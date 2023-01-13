Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cvillecountry.com
Shots fired at Cherry Ave. and Hanover St.
Incident Summary: A shots fired incident was reported to Charlottesville Police on January 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM. The reported incident occurred on January 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM, at Cherry Avenue and Hanover Street Charlottesville, VA . On January 16, 2023, at approximately 4:37 PM, Charlottesville Police responded to...
Kochis sworn in Charlottesville’s new chief of police
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – There’s a new police chief in town. Michael Kochis was sworn in during Wednesday’s City Council meeting, making him Charlottesville’s sixth police chief since Tim Longo left in 2016. But stopping a revolving door isn’t new territory for Kochis. When he began...
Here comes the Wienermobile!
What’s cooking? Ketchup Kaitlyn here! I am a Hotdogger, driver of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. If you are not familiar, the Wienermobile is a 27 ft long hotdog that drives across the country sharing miles of smiles—and we would relish the chance to meat up with you in Charlottesville this week.
Callsen announces her 54th House District Democratic candidacy
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Mayor Lloyd Snook and Vice Mayor JuanDiego Wade were among those in attendance to watch Albemarle Rio District School Board member Katrina Callsen officially announce her candidacy for the new 54th House of Delegates District. Kicking off her campaign at Cville Coffee, she talked about priorities… among them saving public education, fighting for a clean Virginia, and defending reproductive rights.
