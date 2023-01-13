Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Indoor Yard Sale This Saturday
One of Oxford’s popular wintertime events, the Oxford Indoor Yard Sale, returns this Saturday. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oxford Conference Center. Admission is $2 for adults; children age 12 and under are admitted for free. The event is held rain or shine.
Oxford Eagle
Campbell Clinic expanding to Oxford
Industry leader in orthopedic medicine Campbell Clinic has announced plans to open an Oxford location this spring. The clinic will be at 2580 South Lamar Blvd. and is anticipated to begin seeing patients in May or June. This expansion comes after 10 years of planning and effective geographic expansion in...
Beer ban at Germantown Kroger goes into effect
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — If you’re looking to buy beer in Germantown this week, you’ll have to bypass the Kroger on Farmington Boulevard. A beer ban went into effect for the store on Monday, January 16, 2023. The ban will last through Thursday, January 19, 2023. The store’s...
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Resuming Open Doors Program January 31, 2023
Event to include Lyceum tour, meet-and-eat with administration and staff. University of Mississippi students are invited to traverse the halls of the historic Lyceum and mingle with leaders from the university’s administrative team as part of the 2023 Open Doors event. Doors will open at 5:30 pm January 31,...
Chickens beware, the Chick-fil-a fast is over for one Mississippi community as renovated restaurant opens
The Chick-fil-a fast is over for one Mississippi community. After more than four months of being forced to do without that famous chicken sandwich, Oxford’s Chick-fil-A officially reopened its doors Thursday morning after a much-needed renovation. Chick-fil-A goers can now savor their chick nuggets in a newly renovated dining...
hottytoddy.com
Open Rehearsal with Oxford Civic Chorus a Chance to See What it’s All About
Oxford Civic Chorus’s first rehearsal of the spring season is open to everyone – so grab a friend and come meet the singers and directors, sample the music and see what that choir is all about. The chorus will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the...
Two officers and a K-9 walk into a store… Mississippi patrolman recalls when K-9 jumped ledge, left mouths hanging open below
Alan Ivy has a story to tell. The Oxford Police captain was investigating a string of burglaries on the square in the early 2000s when he received a call about an intruder on the second floor of University Sporting Goods. Ivy, his partner and their K-9 companion Thor rushed to...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Must-Try Bucket List Restaurants in Mississippi
The Hollywood Caf in Robinsonville, Mississippi, is where you can enjoy live music and a delicious meal. This restaurant is known for its deep-fried pickles. It is a Mississippi landmark once a part of the local blues scene. Now a Delta landmark, the Hollywood Café has had some legendary musicians perform within its walls. Take its rich musical history and pair it with the fact that the cafe has gained a reputation for serving authentic southern cuisine, including some of the best-fried pickles in the state.
ourmshome.com
Did You Know Elvis Was a Rancher and Cattleman?
Most folks know the legacy of the Mississippi boy who grew up to be a family man, military veteran, devout Christian, kind-hearted giver, and of course, the musical legend known as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. But did you know, Elvis had a horse and cattle ranch...
wtva.com
Missing Alzheimer’s patient found safe
PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to locate a missing Alzheimer’s patient in Calhoun County. Katie Kilgore Glaspie disappeared Monday afternoon, according to the Calhoun County sheriff. She drove away when her caregiver was inside a doctor’s office. She’s driving a maroon 2004 Mercury Marquis. The license...
A local landlord didn’t own the apartments, she evicted tenants anyway
While at work, Erica Hillard received a call from her boyfriend. A sheriff was at their apartment to evict them and her three children. Hillard, who works in fast food, was shocked, angry and confused. She had no idea she was being evicted. She rushed home to discover her dressers,...
Mississippi man accused of stealing fiber optic cable, causing thousands in damage
A Mississippi man has been arrested in connection with the theft of fiber optic cable that resulted in thousands of dollars in damage and the interruption of service to thousands of customers. Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department report that Jeffrey D. Anderson, 53, of Tupelo, has been charged...
Two, including former University of Mississippi football player, charged with kidnapping
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested two men, including a former University of Mississippi football player, in connection to a kidnapping that happened in Laurel. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said officers responded to Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway on Thursday, January 12. When they arrived at the scene, the victim said he […]
Mississippi women arrested for reportedly stealing scratch-off lottery tickets
Two Mississippi women have been arrested for stealing scratch-off lottery tickets from a business. On Jan. 5, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to a business on Thacker Road to take an embezzlement report. After investigation, Preshaye Hearn, 20, of Oxford, and Sincere Swims, 20, of Oxford, were arrested and...
wtva.com
Pedestrian killed in Grenada crash
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The death of a pedestrian is under investigation in Grenada. According to Grenada Police Chief George Douglas, a vehicle collided with the pedestrian Tuesday morning shortly before 6:00 along Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. He identified the pedestrian as Marcus Blackmon, 43, of Grenada. Blackmon was...
Four Germantown church members killed in Texas plane crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four members of a Germantown church died in a plane crash Tuesday morning near Yoakum, Texas. In a statement posted on Facebook, Harvest Church identified those killed as executive pastor Bill Garner, Steve Tucker, Tyler Patterson, and Tyler Springer. Kennon Vaughan, the church’s lead pastor, was also on the plane and is […]
wcbi.com
Child dies in Tupelo, police investigating details surrounding
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A 5-year-old child is dead in Tupelo and police are trying to determine what happened. Investigators are calling it a death investigation. Officers responded to a home on Gun Club Road Sunday morning around 10:30 and found the child had died. Investigators have not released...
hottytoddy.com
No. 4 Rifle Shows No Rust in Win Over No. 9 Navy
After a long break, Ole Miss rifle didn’t miss a beat defeating No. 9 navy , 4700-4684. It’s the Rebels third top-10 win of the season. Ole Miss (5-2, 3-2) edged the Midshipmen (8-6, 2-4 GARC) in both disciplines, firing a 2333 in smallbore and 2367 in air rifle. The Rebels scored 4700 or higher for the sixth straight match.
hottytoddy.com
Several Lafayette County Races Still With One Candidate
At the end of the second week of the 2023 local election qualification period, some races are starting to heat up with several candidates vying for the same seat, while several races are still with only one candidate. The qualification period began on Jan. 3 and ends at 5 p.m....
Starkville's length too much for No. 2 Olive Branch in 70-55 win at Rumble in the South
CLINTON — Starkville had the size advantage and it was the difference. Behind the play of Makhi Myles and Connor Rogers, the Yellowjackets raced by Olive Branch 70-55 in a Top-10 Showdown Monday afternoon at the 2023 Rumble In The South at Mississippi College’s A.E. Wood Coliseum. “We talk about ...
