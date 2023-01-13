Read full article on original website
More than a decade later, New Bedford native’s killer remains at large
It's been more than 12 years since Paul Vasconcellos Jr. was shot and killed outside his Rochester home.
ABC6.com
Providence teen stabbed on Fulton Street
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police say a 16-year-old male was stabbed near the bus stop on Fulton Street. According to police, there was a fistfight between the victim and the assailant when they pulled out a knife and stabbed the teenager. After being stabbed multiple times, the victim...
ABC6.com
3 New York men accused of robbery in Central Falls, Lincoln, and Smithfield
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three New York men are accused of stealing from stores, including T-Mobile, in Rhode Island. Rhode Island State Police said Tuesday the robberies happened in Central Falls, Lincoln, and Smithfield. Capt. Jeffrey L’heureux said Smithfield police initially searching for a car at about 4:30 p.m....
ABC6.com
New Bedford drug dealer sentenced to 3 years in prison
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that a New Bedford drug dealer was sentenced to three years prison. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Montalvo, who’s 39 years old, pled guilty to the following:. Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Possession...
fallriverreporter.com
Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing
A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
ABC6.com
Fall River police ask for help locating ‘endangered’ missing man
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Fall River Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man they say is in danger. According to police, 26-year-old Saul Valadez Reyna was last seen by his father when he told family members he was heading to Boston on Monday.
ABC6.com
Jury selection underway for Pawtucket police officer accused in off-duty shooting
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Jury selection is underway for a Pawtucket police officer accused in an off-duty shooting nearly two years ago. In June, Officer Daniel Dolan was arrested after police said he shot at a vehicle with three teenagers inside, injuring one of them. Dolan was charged with...
ABC6.com
Warwick restaurant burglarized, thief accused of stealing donations
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The owner of a Warwick restaurant said their establishment was burglarized Friday night. Surveillance footage provided by the owner of Gel’s Kitchen shows a hooded person breaking into the restaurant at about 10:30 p.m. Additional video shows the person rummaging through the cash register...
ABC6.com
Body found outside T.F. Green Airport, police say
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police confirmed a body was found near T.F. Green Airport on Tuesday. The identity of the deceased was not immediately released. Captain McAniff with the Warwick Police Department is expected to release a formal statement regarding the findings on Wednesday morning. This is a...
Brian Walshe, husband of missing Cohasset woman, charged with murder
COHASETT, Mass. (WLNE) — Brian Walshe, the husband of missing mother Ana Walshe, has been charged with murder. The Cohasett police log from Jan. 4, obtained by CNN, revealed contradictions to Brian’s attorney’s statement at his arraignment. According to the log, the head of security at the...
ABC6.com
‘What my kids witnessed is not ok’: Taunton relives white supremacist protest
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — During a ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ this Saturday, parents, children, and local leaders were shaken by two dozen protesters outside from a well-known white supremacist group. Protesters from the group NSC-131– believed to have recently distributed racist recruitment flyers across Southern New England–...
ABC6.com
White supremacists protest Taunton drag queen story time, police say
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Taunton police said that Drag Queen Story Hour at the Taunton Public Library was interrupted by protesters over the weekend. Police said over two dozen members of NSC-131, a white nationalist group, gathered outside the library Saturday to protest the event. The protesters dressed in...
Rhode Island’s Illegal Wolf-Dog Finds New Forever Home
Just after the new year, the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Rhode Island put out the call for potential new homes for an illegal dog breed they had in their care. A massive pup named Zeus, with what is believed to be 1/3 wolf in him, was brought to their shelter and needed a forever home.
RI woman among victims of $1.6M online romance scam
The Westerly woman was scammed out of $60,000 by a man claiming to be a four-star general in the U.S. military, according to prosecutors.
Turnto10.com
Teenager stabbed multiple times at Kennedy Plaza
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times at Kennedy Plaza on Tuesday, according to Providence police. Police said he is in stable condition after being stabbed in the head, back, and arm. He went into surgery at about 5 p.m. Police told NBC 10 they...
Woodstock Inn Brewery Offers Taste of Fall River 200 Miles Away
Nestled in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, Woodstock Inn Brewery has a taste of Fall River on its menu, but how did it get there?. We know our food here on the SouthCoast is pretty awesome — so awesome, in fact, that a restaurant just about 200 miles away wants in on it.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police Department investigating shooting after property damage dicovered
Fall River Police are investigating a weekend shooting after property damage was discovered. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Sunday at approximately 12:15 p.m., units responded to the 100 block of Baker Street after a resident discovered damage to their vehicle. It appeared as though the vehicle had been struck by a projectile.
New Bedford Woman and Her Passenger Injured in Dartmouth Crash
DARTMOUTH (WBSM) — A portion of State Road in Dartmouth was temporarily shut down Sunday morning following a crash in which a New Bedford woman and her passenger were injured. According to Dartmouth Police, officers and other emergency personnel responded to State Road near Maine Avenue for a single...
