Las Vegas, NV

Watch the Martin Luther King Jr. parade live on KTNV

By KTNV Staff
 4 days ago
KTNV, as the official broadcast partner of the 41st Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Parade, will televise the parade live for the first time in its history.

The annual event, which will be Jan. 16, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas, is the largest parade in Nevada and includes 100 different southern Nevada organizations. From floats to bands, the event brings the Las Vegas community together to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy.

KTNV plans to air the parade LIVE from 10 a.m. to noon, in addition to covering multiple events during Las Vegas King Week.

“The Las Vegas parade not only honors the legacy of Dr. King, it unites communities throughout the valley,” said Jeff Kiernan, KTNV general manager. “It’s an important event for so many reasons. Most of all, it brings us together.”

“This is the first parade, in the history of its existence, that will be televised, and we’re so pleased after 41 years that a local television station understands and endorses the importance of how this celebration positively effects the Las Vegas community,” said Wendell P. Williams, founder of the Las Vegas Dr. King parade. “I can’t tell you how valuable this partnership is to us.”

Grand marshals for the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Parade include Sandra Douglass Morgan, president of the Las Vegas Raiders of the National Football League, and Nikki Fargas, president of the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA.

