ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset, MA

Ana Walshe case update: Husband accused of threatening to kill her, friend in 2014: police report

By Elizabeth Wolfe, Sara Smart, Rashard Rose, Amanda Watts
6abc
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Ana Walshe investigation: Husband charged with murder of missing DC realtor

Missing DC realtor Ana Walshe: 'Absolutely' no signs 'of a tragedy' before disappearance, friend says. One of the last people to see missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe before she vanished has shed light on the woman’s final hours and his suspicions "that there may have been foul play," according to a recent report.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Juvenile walks into DC firehouse with gunshot wound

WASHINGTON — A juvenile walked into a firehouse with a gunshot wound on Monday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Just after 3:30 p.m., police said a boy walked into a firehouse in the 100 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Man faces murder charge after Southeast DC standoff, fire

A homicide suspect is in custody following an armed standoff and fire in a Southeast D.C. residence on Monday afternoon. D.C. police said Tuesday that the body of 53-year-old James Brooks, of no fixed address, was recovered from the 200 block of 37th Street SE around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Brooks was found suffering from apparent stab wounds and died at the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Argument Leads To Slashing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect that cut a victim Thursday morning in Northeast, D.C. This incident happened at the intersection of Rhode Island Avenue and Washington Place. Shortly after 10 am, the suspect and the victim were arguing when the suspect displayed a knife and cut the victim. The suspect then left the scene. The victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post D.C. Argument Leads To Slashing appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Ankle Monitor-Wearing DC Man Gets 11 Years For Armed Maryland Carjacking Spree

Even an electronic monitor couldn’t stop a Washington, DC man from continuing a life of crime in the DMV region. James Albert Borum, 20, of DC, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a spree of armed carjackings he committed while wearing an ankle monitor as he was out on release for previous crimes, federal officials announced.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Woman stabbed to death in Prince George's Co.

LAUREL, Md. — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in Laurel, Maryland Saturday night. According to a press release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road for a welfare check around 9:30 p.m. When...
LAUREL, MD
Inside Nova

Uber driver carjacked in Dale City

A masked gunman carjacked an Uber driver in Dale City early Sunday as he waited for a fare. The robbery happened at 3:25 a.m., in the 15000 block of Cardin Place. As the driver waited for the fare, a masked man opened the driver’s door, brandished a firearm and demanded the vehicle, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
DALE CITY, VA
wtae.com

Oldest living survivor of Tree of Life shooting dies

WASHINGTON — We are learning of the death of Joe Charny, who escaped the gunfire inside the Tree of Life synagogue and was its oldest living survivor. Charny was preparing for services on Oct. 27, 2018, when a gunman entered the synagogue and killed 11 people. He later appeared in the HBO documentary about the shooting.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Rockville Man Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder

Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office: “Before the Honorable Karla Smith, a jury found defendant Sergey Danshin, 35, of Rockville, guilty of first-degree murder and related handgun charges for the death of 39-year-old Javier Gonzalez-Mena. On June 22nd, 2022, Danshin and co-defendant, Micah Clemons, 33, of Virginia, knocked on the door of a room at the Red Roof Inn along the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road in Rockville, where victim, Gonzalez-Mena, had been staying. After an initial confrontation, Danshin left the area of the room, only to return several minutes later to ambush Gonzalez-Mena. Danshin then fatally shot the victim.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Police ID woman stabbed, killed in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. - Authorities have identified a woman killed in a deadly stabbing in Prince George's County over the weekend. Officers were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road in the Laurel area for a welfare check. Police say they found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley outside suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
LAUREL, MD
WUSA9

Fairfax Co. Police: Man leaving restaurant finds car and 5-year-old stepdaughter gone

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police continue to search for a suspect after a 5-year-old girl was abducted during a car theft in Fairfax County Sunday. According to a release from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), a man pulled into a shopping center in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Lincolnia around 6:30 p.m. He left the car running with his 5-year-old stepdaughter inside while he walked into a restaurant to pick up food.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy