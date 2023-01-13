REVIEW: El Artista Hambriento Offers Carne Asada, Flan de Coco, a Marshmallow Cocktail and More at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
France Pavilion Hosts Disney Artists With EPCOT, Haunted Mansion, and More Parks Pieces at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has begun! Guests can get their magical art fix at the Disney Gallery Artists booth between the France and Morocco Pavilions. Fourteen Disney Artists are displaying their new works of art at this location, while 22 more renowned Disney Artists are stationed near the Odyssey.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Space 220 Restaurant at EPCOT Gets Back Into Orbit with NEW Peanut Butter Comet, Charcoal Olive Oil Dessert & More
New dinner menu items recently landed at Space 220 Restaurant in EPCOT, and we “rode” the Stellervator up above the park to try them out. The last menu update was really disappointing, so we were ready to see if the options have improved. Not only did they improve, but I think we are ready to once again call this the best restaurant in the park.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Tasting the New Chocolate Caramel Pecan Churro at Disney California Adventure
Who doesn’t love the delicious combination of chocolate and caramel? Add in a nutty flavor and you’ve got a timeless trio that almost always excels! Will that be the case for the new Chocolate Caramel Pecan Churro we found at the Hollywood Churro Cart in Disney California Adventure? We stopped in to give it a taste.
WDW News Today
WonderGround Gallery Hosts Disney Artists With Modern Disney Film-Based Pieces & Reimagined Attraction Posters at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
For the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, The Odyssey is home to WonderGround Gallery, which features a rotating selection of 22 Disney Fine Artists. Disney Fine Artist Sharlene Tulasoa is a freelance illustrator and muralist with a number of pieces on display at the Wonderground Gallery. Tulasoa channels...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 1/14/23 (New Decor Added to Carousel Coffee, Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company Magenta Frost & Amber Frost, Vibrante & Vívido: Encanto Cocina Breakfast Empanada & Coffee, & More)
Good morning from Disney’s Boardwalk Inn. We’re starting our day here at Carousel Coffee because new decor has been installed. Next were planning on stopping by EPCOT to try some food and drinks from the International Festival of the Arts. Finally we will be visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios to check on Roundup Rodeo BBQ Restaurant in Toy Story Land. Let’s get started!
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Disney Begins Cleaning Filthy TRON Lightcycle Run Building Ahead of Grand Opening at Magic Kingdom
As we FINALLY near the opening of TRON Lightcycle Run at the Magic Kingdom, Disney is preparing the already-aged show building for public consumption. Usually, when a new ride is built, there’s not enough time between the completion of the structures and the grand opening for noticeable amounts of dirt and grime to accumulate on it. In the case of TRON Lightcycle Run, where construction began in earnest in early 2018, there has been more than enough time for this to happen and the show building (and the canopy over the outdoor section of track for that matter) have been noticeably filthy for some time now.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Korean Fried Chicken Sliders, Watermelon Punch, & Asian Beef Burrito from Studio Catering Co. at Disney California Adventure
Looking for some fusion cuisine as you enjoy the winter months at Disney California Adventure? Fear not, you have plenty of options right here at Studio Catering Co. in Hollywood Land. As the seasonal menus turned around, we got to try the new Korean Fried Chicken Sliders, Watermelon Punch, and the Asian Beef Burrito. So let’s dig in and see how these new offerings hold up!
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Blue Raspberry & Tea Cocktails, Strawberry Shake, and Bacon Cheeseburger Loaded Fries Land at Smokejumpers Grill in Disney California Adventure
After landing from your flight around the world on Soarin’ just next door, you might be a bit parched from the journey! Fortunately the nearby Smokejumpers Grill in Grizzly Peak Airfield is ready with some new drinks to quench your thirst, and a new Bacon Cheeseburger Loaded Fries plate as well if you need a nibble. So let’s give them all a try and see how these new offerings hold up!
