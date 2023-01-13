ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

REVIEW: El Artista Hambriento Offers Carne Asada, Flan de Coco, a Marshmallow Cocktail and More at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

By Alicia
WDW News Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

France Pavilion Hosts Disney Artists With EPCOT, Haunted Mansion, and More Parks Pieces at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has begun! Guests can get their magical art fix at the Disney Gallery Artists booth between the France and Morocco Pavilions. Fourteen Disney Artists are displaying their new works of art at this location, while 22 more renowned Disney Artists are stationed near the Odyssey.
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Space 220 Restaurant at EPCOT Gets Back Into Orbit with NEW Peanut Butter Comet, Charcoal Olive Oil Dessert & More

New dinner menu items recently landed at Space 220 Restaurant in EPCOT, and we “rode” the Stellervator up above the park to try them out. The last menu update was really disappointing, so we were ready to see if the options have improved. Not only did they improve, but I think we are ready to once again call this the best restaurant in the park.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Tasting the New Chocolate Caramel Pecan Churro at Disney California Adventure

Who doesn’t love the delicious combination of chocolate and caramel? Add in a nutty flavor and you’ve got a timeless trio that almost always excels! Will that be the case for the new Chocolate Caramel Pecan Churro we found at the Hollywood Churro Cart in Disney California Adventure? We stopped in to give it a taste.
WDW News Today

WonderGround Gallery Hosts Disney Artists With Modern Disney Film-Based Pieces & Reimagined Attraction Posters at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

For the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, The Odyssey is home to WonderGround Gallery, which features a rotating selection of 22 Disney Fine Artists. Disney Fine Artist Sharlene Tulasoa is a freelance illustrator and muralist with a number of pieces on display at the Wonderground Gallery. Tulasoa channels...
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 1/14/23 (New Decor Added to Carousel Coffee, Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company Magenta Frost & Amber Frost, Vibrante & Vívido: Encanto Cocina Breakfast Empanada & Coffee, & More)

Good morning from Disney’s Boardwalk Inn. We’re starting our day here at Carousel Coffee because new decor has been installed. Next were planning on stopping by EPCOT to try some food and drinks from the International Festival of the Arts. Finally we will be visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios to check on Roundup Rodeo BBQ Restaurant in Toy Story Land. Let’s get started!
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Disney Begins Cleaning Filthy TRON Lightcycle Run Building Ahead of Grand Opening at Magic Kingdom

As we FINALLY near the opening of TRON Lightcycle Run at the Magic Kingdom, Disney is preparing the already-aged show building for public consumption. Usually, when a new ride is built, there’s not enough time between the completion of the structures and the grand opening for noticeable amounts of dirt and grime to accumulate on it. In the case of TRON Lightcycle Run, where construction began in earnest in early 2018, there has been more than enough time for this to happen and the show building (and the canopy over the outdoor section of track for that matter) have been noticeably filthy for some time now.
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Korean Fried Chicken Sliders, Watermelon Punch, & Asian Beef Burrito from Studio Catering Co. at Disney California Adventure

Looking for some fusion cuisine as you enjoy the winter months at Disney California Adventure? Fear not, you have plenty of options right here at Studio Catering Co. in Hollywood Land. As the seasonal menus turned around, we got to try the new Korean Fried Chicken Sliders, Watermelon Punch, and the Asian Beef Burrito. So let’s dig in and see how these new offerings hold up!
WDW News Today

REVIEW: New Blue Raspberry & Tea Cocktails, Strawberry Shake, and Bacon Cheeseburger Loaded Fries Land at Smokejumpers Grill in Disney California Adventure

After landing from your flight around the world on Soarin’ just next door, you might be a bit parched from the journey! Fortunately the nearby Smokejumpers Grill in Grizzly Peak Airfield is ready with some new drinks to quench your thirst, and a new Bacon Cheeseburger Loaded Fries plate as well if you need a nibble. So let’s give them all a try and see how these new offerings hold up!
WDW News Today

REVIEW: New Mango & Lemon Raspberry Hard Floats and Returning Mangonada from Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream at Disney California Adventure

Winter time is the perfect time to put some spice in your life, and what better place to do that than with ice cream? Well if that sounds appealing to you, look no further than Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream over at Disney California Adventure, where there’s a new spicy sundae, spicy hard float, and something a bit more tame as well all on offer. Let’s have a taste and see what’s the big deal about the Mango and Lemon Raspberry Hard Floats as well as the returning Mangonada!
WDW News Today

Chairs Cleaned & Reupholstered at The Plaza Restaurant in the Magic Kingdom

To say that some of the areas around Walt Disney World need to be updated or cleaned is an understatement, particularly judging by the string of cleanliness issues we noticed at the end of last year. Now after a recent carpet replacement in Uptown Jewelers, it seems the next location to get some love on Main Street, U.S.A. is The Plaza Restaurant!
WDW News Today

Build Your Own ‘The Happy Ride with Baymax’ with This NEW Toy

Wo years after The Happy Ride with Baymax first spun into our hearts at Tokyo Disneyland, the look of the wacky spinner can come home with you through this new toy coming January 26!. The Happy Ride with Baymax Toy – ¥3600 ($28.03) The new toy comes with...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Reimagined Mickey’s Toontown Sign Installed at Disneyland Ahead of Reopening

Hey there, hi there, ho there! We know you’re itching to get into Mickey’s Toontown once it reopens from its yearlong reimagining on March 8. While we have just under two months until the project is complete, we got our first peek at the new look with the updated Mickey’s Toontown sign hanging off the Disneyland Railroad bridge today! We first spotted it on TikTok, now we have a much closer look.

Comments / 0

Community Policy