ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Sunsplash in Cape Coral reopening in March

Cape Coral’s popular waterpark, Sunsplash, is adding 60 days to its season this year. For month’s no one has been able to enjoy the slides, pools are staircases at Sunsplash Waterpark. The Cape Coral attraction is typically known for being a fun place for families to enjoy the...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pelican Larry’s, Off the Bone BBQ open in University Village

Randy and Kelly Seyler, looking to leave behind their original Pelican Larry’s restaurant and also expand upon their Off the Bone BBQ concept in Naples, found one spot where they could do both in Lee County. The new Pelican Larry’s at University Village off Ben Hill Griffin Parkway, just...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

AmeriCorps helping with recovery in Fort Myers Beach

For the past two weeks, AmeriCorps has been out on Fort Myers Beach helping people clean their homes that have been filled with debris since Hurricane Ian. When Brian Duddy first saw his home in the wake of the hurricane, he described it in two words. “Jaw-dropping. Didn’t know what to do. My wife and I were just looking at the mud and the debris and just didn’t know what to say.”
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $4.5 Million Remarkable Home in Cape Coral, Florida has A Beautifully Open Floor Plan Flooded with Natural Light

5661 Riverside Drive Home in Cape Coral, Florida for Sale. 5661 Riverside Drive, Cape Coral, Florida is a meticulously maintained property with uncompromising quality include white oak flooring throughout, PGT aluminum Impact windows and doors, Wolf & Subzero appliances, Pentair filtered water system for water & ice maker in the massive Butler’s Pantry with double beverage fridges, Walnut Waterfall Island sitting area, & much more. This Home in Cape Coral offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5661 Riverside Drive, please contact Jacob Stoutenburgh (Phone: 239-745-5333) at Premiere Plus Realty Company for full support and perfect service.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 swatting calls to SWFL restaurants in January

Swatting calls to two restaurants in Southwest Florida on the same day, and then another happened less than two weeks later. When you sit down for a meal at a restaurant, you usually don’t imagine the police showing up in the middle of it. But that’s what happened to customers at Ford’s Garage in downtown Fort Myers, Point 57, and Lobster Lady in Cape Coral.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC 2

Forecast: Cool overnight, nice tomorrow

Southwest Florida is locked in a stable and pleasant weather pattern for the next few days as rain chances look low through the week. For tonight, expect temperatures to fall into the middle 50s in most areas. 55 is the forecast low in Fort Myers and Cape Coral, with 57 in Naples, 54 in Punta Gorda and 53 in Lehigh Acres.
FORT MYERS, FL
luxury-houses.net

An Exquisite Residence with Wide Water Vistas from nearly every Vantage Point Asks for $25.9 Million in Naples, Florida

3787 Fort Charles Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3787 Fort Charles Drive, Naples, Florida, penned by Jeff Harrell and executed by BCB Homes, totes wide water vistas from nearly every vantage point. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,2 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3787 Fort Charles Drive, please contact Bill H Earls, PA (Phone: 239-777-6622) & Larry W Lappin, Jr. (Phone: 239-571-8247) at John R Wood Properties for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Adopt Gorda: Sweet pup in need of loving home

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Gorda, a sweet 4-year-old Great Pyrenees mix, is in need of a forever family. The 75-pound pup was transferred to Gulf Coast Humane Society from Sebring a few days ago. Gorda is extremely gentle, does well with other dogs, and is very attached to people!
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Collapsed Fort Myers home turns into neighborhood trash pile

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Neighbors on Bahamas Road in Fort Myers are speaking out while a collapsed home continues to sit untouched in the neighborhood since Hurricane Ian. Ashley Tiseo lives across from the demolished house and said it’s having a bad effect on the area and the environment as people are dumping their trash and adding on to the pile.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How you can support the conservation of the Florida panther

WINK News is taking a closer look at our state animal, the Florida panther, which is one of the rarest animals in North America. There are fewer than 200 left in Southwest Florida. Investigative Reporter Celine McArthur looked into the impact of development on their survival. Now, she is sitting...
FLORIDA STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

5 Must-Try Punta Gorda Restaurants | Punta Gorda, FL

With a population of just 21,079 residents, Punta Gorda is a small city, but don’t let that fool you into thinking its culinary scene is anything short of fabulous. While quaint, Punta Gorda has a vibrant waterfront community with some noteworthy restaurants that are not to be missed. Located...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
mustdo.com

See a Manatee in Naples and Marco Island

Manatees are known as the gentle giants of the ocean and Florida’s official state marine mammal. Although their size is awe-inspiring, they’re also slow-moving creatures that mesmerize visitors as they glide through the waters. On a lucky day, you’ll see their wrinkled, whiskered face rise to the surface and release water from their snout.
NAPLES, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat park saxophonist's Sinatra standard falls flat

10:41 a.m., Longboat Club Road and Gulf of Mexico Drive. Suspicious person: Police could not verify a report of a woman standing in the middle of the road. An officer sent to check out the call could not find anyone matching the description of the caller. S-s-s-mokin’. 1:50 p.m., 4700...
SARASOTA, FL
luxury-houses.net

One of A Kind Spectacular Waterfront Masterpiece in The Heart of Sarasota, Florida for Sale at $5.5 Million

3940 Elysian Woods Lane Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 3940 Elysian Woods Lane, Sarasota, Florida is a mature landscaped estate is nestled on 1.47 acres and completely private in a small, gated community with only eight homes, was built with meticulous craftsmanship and bespoke finishes throughout. This Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3940 Elysian Woods Lane, please contact Carissa Pelczynski (Phone: 631-872-3411) at Preferred Shore for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy