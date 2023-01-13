ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, CT

Met-Ed Lebanon Shot At, Police Say

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I9hs9_0kE1b6e700
The shot door at Met-Ed Lebanon. Photo Credit: South Lebanon Township police

Someone opened fire at the Met-Ed building in Lebanon on Thursday night, according to the police.

Police were called to shots fired at the building at 600 South 5th Avenue on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 5:57 a.m.

Upon further investigation, it was clear that no one was hurt but "the front doors of the building had been struck by three bullets," the South Lebanon Township police say.

The police think the shooting happened around 11 p.m.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the police.

to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

20-year-old shot in targeted attack near Willimantic restaurant

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Willimantic police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man in the hospital Tuesday morning. Officers said they received a 911 call around midnight from a man claiming that he had been shot and was outside a local restaurant. Dispatchers tracked the caller’s location to the Crosby Lot on North […]
WILLIMANTIC, CT
WTNH.com

18-year-old wounded in New Haven Thompson Street shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from New Haven was wounded on Thompson Street during a shooting Monday night. The New Haven Police Department responded to Thomas Street, between Newhall Street and Shelton Avenue, around 4:25 p.m. and received a call for an incident at the intersection of Thompson Street and Dixwell Avenue.
NEW HAVEN, CT
fox61.com

Middletown suspect arrested for involvement in shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Police in Middletown made an arrest following a reported fight and shooting on Sunday, where the suspect fled the scene. The investigation began around 8 p.m. on Sunday when police responded to the area of 48 Liberty Street to investigate a report of gunshots. When police arrived at the scene they discovered evidence of a shooting and multiple witnesses, police said.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Daily Voice

Springfield Man Who Shot Someone 6 Times Sentenced To Decade In Prison: DA

A judge sentenced a Springfield man who shot his rival six times to at least a dozen years behind bars — if not longer, authorities announced. Edgar Gomez-Diaz was convicted on seven charges, including armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, and multiple firearms charges, the Hampden District Attorney's Office said. A judge sentenced him last week to 12 to 15 years in prison.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Meriden woman sentenced for 8-year-old son’s death, arson

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden woman was sentenced on Tuesday for killing her eight-year-old son and committing second-degree arson, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice. New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. said Karin Ziolkowski was sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder and second-degree arson. According to evidence […]
MERIDEN, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville man accused of firing gun during domestic dispute in Bristol

BRISTOL – A Plainville man was arrested last week for allegedly firing a gun during a domestic incident in Bristol. Anthony Martinez, 54, of 219 Camp St., Plainville, was believed to be intoxicated when he fired the gun away from the victim during a dispute in the basement of a Bristol residence Nov. 25, according to police.
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Brian Walshe Charged With Killing Missing Wife, Ana Walshe: DA

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday, Jan. 17, that it would charge Brian Walshe with the murder of his 39-year-old wife, Ana Walshe, whose been missing since New Year's Day. District Attorney Michael Morrisey announced the charge in a minute-long YouTube video but did not disclose any further evidence...
NORFOLK, CT
New Haven Independent

Second Suspect Charged In Connection To Xtra Mart Robbery In Ansonia

ANSONIA — Police last week charged an 18-year-old man from New Haven in connection to the July 7 robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue. Police did not release the suspect’s name because he was a juvenile at the time the crime happened. He’s charged with first-degree...
ANSONIA, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
455K+
Followers
64K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy