ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Providence teen stabbed on Fulton Street

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police say a 16-year-old male was stabbed near the bus stop on Fulton Street. According to police, there was a fistfight between the victim and the assailant when they pulled out a knife and stabbed the teenager. After being stabbed multiple times, the victim...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

New Bedford drug dealer sentenced to 3 years in prison

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that a New Bedford drug dealer was sentenced to three years prison. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Montalvo, who’s 39 years old, pled guilty to the following:. Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Possession...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing

A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

Warwick restaurant burglarized, thief accused of stealing donations

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The owner of a Warwick restaurant said their establishment was burglarized Friday night. Surveillance footage provided by the owner of Gel’s Kitchen shows a hooded person breaking into the restaurant at about 10:30 p.m. Additional video shows the person rummaging through the cash register...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

16-year-old boy stabbed in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said a 16-year-old boy was stabbed near a bus stop in Providence. The stabbing happened on Fulton Street. Police said there was a fistfight between the victim and the assailant, who pulled out a knife and stabbed the teenager. After being stabbed multiple times,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Body found outside T.F. Green Airport, police say

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police confirmed a body was found near T.F. Green Airport on Tuesday. The identity of the deceased was not immediately released. Captain McAniff with the Warwick Police Department is expected to release a formal statement regarding the findings on Wednesday morning. This is a...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Brian Walshe, husband of missing Cohasset woman, charged with murder

COHASETT, Mass. (WLNE) — Brian Walshe, the husband of missing mother Ana Walshe, has been charged with murder. The Cohasett police log from Jan. 4, obtained by CNN, revealed contradictions to Brian’s attorney’s statement at his arraignment. According to the log, the head of security at the...
COHASSET, MA
ABC6.com

White supremacists protest Taunton drag queen story time, police say

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Taunton police said that Drag Queen Story Hour at the Taunton Public Library was interrupted by protesters over the weekend. Police said over two dozen members of NSC-131, a white nationalist group, gathered outside the library Saturday to protest the event. The protesters dressed in...
TAUNTON, MA
FUN 107

Rhode Island’s Illegal Wolf-Dog Finds New Forever Home

Just after the new year, the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Rhode Island put out the call for potential new homes for an illegal dog breed they had in their care. A massive pup named Zeus, with what is believed to be 1/3 wolf in him, was brought to their shelter and needed a forever home.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Teenager stabbed multiple times at Kennedy Plaza

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times at Kennedy Plaza on Tuesday, according to Providence police. Police said he is in stable condition after being stabbed in the head, back, and arm. He went into surgery at about 5 p.m. Police told NBC 10 they...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy