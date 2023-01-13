Read full article on original website
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Sweep MPSF Weekly Honors
SAN JOSE, Calif.—The San José State women's gymnastics team swept the weekly Mountain Pacific Sports Federation honors as Lauren Macpherson, Emma Milne and Kyra Cato were honored for their performances at the Stanford meet on Saturday. Won the all-around with a 39.325, tying her career-high and ties for...
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Sweep Event Titles in Meet at Air Force
USAFA, Colo.—Jada Mazury won the all-around and two event titles as the San José State women's gymnastics team posted a 195.250 Monday afternoon in a meet at Air Force. Mazury added to her collection of 9.900s this season with her first one on the beam this season to win the event. She had scored a 9.900 on bars and floor Saturday at Stanford.
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Battle Air Force Monday Night
San José State (2-15, 0-6 MW) vs. Air Force (8-10, 3-3 MW) When Monday, Jan. 16 | 5:30 p.m. (PT) Location Clune Arena, United States Air Force Academy, Colo. UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – San José State women's basketball continues Mountain West conference play this week with a matchup against the Air Force Falcons in Colorado on Monday evening. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (PT) at Clune Arena.
San Jose State University Spartans
Ma Scores Career-High 22 Points in Spartans Loss to Air Force
BOX SCORE (PDF) USAF ACADEMY, Colo.— Sabrina Ma scored a career-high 22 points, shooting an efficient 8 of 11 from the field and 4 for 5 from three-point range to lead San José State women's basketball (2-16, 0-7 MW) in a 77-70 loss to Air Force (9-10, 4-3 MW) on Monday night.
goairforcefalcons.com
Women’s Gymnastics Makes 2023 Debut Hosting San Jose State
Cadet West Gym | USAFA, Colo. U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. - The eve of a long-awaited 2023 season for the Air Force women's gymnastics' team has finally arrived, with the Falcons set to debut against San Jose State in the Cadet West Gym on Monday afternoon at 2 p.m.
KRON4
SF leaders respond to incident of unhoused woman being sprayed with water
KRON4's Sara Stinson reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/sf-leaders-respond-to-incident-of-unhoused-woman-being-sprayed-with-water/. SF leaders respond to incident of unhoused woman …. KRON4's Sara Stinson reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/sf-leaders-respond-to-incident-of-unhoused-woman-being-sprayed-with-water/. VIDEO: Burglars caught stealing bikes from Corte …. KRON4 obtained video from the incident on Jan. 14. Bay Area basketball star Jeremy Lin stars in new …
Silicon Valley
The Bay Area’s 10 best new bakeries, from Los Gatos to Danville to Emeryville
Here in the Bay Area, we know a stand-out bakery when we see one. Glass cases and counter tops display the day’s pastries like works of art, and the shelves are lined with just-baked loaves of bread. There might be a corner table beckoning you to stay awhile, order a warm drink and make your brownie last. Or perhaps you’re ducking into a pop-up for a malasada on the run.
‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
The Almanac Online
Santa Clara gets second location of Oakland shawarma restaurant named among top new eateries in the country
The chicken wrap from Shawarmaji. (Photo by Julia Brown) Shawarmaji, a popular Oakland-based shawarma restaurant offering Jordan-style street food, recently opened its second location in Santa Clara. The original restaurant drew buzz when it was named to Esquire's top 40 new restaurants in America in 2021. "It is insanely delicious,"...
Bay Area basketball star Jeremy Lin stars in new Oscar shortlisted documentary
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A new documentary about Bay Area basketball star Jeremy Lin chronicles his landmark 2012 season with the New York Knicks. "38 at the Garden" Director Frank Chi and Producer Samir Hernandez joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin on set to discuss.
Belmont home red-tagged following weekend mudslide
BELMONT – A home in Belmont has been red-tagged due to a storm-related mudslide that took place inches away from the residence on Saturday.According to officials, the slide took place between two residences along the 2800 block of San Juan Boulevard. "This is what happens, and this slide behind me is active. It is still moving," Belmont resident Rick Pace told KPIX. "I am watching it every couple of hours and I can actually see pieces of it fall off like a glacier."The slide has also blocked a stretch of San Juan Boulevard. As of Sunday, the road remained closed.City officials said they anticipate more mudslides through Wednesday, as soils in the area are fully saturated. It was not known when the home would be safe to re-enter.
Four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are over 100% full
Torrential atmospheric rivers dropped so much water into California's drought-parched, thirsty reservoirs that four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are now over 100 percent full.
padailypost.com
Car accident claims local student
Correction: This story has been revised to say that Scheetz’s car was T-boned by another driver, according to the victim’s father. A Palo Alto teenager who was an avid writer and college student has died in a car crash in Los Gatos, police said. Tyler Scheetz, 19, was...
Michelin-starred Manresa chef David Kinch to open 3 new Bay Area restaurants
The acclaimed chef shared his next move after his restaurant shuttered.
NBC Bay Area
South Bay Reservoirs Reach Their Limits After Weeks of Rain
South Bay reservoirs are spilling over from the constant rain and, now, runoff -- a rare sight generating both concern and excitement. At the Lexington Reservoir near Los Gatos, crowds gathered Monday to see what was happening, while maybe worrying a little bit about what’s next. The water district...
diablomag.com
Sole Purpose: Walnut Creek’s Bottom Bunk Sneaker House
Jordans. Dunks. Yeezys. Retros. Grails. The sneaker industry has its own language, as do the sneakerheads who power much of the billion-dollar market. And we’re not just talking about the latest Nike Air Max sneaker drop at Foot Locker; the resale industry, which includes buyers who pick up coveted kicks at retail prices and resell them for hundreds of dollars more than what they paid, is booming too. In fact, a study by Cowen estimates that the resale sneaker industry could generate up to $30 billion by 2030.
GeekTyrant
Cool Colorized HD Footage of 1940s San Francisco, CA
I’ve got another cool colorized vintage video to share with you from the NASS YouTube Channel. This video features old footage from the city of San Francisco, California, and the footage has been colorized and upgraded to HD quality. I love watching these videos!. I colorized, restored and created...
San Francisco Asian grocery store to permanently close, terminate all staff
The store is slated to close by March.
Hayward mudslide damages home, forces evacuations
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – A mudslide sent mud and debris flowing over the weekend, destroying one home and forcing evacuations in Hayward's Fairview neighborhood. It was Saturday afternoon when the hillside came down and broke through into a home. "It's pretty scary because it happened so quick. In 3 to 4 minutes, it took out […]
KTVU FOX 2
California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds
A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. east of Stockton on Wednesday. Wind speeds reached 90 miles per hour, which was strong enough to break many trees.
