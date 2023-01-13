Read full article on original website
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo
Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
Next total solar eclipse will be the last for US in decades
Want to watch a total solar eclipse without leaving the United States? Your chance is coming relatively soon — but after that, not for another 20 years. On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will sweep across Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. According to NASA, the contiguous U.S. won't see another total solar eclipse until August 2044.
Top Michigan Republicans move to draft DeSantis for 2024
A quarter of the Republicans in the Michigan state House signed a letter to Ron DeSantis asking him to run for president.
What does it mean to call natural gas “green?”
Earlier this month, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation to redefine natural gas as “green energy” and to require state agencies to lease out state lands for oil and gas exploration and production. With the redefinition of natural gas as “green,” Ohio follows a summer decision by the European Union aiming to provide guidance for […] The post What does it mean to call natural gas “green?” appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
