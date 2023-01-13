REVIEW: El Artista Hambriento Offers Carne Asada, Flan de Coco, a Marshmallow Cocktail and More at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

As we FINALLY near the opening of TRON Lightcycle Run at the Magic Kingdom, Disney is preparing the already-aged show building for public consumption. Usually, when a new ride is built, there’s not enough time between the completion of the structures and the grand opening for noticeable amounts of dirt and grime to accumulate on it. In the case of TRON Lightcycle Run, where construction began in earnest in early 2018, there has been more than enough time for this to happen and the show building (and the canopy over the outdoor section of track for that matter) have been noticeably filthy for some time now.

18 HOURS AGO