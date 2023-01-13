What’s cooking? Ketchup Kaitlyn here! I am a Hotdogger, driver of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. If you are not familiar, the Wienermobile is a 27 ft long hotdog that drives across the country sharing miles of smiles—and we would relish the chance to meat up with you in Charlottesville this week.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO