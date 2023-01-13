Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
‘Expressway to Your Heart’ and the Birth of the Sound of PhiladelphiaFrank MastropoloPhiladelphia, NY
Did Ellen Greenberg Stab Herself More Than 20 Times? Court Hears the Legal Battle Over Teacher’s DeathNikPhiladelphia, NY
Related
Utica man slices Applebees worker in face, another diner steps in with gun, police say
New Hartford, N.Y. — After an Applebees worker was slashed in the face by a man with a knife a diner stepped in and held the man at gunpoint Saturday, police said. Esteban Padron, 28, entered the Applebees on Commercial Drive in New Hartford at 6:42 p.m. and started fighting with workers, according to a news release from the New Hartford police department.
nyspnews.com
State Police seek public assistance with identifying an individual captured on surveillance video
State Police in North Syracuse is attempting to identify an individual who might possess information regarding a burglary that occurred on October 15, 2022, at a commercial business Admar Sales and Rental located on Brewerton Road in the town of Cicero. If anyone recognizes the individual in the photo above,...
Millions of Hawks, But Few Like the One Spotted in Upstate NY!
Natalie Aldrich was outside birdwatching and enjoying the outdoors in Upstate New York over the weekend when she spotted something in a tree that seemed a little bit unusual. Unable to make it out, she went in for a closer look. What was it?. "At first," she said, "I thought...
WKTV
Oriskany woman charged with assault following stabbing
Utica police say a woman stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the leg at his home on Capital Avenue early Thursday morning. Samantha Windover has been charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Oriskany woman allegedly stabs ex-boyfriend in leg during argument. An Oriskany woman was arrested early Thursday morning...
Four Oswego High School students arrested after scuffle with deputy, authorities say
Oswego, N.Y. — Oswego County deputies arrested four Oswego High School students after deputies say they hit an officer and tried to remove the his gun and pepper spray during a scuffle with the officer. Around noon Monday, a school resource officer responded to an altercation in the schools...
Update: Stephen King Tweets Hilarious Apology To Upstate NY Town
The feud is over! Master of horror Stephen King has extended an olive branch to the residents of one Upstate New York town that he poked fun at on Twitter last week. Of course, since this is Stephen King we’re talking about, his apology isn’t all nice – but it is hilarious.
Famous Celebrity Chef Stops by Central New York Restaurant for Dinner
You never know who is going to come for a meal. A famous chef stopped for dinner at one Central New York restaurant. Anne Burrell, a celebrity chef on the Food Network, popped into The Creekside Inn in Oneida. The restaurant shared a picture of Burrell with their head chef Richie Conway.
103.9 The Breeze
Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1039thebreezealbany.com
Comments / 0