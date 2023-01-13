ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

abc57.com

Woman attacked outside University Park Mall Sunday

MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Sunday was a normal day for Ariana Simms and her 4-year-old daughter, who planned to spend the afternoon shopping at University Park Mall until they were attacked in the parking lot. "It could have gone a lot worse, and I'm thankful he didn't get what he wanted," Simms...
MISHAWAKA, IN
FOX59

ISP: Mother, 3 children ID’d in fatal Fremont fire

FREMONT, Ind. — Authorities have identified the mother and three children who died in a house fire in northeastern Indiana on Saturday. The Steuben County Coroner’s Office positively identified the victims as 37-year-old Rebecca White, 37, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed. Indiana State Police said the four were killed in […]
FREMONT, IN
22 WSBT

University Park Mall assault victim speaks out

Mishawaka, Ind. (WSBT) — "He could have had everything. I mean, even if there was some way for me to get her out and me stay, I mean I would have done anything just to get her out of the car." Those words, shared by a woman who was...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Suspect arrested in reported stabbing on Haney Avenue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department arrested a suspect in a stabbing that took place Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Haney Avenue. Police were called to the area at 11:15 a.m. for the incident, according to reports. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from...
SOUTH BEND, IN
FOX59

$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Take a second look at your Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket because you could be the lucky Hoosier who won $100,000. The Hoosier Lottery reveals that a winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak gas station located at 330 E. Center Street in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of […]
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Farmers Market seeking vendors

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Farmers Market is looking for vendors for the upcoming summer season. The market is looking for local farmers, growers and more to apply. Vendor applications can be found here. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday from May 21...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WISH-TV

Valparaiso man breaks Indiana fish record on Lake Michigan outing

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — A Valparaiso man set an Indiana fish record in a recent outing on Lake Michigan, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says. On Dec. 30 on Lake Michigan in Porter County, Scott Skafar first caught a 10.2-pound burbot that beat Indiana’s 1990 record by 2.5 pounds, the department says. That same day, he caught another burbot that bested the 1990 record by nearly 2 pounds.
VALPARAISO, IN
wfft.com

I-69 crash caused by extension ladder in the roadway

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The crash that closed northbound lanes of I-69 around 9:30 Monday morning happened when the driver of a dump truck swerved to avoid hitting an 8-foot extension ladder that was laying in the road. Troopers say Jacob Bluhm, 29, of Fort Wayne, was heading north...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Mother, 3 kids killed in Indiana house fire

FREMONT, Ind. — A mother and her three children were killed Saturday morning in a northern Indiana house fire. Firefighters were called to Fremont at around 5 a.m. for a fire at a home in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters found a woman and three children...
FREMONT, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Community Schools announces busing changes

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - After completing a mid-year evaluation of its school bus routes, Elkhart Community Schools says some bus routes will be combined starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. In a Facebook post, the district says combining routes will help “ensure buses are running efficiently” and allow “more flexibility to...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

City leaders break ground on brand-new MLK Dream Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A new sense of hope and community is coming soon to South Bend’s west side in the form of brand-new, modern facilities that will promote health, growth, and engagement. “Where there’s hope, you see development, you see things happen and we’re just so excited for...
SOUTH BEND, IN
FOX59

Fire at Indiana State Prison kills inmate, injures 2 others

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — An inmate was found dead after a fire at the Indiana State Prison, the Indiana Department of Correction said. The fire occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday, a department spokesperson wrote in an email to The Times of Northwest Indiana. Michael W. Smith, 48, died and two other individuals were treated […]
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
wfft.com

I-69 crash update: Road is back open

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A crash on I-69 northbound has shut down traffic as troopers investigate. Northbound traffic is being diverted off at the 326 mile marker exit south of Auburn.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Mother, 3 children dead following Indiana house fire

FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — A mother and her three children have died following a house fire in northeastern Indiana. The blaze in Fremont was reported about 5 a.m. Saturday and the victims were found minutes later by firefighters inside the burning home, state police said. They were pronounced dead at hospitals. A county coroner has […]
FREMONT, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Winning lottery ticket sold at Princeton gas station

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — On a night when the Mega Millions estimated jackpot reached $1.35 billion, two winning lottery tickets were sold in Indiana. One of which was sold at a gas station in Princeton. Hoosier Lottery says the two tickets matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball, winning $20,000 for each. […]
PRINCETON, IN

