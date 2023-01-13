ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Rihanna acknowledges hiatus in Super Bowl 57 halftime show teaser

By Victoria Hernandez, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RCjBJ_0kE1aZwu00

There are a little more than four weeks left until Super Bowl 57, including Rihanna's highly anticipated halftime show.

The singer and beauty mogul released a teaser for her performance on Friday, acknowledging her long hiatus from music. Rihanna has not released an album since 2016's "ANTI" and has not performed publicly since the 2018 Grammys, where she sang DJ Khaled's "Wild Thoughts."

"Rihanna is who everybody is waiting for," a voice says in the clip before another person shouts, "RihRih, where have you been?" while the diamond-certified singer poses in a fluffy yellow jacket with lights flashing around her. The trailer ends with her song "Needed Me," a declaration of how essential she is.

Rihanna appeared at the Golden Globes on Tuesday with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, who she has a newborn son with . She was nominated for Original Song for her work on "Lift Me Up" for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." While her Navy fanbase continues to beg her for new music, host Jerrod Carmichael gave her a different message at the awards ceremony.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Rihanna to headline 2023 Super Bowl halftime show: 'It's on'

"I'm gonna say something very controversial. I will actually get in trouble for this," he said with a smile . "Rihanna, you take all the time you want on that album, girl. Don't let these fools on the internet pressure you into nothing!"

Rihanna also released a collection of limited edition T-shirts through her Savage x Fenty website for her Super Bowl performance. The white T-shirt says, "Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever."

OPINION: The NFL and Jay-Z said they'd amplify league's social justice efforts. They didn't.

In 2019, Rihanna said she rejected an invitation to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show , citing a desire to support ostracized quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Jay Z, who played a role in signing her to Def Jam when she was 16 years old, has served as a consultant for the NFL since 2019 as the league seeks to expand its cultural influence and support of social justice.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rihanna acknowledges hiatus in Super Bowl 57 halftime show teaser

Comments / 0

Related
sportszion.com

Rihanna drops trailer for Super Bowl halftime show sending NFL fans into frenzy

It’s less than a month until Super Bowl LVII, and fans are eagerly awaiting not just the game itself, but also for the halftime show. Recently, billionaire artist and makeup mogul Rihanna gave a hint of her involvement by posting a picture of herself holding a pigskin on social media. Fans were ecstatic, and now Rihanna has given them, even more, to look forward to by releasing a preview of her halftime performance.
Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Essence

Black Love Showed Up At The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Black couples took the main stage, from the Betts to Viola Davis and Julius Tennon to Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance. Sunday night’s 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles didn’t disappoint as Black excellence, and Black love was on full display.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Talks Takeoff’s Death, Plastic Surgery, Quavo’s “Messy” & More With Jason Lee

The mother of two is the first guest to join the Hollywood Unlocked CEO on his new REVOLT show. The five-year anniversary of Cardi B’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy, is quickly approaching. Unfortunately for her fans, a release date is not yet set for her sophomore effort. Still, many have their fingers crossed we’ll see it arrive in 2023.
NME

Diddy’s son King Combs addresses being a “nepo baby”

Diddy’s son King Combs has addressed being labelled a “nepo baby”, sharing that he’s “not really” bothered by the recent discourse. When asked by a TMZ reporter at Los Angeles International airport if he was tired of the nepotism debate surrounding children of famous people, King Combs – real name Christian Combs – replied: “Not really, no.”
Complex

Frank Ocean on Renewed Interest in Albums and Moving Away From Singles After Years of Loosies

More than six years after releasing his latest full-length offering, Frank Ocean might be teasing new music. While sending out announcements for his latest Blonded merch sale, Ocean indicated he’s interested in making a longer piece of work again. In a cryptic statement on the back of a round of posters, Frank referenced the string of loosies he dropped in the fall of 2019, which included the tracks “DHL,” “In My Room,” “Dear April,” and “Cayendo.”
Consequence

Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, and Christina Aguilera Headline Lovers & Friends’ 2023 Lineup

Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, and Christina Aguilera are set to headline Usher’s R&B and hip-hop mega fest Lovers & Friends in 2023. The one-day festival returns to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 6th, 2023. The lineup also promises Usher (naturally), Jhené Aiko, Miguel, 50 Cent, Chris Brown, Nelly, Busta Rhymes, Boyz II Men, PartyNextDoor, Ginuwine, Remy Ma, Lil Kim, T.I., Bryson Tiller, Summer Walker, The Diplomats, Master P, Shaggy, Bow Wow, Eve, Soulja Boy, Chingy, and more. See the full lineup poster below.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hypebae

Rihanna Morphes Into a Y2K Bratz Doll for New Savage Fenty Campaign

If you didn’t know it by now, ’00s beauty trends are back and in full effect from makeup, nails and hairstyles. Let Rihanna‘s Y2K braids be a prime example if you need further confirmation of this. In a photoshoot for her new Savage Sports campaign, the icon...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

752K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy