Is 'Step Brothers' set in Sacramento?
We’ve spoken before about the movies and shows based in Sacramento . But recently an old tweet has resurfaced making the case that the 2008 comedy “Step Brothers” is also set in the City of Trees by pointing out various regional sports logos found in a scene where the titular characters interview for a job.
It makes sense, really . We have plenty of houses of learned doctors , our city has been called the songbird of its generation , we have so much space for activities , and last week, I put liquid paper on a bee … and it died.
Basically, Sacramento and “Step Brothers” is like a combination of Fergie and Jesus . Maybe someday we could become friends . Friends who ride majestic, translucent steeds , shooting flaming arrows across the bridge of Hemdale.
Still not convinced ? There’s even a scene where you can see one character’s phone number — complete with a 916 area code .
It makes sense, really . We have plenty of houses of learned doctors , our city has been called the songbird of its generation , we have so much space for activities , and last week, I put liquid paper on a bee … and it died.
Basically, Sacramento and “Step Brothers” is like a combination of Fergie and Jesus . Maybe someday we could become friends . Friends who ride majestic, translucent steeds , shooting flaming arrows across the bridge of Hemdale.
Still not convinced ? There’s even a scene where you can see one character’s phone number — complete with a 916 area code .
Comments / 2