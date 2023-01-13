Read full article on original website
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another store location in Indiana. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the JCPenney store located at the Concord Mall in Elkhart recently announced that they plan to close the retail location later this year.
abc57.com
Woman attacked outside University Park Mall Sunday
MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Sunday was a normal day for Ariana Simms and her 4-year-old daughter, who planned to spend the afternoon shopping at University Park Mall until they were attacked in the parking lot. "It could have gone a lot worse, and I'm thankful he didn't get what he wanted," Simms...
ISP: Mother, 3 children ID’d in fatal Fremont fire
FREMONT, Ind. — Authorities have identified the mother and three children who died in a house fire in northeastern Indiana on Saturday. The Steuben County Coroner’s Office positively identified the victims as 37-year-old Rebecca White, 37, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed. Indiana State Police said the four were killed in […]
22 WSBT
abc57.com
Suspect arrested in reported stabbing on Haney Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department arrested a suspect in a stabbing that took place Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Haney Avenue. Police were called to the area at 11:15 a.m. for the incident, according to reports. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from...
$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Take a second look at your Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket because you could be the lucky Hoosier who won $100,000. The Hoosier Lottery reveals that a winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak gas station located at 330 E. Center Street in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of […]
abc57.com
Mishawaka Farmers Market seeking vendors
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Farmers Market is looking for vendors for the upcoming summer season. The market is looking for local farmers, growers and more to apply. Vendor applications can be found here. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday from May 21...
WISH-TV
Valparaiso man breaks Indiana fish record on Lake Michigan outing
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — A Valparaiso man set an Indiana fish record in a recent outing on Lake Michigan, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says. On Dec. 30 on Lake Michigan in Porter County, Scott Skafar first caught a 10.2-pound burbot that beat Indiana’s 1990 record by 2.5 pounds, the department says. That same day, he caught another burbot that bested the 1990 record by nearly 2 pounds.
WANE-TV
The small Indiana town that makes you feel like you’re in a Hallmark movie, according to Best Life
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. — Hallmark movies may tell stories about people from all different walks of life, but one of the classic themes is the appreciation of small town living. A new list is celebrating that aspect, and Shipshewana, Indiana made the cut. The town of less than 1,000 was...
Indiana police warn residents of suspects posing as delivery drivers
Police were receiving calls about people pretending to be FedEx or UPS drivers holding a damaged package and asking residents for personal information.
wfft.com
I-69 crash caused by extension ladder in the roadway
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The crash that closed northbound lanes of I-69 around 9:30 Monday morning happened when the driver of a dump truck swerved to avoid hitting an 8-foot extension ladder that was laying in the road. Troopers say Jacob Bluhm, 29, of Fort Wayne, was heading north...
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools announces busing changes
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - After completing a mid-year evaluation of its school bus routes, Elkhart Community Schools says some bus routes will be combined starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. In a Facebook post, the district says combining routes will help “ensure buses are running efficiently” and allow “more flexibility to...
abc57.com
City leaders break ground on brand-new MLK Dream Center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A new sense of hope and community is coming soon to South Bend’s west side in the form of brand-new, modern facilities that will promote health, growth, and engagement. “Where there’s hope, you see development, you see things happen and we’re just so excited for...
Fire at Indiana State Prison kills inmate, injures 2 others
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — An inmate was found dead after a fire at the Indiana State Prison, the Indiana Department of Correction said. The fire occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday, a department spokesperson wrote in an email to The Times of Northwest Indiana. Michael W. Smith, 48, died and two other individuals were treated […]
abc57.com
Juveniles accused of firing pellet, BB guns on Sturgis residential properties
STURGIS, Mich. - Police arrested a number of juveniles for allegedly firing pellet and BB guns into residential property on Sunday, according to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety. At 10:15 p.m., the department responded to the 400 block of S. Fourth St. for a report of shots being fired...
wfft.com
Winning lottery ticket sold at Princeton gas station
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — On a night when the Mega Millions estimated jackpot reached $1.35 billion, two winning lottery tickets were sold in Indiana. One of which was sold at a gas station in Princeton. Hoosier Lottery says the two tickets matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball, winning $20,000 for each. […]
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man arrested after alleged burglary of Smokes store in Goshen
An Elkhart man has been arrested, accused of breaking into a tobacco store in Goshen. Police were called around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, to the Smokes store in the 4000 block of Elkhart Road after receiving notice of an alarm. On scene, officers found a broken glass front...
