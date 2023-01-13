ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's girl scout cookie season! Iconic flavors go on sale Monday

By Cameron Polom
 4 days ago
It’s official, Girl Scout Cookie season is underway.

“There’s tens of thousands of cookies here,” said Felicia Thompson, Senior Director of Market and Communications

Walking through a Tempe Warehouse, excitement is brewing. Next Monday, the iconic Tagalongs and Thin Mints will go on sale. Their newest creation Raspberry Rally is available in late February.

“It’s a thin crispy cookie infused with raspberry and dipped in chocolate,” said Thompson.

It’s a fundraising effort dating back to 1917, when the cookies at that time were home-baked by the troops. Fast forward through the decades and there’s no doubt everyone has a favorite.

“I really like the Lemon-Ups because they just have a really good lemon flavor,” said Kiana, a Girl Scout of ten years.

“It’s really hard to decide but I’m going to have to say the Adventurefuls,” said Kennedy, a Girl Scout of eight years.

No matter which you prefer or when you buy them, it helps these young ladies form lifelong friendships, fund community projects and helps with the costs of vests and patches.

“My troop does boo baskets and easter baskets for foster kids,” said Savannah, a Girl Scout of six years.

“Any box you buy from any girl, it will help every other girl because it will fund camps she might go to or any other things she might do in the future,” said Kiana.

You never know who might buy them either, like Daphne Thomas found out last year when she posted up in front of the Footprint Center. The Phoenix Suns' own Devin Booker cleaning them out.

“He said he wanted to buy them all so that the employees there could have a treat,” said Daphne Thomas.

So treat yourself and this life-changing organization while you can.

