Portland, OR

Lunar New Year celebrations in Portland, OR

 1 day ago
The Lunar New Year Dragon Dance Parade and Celebration draws scores of spectators every year.

Photo by @portlandchinatownmuseum

Did you know some 2 billion people celebrate the Lunar New Year ? The start of the holiday coincides with the date of the new moon in Asia, which is Sunday, Jan. 22
.

Each year on the lunar calendar is represented by one of 12 animals — on a 12-year cycle — and 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit . In Chinese culture, people born in a rabbit year (1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, or 2011) are said to be caring, attentive to details, and good at making friends — and they’re predicted to have a year of excitement , prosperity , and surprises ahead.


Here are some events to celebrate the Lunar New Year in the Rose City:

  • Lunar New Year Opening Lion Dance | Saturday, Jan. 21 | 9:30-10 a.m. | Lan Su Chinese Garden, 239 NW Everett St. | Free | Welcome the Year of the Rabbit with a special lion dance performance at the garden’s Entrance Plaza.
  • Lunar New Year Lantern Viewing Evenings | Thursday, Jan. 26-Sunday, Feb. 5 | 5 p.m. + 7 p.m. | Lan Su Chinese Garden, 239 NW Everett St. | $15-$45 | Take in the sights of the garden at night as glowing lanterns illuminate traditional architecture and floating sculptures.
  • Chinese New Year Cultural Fair | Saturday, Jan. 21 | 11 a.m.-5 p.m. | Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. | $8 | Experience traditional Chinese dances, music, calligraphy, martial arts, and games for kids.
  • 2023 Lunar New Year Dragon Dance Parade and Celebration | Saturday, Jan. 28 | 10 a.m.-1 p.m. | Free | The seventh annual parade, presented by the Portland Chinatown Museum and Oregon Historical Society, will showcase a 150-ft-long dragon, lion dancers, and other performers as they make their way around Old Town Chinatown.
  • Lunar New Year Celebration | Saturday, Jan. 28 | 11 a.m.-4 p.m. | Washington Square, 9585 SW Washington Square Rd. | Free | Visit the mall’s Summit Court for live performances, crafts, stories, dances, and to make a wish on the Wishing Tree.
  • Oregon 2023 Lunar New Year Celebration | Saturday, Feb. 4 | 7 p.m. | Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St. | $25-$115 | This popular annual event by the Chinese Friendship Association of Portland includes a magic show, music, gymnastic performances, and more.

6AM City

6AM City

