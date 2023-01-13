Read full article on original website
Related
washingtonstatenews.net
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
Active Fit: Preventing and treating respiratory syncytial virus, RSV
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild cold-like symptoms. RSV transmission has increased over the past few years due to decreased exposure during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most children are infected with the virus by age 2. The...
Comments / 0