KXII.com
Garvin county man arrested after shooting
MAYSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A Garvin County man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a man. Court documents state it happened in Maysville on January 7th. Robert McFarland allegedly shot a man in the chest and in the back with a pistol. He’s been charged with two counts of shooting...
KXII.com
Maysville man tries to hit teens with car, court docs say
MAYSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A Maysville man has been arrested after trying to hit two teens with his car, according to court documents. Documents state it happened last month, Donnie Dickenson allegedly swerved while driving his jeep, trying to hit a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old near the police station. Documents...
Police investigating after woman shot in vehicle
Authorities are investigating an apparent accidental shooting that killed an Oklahoma City woman.
OCPD: Pursuit Suspect Died Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot
Police released new details about a pursuit suspect who took his own life on Monday near downtown Oklahoma City. Police have not released the man’s name pending family notifications. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday the man was wanted out of Missouri for firing a gun and burglarizing...
Pair arrested following massive Del City house fire
Del City Fire officials say two people have been arrested following an investigation into a massive house fire in early December.
1600kush.com
Cushing man accused of having stolen motorcycle
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing man with a history of property crimes has been jailed on $20,000 bail pending his arraignment Wednesday on charges of possessing a stolen motorcycle along with having methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Due to his criminal record, James Henry Walker Jr., 37, could be sentenced...
Police: Food delivery driver accused of taking package
Authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they are investigating a bizarre porch theft in the metro.
okcfox.com
OKCPD looking for person of interest in forgery investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a person involved in a forgery. Police say this man attempted to pass a forged check at the Midfirst Bank near I-240 and Penn. A quick-thinking teller recognized that the account had been closed...
Police shoot, kill man in McAlester
Officers shot and killed a man Saturday night after a 911 call in McAlester. Near Electric Ave. McAlester and Krebs Police departments responded to a welfare check at 8:25 p.m.
KXII.com
Sulphur Police looking for missing juvenile
SUKPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The Sulphur Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered juvenile Tuesday night. Jayden Holmes, 16, of Sulphur was last seen at her house late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Police said she possibly left with an unknown male and female, and was last known to be in Denison, TX.
KOCO
Suspect dies after pursuit in stolen vehicle ends in crash near downtown OKC, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect died after a pursuit in a stolen vehicle ended in a crash Monday afternoon near downtown Oklahoma City. Around 12:35 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle around Northwest 63rd Street and MacArthur Boulevard that they learned had been reported stolen. Notes indicated that the person in the stolen vehicle could be armed.
KTUL
16-year-old hit, killed in Okfuskee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in Okfuskee County Sunday night. Troopers were called to the scene near North Choctaw Avenue, just north of Weleetka, around 9:45 p.m. OHP said Creek County paramedics rushed the Weleetka teen...
Pursuit Suspect Killed In Crash Near Downtown Oklahoma City
A suspect who led Oklahoma City Police across the city was killed after he crashed the truck he was suspected of stealing. The chase began when OCPD said the suspect stole a truck and fled from the scene. The chase came to an end when officers maneuvered into the stolen vehicle and caused it to roll into the median on Oklahoma City Boulevard near South Lee Avenue.
News On 6
17-Year-Old Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Harrah, OCSO Says
Authorities say a teenager is in serious condition after a crash Sunday night in Harrah. The three-car crash happened on Highway 62 near Pottawatomie Road, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The OCSO said a van towing a trailer lost control and hit another vehicle, which caused a car...
Two people injured in multi-vehicle wreck near Harrah
Deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash near Hwy 62 and N. Pottawatomie County Rd.
Truck kills pedestrian near Waleetka
A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a pick-up truck Sunday night. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol indicates a 1992 Chevrolet pickup struck the pedestrian around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, just north of Weleetka in Okfuskee County. The name of the victim has not been released...
okemahnewsleader.com
Accident claims life of 16 year old
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that claimed the life of a 16 year old male from Weleetka. The accident occurred around 9:47 pm on January 15 near North Choctaw Ave in Weleetka. He was a pedestrian that was taken by Creek Nation EMS to the Henryetta Hospital and expired due to his injuries. According to the report, a 1992 Chevy Pick-up is also included in the investigation. The driver is unknown.
Popculture
Man Arrested in Murder of College Football Player Daniel Howard
An Oklahoma City man was arrested in the shooting death of Daniel Howard, a 22-year-old college football player. J'Coal Glover, 30, was arrested at an Oklahoma City gas station on Jan. 7. Although he was charged with first-degree murder, records show Clover did not pull the trigger, reports News9. Howard,...
OCPD: Motorcyclist Wrecks, Hit By Car In SW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police said a motorcyclist was popping wheelies before he fell off his bike and was struck by a car. The OCPD responded to the crash at around 8 p.m. near SW 29th and Villa. According to officers, while stunting on his motorcycle, the rider fell off his bike...
Deadly hit and run leaves police looking for the suspect
The Oklahoma Police Department has confirmed a deadly vehicle accident that has left one woman dead and police searching for the vehicle.
