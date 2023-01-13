ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, OK

KXII.com

Garvin county man arrested after shooting

MAYSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A Garvin County man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a man. Court documents state it happened in Maysville on January 7th. Robert McFarland allegedly shot a man in the chest and in the back with a pistol. He’s been charged with two counts of shooting...
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Maysville man tries to hit teens with car, court docs say

MAYSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A Maysville man has been arrested after trying to hit two teens with his car, according to court documents. Documents state it happened last month, Donnie Dickenson allegedly swerved while driving his jeep, trying to hit a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old near the police station. Documents...
MAYSVILLE, OK
1600kush.com

Cushing man accused of having stolen motorcycle

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing man with a history of property crimes has been jailed on $20,000 bail pending his arraignment Wednesday on charges of possessing a stolen motorcycle along with having methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Due to his criminal record, James Henry Walker Jr., 37, could be sentenced...
CUSHING, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD looking for person of interest in forgery investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a person involved in a forgery. Police say this man attempted to pass a forged check at the Midfirst Bank near I-240 and Penn. A quick-thinking teller recognized that the account had been closed...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Sulphur Police looking for missing juvenile

SUKPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The Sulphur Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered juvenile Tuesday night. Jayden Holmes, 16, of Sulphur was last seen at her house late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Police said she possibly left with an unknown male and female, and was last known to be in Denison, TX.
SULPHUR, OK
KTUL

16-year-old hit, killed in Okfuskee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in Okfuskee County Sunday night. Troopers were called to the scene near North Choctaw Avenue, just north of Weleetka, around 9:45 p.m. OHP said Creek County paramedics rushed the Weleetka teen...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

17-Year-Old Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Harrah, OCSO Says

Authorities say a teenager is in serious condition after a crash Sunday night in Harrah. The three-car crash happened on Highway 62 near Pottawatomie Road, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The OCSO said a van towing a trailer lost control and hit another vehicle, which caused a car...
HARRAH, OK
KRMG

Truck kills pedestrian near Waleetka

A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a pick-up truck Sunday night. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol indicates a 1992 Chevrolet pickup struck the pedestrian around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, just north of Weleetka in Okfuskee County. The name of the victim has not been released...
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
okemahnewsleader.com

Accident claims life of 16 year old

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that claimed the life of a 16 year old male from Weleetka. The accident occurred around 9:47 pm on January 15 near North Choctaw Ave in Weleetka. He was a pedestrian that was taken by Creek Nation EMS to the Henryetta Hospital and expired due to his injuries. According to the report, a 1992 Chevy Pick-up is also included in the investigation. The driver is unknown.
WELEETKA, OK
Popculture

Man Arrested in Murder of College Football Player Daniel Howard

An Oklahoma City man was arrested in the shooting death of Daniel Howard, a 22-year-old college football player. J'Coal Glover, 30, was arrested at an Oklahoma City gas station on Jan. 7. Although he was charged with first-degree murder, records show Clover did not pull the trigger, reports News9. Howard,...
