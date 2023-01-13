Ana Walshe case update: Husband accused of threatening to kill her, friend in 2014: police report

Read full article on original website
6abc
Ana Walshe update: Brian Walshe, husband of missing Massachusetts mom, charged with murder
COHASSET, Mass. -- An arrest warrant charging Brian Walshe with murder was issued Tuesday in the death of his wife Ana Walshe, a Massachusetts mother of three who had been missing since the new year, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced. An attorney for Brian Walshe declined to comment. Walshe,...
fox5dc.com
Ana Walshe investigation: Husband charged with murder of missing DC realtor
Missing DC realtor Ana Walshe: 'Absolutely' no signs 'of a tragedy' before disappearance, friend says. One of the last people to see missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe before she vanished has shed light on the woman’s final hours and his suspicions "that there may have been foul play," according to a recent report.
DC police chief calls inaccurate information swirling over shooting of 13-year-old ‘reckless’
Hours before a scheduled community meeting, the head of D.C. police gave an impassioned statement to address what he called the “spreading of inaccurate information” surrounding the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy accused of breaking into a car.
Juvenile walks into DC firehouse with gunshot wound
WASHINGTON — A juvenile walked into a firehouse with a gunshot wound on Monday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Just after 3:30 p.m., police said a boy walked into a firehouse in the 100 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken...
WTOP
Man faces murder charge after Southeast DC standoff, fire
A homicide suspect is in custody following an armed standoff and fire in a Southeast D.C. residence on Monday afternoon. D.C. police said Tuesday that the body of 53-year-old James Brooks, of no fixed address, was recovered from the 200 block of 37th Street SE around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Brooks was found suffering from apparent stab wounds and died at the scene.
fox5dc.com
Man found guilty of forcing way into Silver Spring apartment, killing man in front of family
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A Montgomery County judge found 44-year-old Tremayne Dorsey guilty of forcing his way into a Silver Spring apartment where he shot and killed a man in front of his family. The shocking murder happened in November 2021 at an apartment on Treetop Drive. Officers say Dorsey...
D.C. Argument Leads To Slashing
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect that cut a victim Thursday morning in Northeast, D.C. This incident happened at the intersection of Rhode Island Avenue and Washington Place. Shortly after 10 am, the suspect and the victim were arguing when the suspect displayed a knife and cut the victim. The suspect then left the scene. The victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post D.C. Argument Leads To Slashing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Philly Driver Charged With Murder For Fatal DUI Crash In Downtown DC, Police Say
Police say that an allegedly drunk driver from Pennsylvania is facing murder and other charges for a violent crash over the weekend that killed a 24-year-old Washington, DC man. Reginald Johnson, 30, of Philadelphia, was apprehended by members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Inv…
Ankle Monitor-Wearing DC Man Gets 11 Years For Armed Maryland Carjacking Spree
Even an electronic monitor couldn’t stop a Washington, DC man from continuing a life of crime in the DMV region. James Albert Borum, 20, of DC, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a spree of armed carjackings he committed while wearing an ankle monitor as he was out on release for previous crimes, federal officials announced.
D.C. teacher dies after being tased by LAPD
"He was a father, an educator, a professional. He was a human," said his employer, who says the community has "so many questions."
Police: Woman stabbed to death in Prince George's Co.
LAUREL, Md. — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in Laurel, Maryland Saturday night. According to a press release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road for a welfare check around 9:30 p.m. When...
NBC Washington
Homicide Suspect in Custody After Fiery Barricade at Southeast DC Apartment
A man accused of a homicide that resulted in a police barricade and a fire at a Southeast D.C. apartment Monday served time in connection with an arson that killed an infant in Prince George's County 30 years ago. The incident began Monday afternoon when homicide detectives were looking for...
Inside Nova
Uber driver carjacked in Dale City
A masked gunman carjacked an Uber driver in Dale City early Sunday as he waited for a fare. The robbery happened at 3:25 a.m., in the 15000 block of Cardin Place. As the driver waited for the fare, a masked man opened the driver’s door, brandished a firearm and demanded the vehicle, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Man dead, another hurt after shooting in Prince William County
UPDATE 7:30 p.m. 1/17 — Police identified the victim as 27-year-old Akeem Rashaud Williams of Woodbridge. Police said they were first called to the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge around 8:50 p.m. on Monday. The other victim, a 22-year-old man, is expected to survive. Police said they found that a car had been […]
wtae.com
Oldest living survivor of Tree of Life shooting dies
WASHINGTON — We are learning of the death of Joe Charny, who escaped the gunfire inside the Tree of Life synagogue and was its oldest living survivor. Charny was preparing for services on Oct. 27, 2018, when a gunman entered the synagogue and killed 11 people. He later appeared in the HBO documentary about the shooting.
Abducted Child Reunited With Family In Fairfax County After Being Taken With Stolen Car: Police
A scary scene played out in Fairfax County on Sunday night when a car thief stole a Honda that had a 5-year-old girl in the backseat, according to police.Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the parking lot of a shopping center in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike…
Police: Suspects robbed employees outside Prince William business
Police in Prince William County are looking for a group of men who they say robbed a business' employees at gunpoint while they were outside.
mocoshow.com
Rockville Man Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder
Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office: “Before the Honorable Karla Smith, a jury found defendant Sergey Danshin, 35, of Rockville, guilty of first-degree murder and related handgun charges for the death of 39-year-old Javier Gonzalez-Mena. On June 22nd, 2022, Danshin and co-defendant, Micah Clemons, 33, of Virginia, knocked on the door of a room at the Red Roof Inn along the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road in Rockville, where victim, Gonzalez-Mena, had been staying. After an initial confrontation, Danshin left the area of the room, only to return several minutes later to ambush Gonzalez-Mena. Danshin then fatally shot the victim.
fox5dc.com
Police ID woman stabbed, killed in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. - Authorities have identified a woman killed in a deadly stabbing in Prince George's County over the weekend. Officers were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road in the Laurel area for a welfare check. Police say they found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley outside suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Fairfax Co. Police: Man leaving restaurant finds car and 5-year-old stepdaughter gone
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police continue to search for a suspect after a 5-year-old girl was abducted during a car theft in Fairfax County Sunday. According to a release from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), a man pulled into a shopping center in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Lincolnia around 6:30 p.m. He left the car running with his 5-year-old stepdaughter inside while he walked into a restaurant to pick up food.
