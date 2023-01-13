Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearbyRoger MarshPunta Gorda, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You AwayThe Daily ScoopFort Myers, FL
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
WINKNEWS.com
Sunsplash in Cape Coral reopening in March
Cape Coral’s popular waterpark, Sunsplash, is adding 60 days to its season this year. For month’s no one has been able to enjoy the slides, pools are staircases at Sunsplash Waterpark. The Cape Coral attraction is typically known for being a fun place for families to enjoy the...
WINKNEWS.com
Pelican Larry’s, Off the Bone BBQ open in University Village
Randy and Kelly Seyler, looking to leave behind their original Pelican Larry’s restaurant and also expand upon their Off the Bone BBQ concept in Naples, found one spot where they could do both in Lee County. The new Pelican Larry’s at University Village off Ben Hill Griffin Parkway, just...
WINKNEWS.com
AmeriCorps helping with recovery in Fort Myers Beach
For the past two weeks, AmeriCorps has been out on Fort Myers Beach helping people clean their homes that have been filled with debris since Hurricane Ian. When Brian Duddy first saw his home in the wake of the hurricane, he described it in two words. “Jaw-dropping. Didn’t know what to do. My wife and I were just looking at the mud and the debris and just didn’t know what to say.”
38th Annual Cape Coral Art Festival and Market Place
The 38th Annual Cape Coral Art Festival and Market Place kicked off Saturday morning in downtown Cape Coral
luxury-houses.net
This $4.5 Million Remarkable Home in Cape Coral, Florida has A Beautifully Open Floor Plan Flooded with Natural Light
5661 Riverside Drive Home in Cape Coral, Florida for Sale. 5661 Riverside Drive, Cape Coral, Florida is a meticulously maintained property with uncompromising quality include white oak flooring throughout, PGT aluminum Impact windows and doors, Wolf & Subzero appliances, Pentair filtered water system for water & ice maker in the massive Butler’s Pantry with double beverage fridges, Walnut Waterfall Island sitting area, & much more. This Home in Cape Coral offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5661 Riverside Drive, please contact Jacob Stoutenburgh (Phone: 239-745-5333) at Premiere Plus Realty Company for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
3 swatting calls to SWFL restaurants in January
Swatting calls to two restaurants in Southwest Florida on the same day, and then another happened less than two weeks later. When you sit down for a meal at a restaurant, you usually don’t imagine the police showing up in the middle of it. But that’s what happened to customers at Ford’s Garage in downtown Fort Myers, Point 57, and Lobster Lady in Cape Coral.
NBC 2
Forecast: Cool overnight, nice tomorrow
Southwest Florida is locked in a stable and pleasant weather pattern for the next few days as rain chances look low through the week. For tonight, expect temperatures to fall into the middle 50s in most areas. 55 is the forecast low in Fort Myers and Cape Coral, with 57 in Naples, 54 in Punta Gorda and 53 in Lehigh Acres.
More Explores: LuLu’s Kitchen is cooking for a cause in Naples
NAPLES, Fla. – Eat for a cause at LuLu’s Kitchen in Naples!. Every meal sold benefits the St. Matthew’s House mission. From decadent pastries and cakes to the biggest biscuits at breakfast, LuLu’s has something for everyone. The kitchen serves multiple purposes. It’s a training facility...
luxury-houses.net
An Exquisite Residence with Wide Water Vistas from nearly every Vantage Point Asks for $25.9 Million in Naples, Florida
3787 Fort Charles Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3787 Fort Charles Drive, Naples, Florida, penned by Jeff Harrell and executed by BCB Homes, totes wide water vistas from nearly every vantage point. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,2 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3787 Fort Charles Drive, please contact Bill H Earls, PA (Phone: 239-777-6622) & Larry W Lappin, Jr. (Phone: 239-571-8247) at John R Wood Properties for full support and perfect service.
City of Fort Myers plans to build affordable single-family homes on vacant lots
According to Mayor Kevin Anderson, the city would pay to build the home. When an essential worker buys it, the money would go back to the city.
Adopt Gorda: Sweet pup in need of loving home
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Gorda, a sweet 4-year-old Great Pyrenees mix, is in need of a forever family. The 75-pound pup was transferred to Gulf Coast Humane Society from Sebring a few days ago. Gorda is extremely gentle, does well with other dogs, and is very attached to people!
Collapsed Fort Myers home turns into neighborhood trash pile
SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Neighbors on Bahamas Road in Fort Myers are speaking out while a collapsed home continues to sit untouched in the neighborhood since Hurricane Ian. Ashley Tiseo lives across from the demolished house and said it’s having a bad effect on the area and the environment as people are dumping their trash and adding on to the pile.
WINKNEWS.com
How you can support the conservation of the Florida panther
WINK News is taking a closer look at our state animal, the Florida panther, which is one of the rarest animals in North America. There are fewer than 200 left in Southwest Florida. Investigative Reporter Celine McArthur looked into the impact of development on their survival. Now, she is sitting...
Hurricane Ian causes rat infestations to worsen in Cape Coral homes
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral residents have seen more rats than ever before finding their way into their homes. “I just keep my doors closed more than I usually do, and I look out for them,” Cape Coral resident Benjamin Bouchard said. Just like many other Cape...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County grieves after recovery of James Hurst, last man missing after Ian
The family and friends of 72-year-old James “Denny” Hurst are feeling a bittersweet mixture of emotions after the recovery of Hurst’s body, meaning everyone missing is accounted for in Lee County after Hurricane Ian. Hurst was found on his sunken sailboat Good Girl, pulled out of the...
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Must-Try Punta Gorda Restaurants | Punta Gorda, FL
With a population of just 21,079 residents, Punta Gorda is a small city, but don’t let that fool you into thinking its culinary scene is anything short of fabulous. While quaint, Punta Gorda has a vibrant waterfront community with some noteworthy restaurants that are not to be missed. Located...
WINKNEWS.com
Saint James City residents living in tents four months after Ian
Saint James City was hit hard by Hurricane Ian, and even in mid-January, the evidence can be seen everywhere. It’s not uncommon to see tents set up around the city or entire sides of buildings devasted by the storm. Many people living in Saint James City are waiting on...
mustdo.com
See a Manatee in Naples and Marco Island
Manatees are known as the gentle giants of the ocean and Florida’s official state marine mammal. Although their size is awe-inspiring, they’re also slow-moving creatures that mesmerize visitors as they glide through the waters. On a lucky day, you’ll see their wrinkled, whiskered face rise to the surface and release water from their snout.
Longboat Observer
Longboat park saxophonist's Sinatra standard falls flat
10:41 a.m., Longboat Club Road and Gulf of Mexico Drive. Suspicious person: Police could not verify a report of a woman standing in the middle of the road. An officer sent to check out the call could not find anyone matching the description of the caller. S-s-s-mokin’. 1:50 p.m., 4700...
luxury-houses.net
One of A Kind Spectacular Waterfront Masterpiece in The Heart of Sarasota, Florida for Sale at $5.5 Million
3940 Elysian Woods Lane Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 3940 Elysian Woods Lane, Sarasota, Florida is a mature landscaped estate is nestled on 1.47 acres and completely private in a small, gated community with only eight homes, was built with meticulous craftsmanship and bespoke finishes throughout. This Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3940 Elysian Woods Lane, please contact Carissa Pelczynski (Phone: 631-872-3411) at Preferred Shore for full support and perfect service.
