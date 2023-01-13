ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Man hospitalized after shooting on Dale Drive in Portsmouth: Police

By Jay Greene
 4 days ago
A man had to be taken to the hospital after a shooting in Portsmouth on Friday, police said.

In a tweet, the police department said around 2:10 p.m., they were called to the 200 block of Dale Drive for a gunshot wound victim.

Officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police did not provide any details about the man's condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

