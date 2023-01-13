Met-Ed Lebanon Shot At, Police Say

The shot door at Met-Ed Lebanon. Photo Credit: South Lebanon Township police

Someone opened fire at the Met-Ed building in Lebanon on Thursday night, according to the police.

Police were called to shots fired at the building at 600 South 5th Avenue on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 5:57 a.m.

Upon further investigation, it was clear that no one was hurt but "the front doors of the building had been struck by three bullets," the South Lebanon Township police say.

The police think the shooting happened around 11 p.m.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the police.

to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.