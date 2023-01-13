Omelets are a breakfast favorite, but the secret to a delicious omelet goes beyond just the ingredients. The order that you prepare the ingredients is also key. When you’re making an omelet, first you’ll need to cook any protein, such as bacon and sausage, said Chef Teresa Hall from Campus Bistro in Detroit. She explained they need to be cooked first to make sure they’re cooked properly before you add the eggs.

DETROIT, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO