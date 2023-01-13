ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

hottytoddy.com

Oxford Indoor Yard Sale This Saturday

One of Oxford’s popular wintertime events, the Oxford Indoor Yard Sale, returns this Saturday. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oxford Conference Center. Admission is $2 for adults; children age 12 and under are admitted for free. The event is held rain or shine.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Campbell Clinic expanding to Oxford

Industry leader in orthopedic medicine Campbell Clinic has announced plans to open an Oxford location this spring. The clinic will be at 2580 South Lamar Blvd. and is anticipated to begin seeing patients in May or June. This expansion comes after 10 years of planning and effective geographic expansion in...
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

University of Mississippi Resuming Open Doors Program January 31, 2023

Event to include Lyceum tour, meet-and-eat with administration and staff. University of Mississippi students are invited to traverse the halls of the historic Lyceum and mingle with leaders from the university’s administrative team as part of the 2023 Open Doors event. Doors will open at 5:30 pm January 31,...
OXFORD, MS
eastcoasttraveller.com

Must-Try Bucket List Restaurants in Mississippi

The Hollywood Caf in Robinsonville, Mississippi, is where you can enjoy live music and a delicious meal. This restaurant is known for its deep-fried pickles. It is a Mississippi landmark once a part of the local blues scene. Now a Delta landmark, the Hollywood Café has had some legendary musicians perform within its walls. Take its rich musical history and pair it with the fact that the cafe has gained a reputation for serving authentic southern cuisine, including some of the best-fried pickles in the state.
ROBINSONVILLE, MS
ourmshome.com

Did You Know Elvis Was a Rancher and Cattleman?

Most folks know the legacy of the Mississippi boy who grew up to be a family man, military veteran, devout Christian, kind-hearted giver, and of course, the musical legend known as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. But did you know, Elvis had a horse and cattle ranch...
HORN LAKE, MS
wtva.com

Missing Alzheimer’s patient found safe

PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to locate a missing Alzheimer’s patient in Calhoun County. Katie Kilgore Glaspie disappeared Monday afternoon, according to the Calhoun County sheriff. She drove away when her caregiver was inside a doctor’s office. She’s driving a maroon 2004 Mercury Marquis. The license...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Pedestrian killed in Grenada crash

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The death of a pedestrian is under investigation in Grenada. According to Grenada Police Chief George Douglas, a vehicle collided with the pedestrian Tuesday morning shortly before 6:00 along Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. He identified the pedestrian as Marcus Blackmon, 43, of Grenada. Blackmon was...
GRENADA, MS
WREG

Four Germantown church members killed in Texas plane crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four members of a Germantown church died in a plane crash Tuesday morning near Yoakum, Texas. In a statement posted on Facebook, Harvest Church identified those killed as executive pastor Bill Garner, Steve Tucker, Tyler Patterson, and Tyler Springer. Kennon Vaughan, the church’s lead pastor, was also on the plane and is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wcbi.com

Child dies in Tupelo, police investigating details surrounding

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A 5-year-old child is dead in Tupelo and police are trying to determine what happened. Investigators are calling it a death investigation. Officers responded to a home on Gun Club Road Sunday morning around 10:30 and found the child had died. Investigators have not released...
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

No. 4 Rifle Shows No Rust in Win Over No. 9 Navy

After a long break, Ole Miss rifle didn’t miss a beat defeating No. 9 navy , 4700-4684. It’s the Rebels third top-10 win of the season. Ole Miss (5-2, 3-2) edged the Midshipmen (8-6, 2-4 GARC) in both disciplines, firing a 2333 in smallbore and 2367 in air rifle. The Rebels scored 4700 or higher for the sixth straight match.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Several Lafayette County Races Still With One Candidate

At the end of the second week of the 2023 local election qualification period, some races are starting to heat up with several candidates vying for the same seat, while several races are still with only one candidate. The qualification period began on Jan. 3 and ends at 5 p.m....

