(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) An offender died while in custody at the Chillicothe Correctional Center on Sunday. The Missouri Department of Corrections says that 49-year-old offender Margaret Phillips died of natural causes. Phillips was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree domestic assault from Scott County.
Backyard Videos Show Rocket’s Blazing Reentry Over Missouri
A surprise visitor streaked across the Missouri skies this week. Backyard videos captured the moment a rocket reentered the atmosphere leaving a blazing trail behind it. Dan Bush who's a photographer who often shares great videos on the Missouri Skies YouTube channel shared this event from January 11, 2023 based on his video description. After first thinking it was a meteor that grazed our atmosphere, he now believes it was something else entirely:
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Injured In Nodaway County Accident
Two vehicles were totaled, and two people were taken to the hospital following an accident near Graham in Nodaway County Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 72 year old Billy Brookshier of Graham was attempting to turn into a private drive off Route A, 5 miles east of Graham just after 6pm Monday evening, and was hit by another vehicle operated by 30 year old Barton Oberhauser of Hopkins.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lawson Man in Clay County Court This Afternoon on Felony Pair
A Lawson man will appear in Clay County Court this afternoon on two felony charges. Court documents say David Andrew Strohm faces felony charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating a substantial risk, and resisting arrest by fleeing, creating a substantial risk. Records list the two charges...
kchi.com
Six Sent To Prison, One Turned Over To US Marshals
Seven Livingston County detainees were transported to the Missouri Department of Corrections and one was transferred into Federal custody. 50-year-old Stephanie Brownsberger of Chillicothe was transported to prison in Vandalia on a sentence of 4 years for a Probation Violation on a Possession of a Controlled Substance conviction. Taken to...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man arrested for going AWOL from treatment center
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has been arrested for failing to obey a judge's order. Anthony Dorsey, 31, of Green City, Missouri, was taken into custody by Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and Sullivan County, Mo. Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday. Dorsey was arrested on a Putnam...
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
One booking at the Caldwell County Detention Center was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department over the weekend. Chillicothe Police arrested and booked 53-year-old Oliver Wayne Etherton on Sunday evening. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Saturday
The Chillicothe Police Report For Saturday includes several accidents and investigations. 10:16 am, Officer responded to the 200 block of N. Washington Street for a counterfeit bill. 10:51 am, Minor vehicle crash reported from 500 block of N. Washington Street. 12:04 pm, Subject calling and then came to PD on...
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Woman Gets April Court Date in Manslaughter Case
A Chillicothe woman charged with manslaughter now has an April court date in Livingston County. Court documents say Tehya Renae Kelley faces charges of felony first-degree involuntary manslaughter and four felonies for delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list all...
Comments / 0