Penguins again recall defenseman Mark Friedman from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

By Seth Rorabaugh
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
Mark Friedman keeps racking up the miles, even if they come without games.

On Friday, the Penguins recalled the reserve defenseman from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League (AHL). This transaction comes two days after he was assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

He traveled on Thursday to North Carolina with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in advance of Saturday’s road contest against the Charlotte Checkers.

In total, this marks the fourth time Friedman has been recalled to the NHL roster this season, surpassing the amount of NHL games he has actually played in 2022-23.

In three NHL contests, he has no points while averaging 13:08 of ice time.

Meanwhile, with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the right-handed Friedman has played 19 games and recorded five points (one goal, four assists) while primarily skating on that team’s top pairing.