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Mango & Lemon Raspberry Hard Floats and Returning Mangonada from Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream at Disney California Adventure
Winter time is the perfect time to put some spice in your life, and what better place to do that than with ice cream? Well if that sounds appealing to you, look no further than Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream over at Disney California Adventure, where there’s a new spicy sundae, spicy hard float, and something a bit more tame as well all on offer. Let’s have a taste and see what’s the big deal about the Mango and Lemon Raspberry Hard Floats as well as the returning Mangonada!
This chicken parm in Miami was named best in the U.S. Does it live up to the hype?
National media has called the chicken parm from Klime Kovaceski at Crust restaurant in Miami the best in the country. Is it?
WDW News Today
Chairs Cleaned & Reupholstered at The Plaza Restaurant in the Magic Kingdom
To say that some of the areas around Walt Disney World need to be updated or cleaned is an understatement, particularly judging by the string of cleanliness issues we noticed at the end of last year. Now after a recent carpet replacement in Uptown Jewelers, it seems the next location to get some love on Main Street, U.S.A. is The Plaza Restaurant!
WDW News Today
Save Big at Universal Orlando Resort’s Mardi Gras 2023 with Food and Beverage Card Offer
Universal Orlando Resort is cranking out a ton of Mardi Gras announcements today, and we cannot wait to catch some beads and eat those mouth-watering beignets. If eating all of the food that the festival has to offer is your thing, we have some great news for you if you want to try everything, and save some money while you do it.
WDW News Today
Planters Removed From Around Aladar and DINOSAUR Fountains in Disney’s Animal Kingdom
The rolling planters have finally been removed from around Aladar the Iguanodon and the fountains in front of DINOSAUR in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The planters have surrounded the fountains since at least September 2022. The above photo is from October. Now guests get a good view of Aladar when...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Daily Housekeeping Returning to All Deluxe Resort Hotels at Walt Disney World
Since the Walt Disney World Resort hotels started reopening to Guests after the closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, housekeeping service had to be periodically adjusted due to labor shortage and other issues. As Walt Disney World continues to adapt to meet the needs of Guests, the decision has been...
WDW News Today
Full Menus (and New Souvenir Items) Revealed for Disney 100 Years of Wonder at Disneyland Resort
This year marks 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, and to celebrate this momentous occasion, Disneyland Resort is serving up many new dishes, sips, and novelties throughout the year. All across Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park you can take part in the historic milestone by eating your...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Disneyland Resort Magic Key Pass Sales Resuming Today, Queue Open Now
Just days after Disneyland Resort confirmed they will reopen sales for Magic Key Passes “from time to time” in 2023, they are selling more of the passes as of January 17. The virtual queue to buy Magic Key passes is now active at this link. The website indicates...
WDW News Today
Build Your Own ‘The Happy Ride with Baymax’ with This NEW Toy
Wo years after The Happy Ride with Baymax first spun into our hearts at Tokyo Disneyland, the look of the wacky spinner can come home with you through this new toy coming January 26!. The Happy Ride with Baymax Toy – ¥3600 ($28.03) The new toy comes with...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Reimagined Mickey’s Toontown Sign Installed at Disneyland Ahead of Reopening
Hey there, hi there, ho there! We know you’re itching to get into Mickey’s Toontown once it reopens from its yearlong reimagining on March 8. While we have just under two months until the project is complete, we got our first peek at the new look with the updated Mickey’s Toontown sign hanging off the Disneyland Railroad bridge today! We first spotted it on TikTok, now we have a much closer look.
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience Price Raised $20, Tickets Now Available
Universal Orlando Resort has announced new pricing for their 2023 Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience. Through this experience, guests can ride on a Mardi Gras parade float plus enjoy a 3-course meal from one of four participating Universal Orlando Resort restaurants. In previous years, the experience just included the float ride.
WDW News Today
New ‘Avatar’ Na’vi Glow Crystal Spear and Knife, Stacking Trays, and Long-Sleeved Shirt Arrive at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
With “Avatar: The Way of Water” now in theaters, a new quartet of items straight from Pandora has landed at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. This Na’vi spear features mock crystal tips on both ends. It’s decorated to look like the crystal has been secured by being tied...
