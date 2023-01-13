Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Arrest in Fatal Bus StabbingBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bouncer's Lament - The Billymark Bar - Pimp and Ho CentralWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Man accused in Stamford hit-and-run that killed 2 makes 1st court appearance
Police say Michael Talbot was driving 86 mph, his alcohol level was more than double the legal limit, and he was under the influence of marijuana when he hit and killed the co-workers as they were crossing Washington Boulevard Dec. 3 in Stamford.
News 12
Police: 4 men arrested for selling alcohol and tobacco to minors at 3 different Nassau locations
Four men have been arrested for allegedly selling alcohol and tobacco to minors in Nassau County. Police say arrests were made at Prince Liquor and Wine in Elmont, the BP Gas Station in Valley Stream and the Valero Gas Station in North Valley Stream. At all three locations, authorities say...
News 12
Police: 1 person killed in Litchfield crash
State police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a deadly crash in Litchfield. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Reder Road. Police say the driver was going east when they crossed the center line, ran off the road and hit a tree. The driver, Dominique Ehlinger, of...
Father of woman killed in Stamford hit-and-run says he is hopeful justice will prevail
The father of a woman killed in a Stamford hit-and-run arrived in the U.S. Tuesday morning from Colombia for the suspect's hearing. He says he plans to attend as many hearings as possible.
Police: 2 teens charged with attempted murder in Yonkers shooting
Police say 18-year-old Ku-Shown Jefferson, from Yonkers, and 18-year-old Donte Ramsey, from Mount Vernon, were both involved in a shooting incident that left a man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg.
New Haven man killed in crash on I-95 in Darien
The car crash happened Monday morning when the car hit a guard rail causing a major backup stretching all the way down to Greenwich.
NYPD: Numerous bloody, violent weekend incidents across Brooklyn under investigation
The NYPD is investigating a string of violent acts across the Brooklyn borough Tuesday.
Police: Woman drove drunk, crashed car into Newburgh home
A woman was arrested in Newburgh Sunday night for allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car.
NYPD investigating string of violence across Brooklyn
A series of violent incidents broke out across Brooklyn on Tuesday, including a teen who was stabbed in Sunset Park and a 40-year-old man who was fatally shot in Canarsie.
Suffolk County ATV drivers to lose riding facility amid police crackdown on illegal riders
Tenth Street Motocross in Ronkonkoma is a six-acre dirt track where people can practice their skills on dirt bikes and ATVs. The place is set to close down in two weeks because the lease is up.
Caught on camera: Alleged drunk driver crashes into Ramapo building
The driver, who was not identified, was released without bail and advised to appear in court at a future date.
Police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Bridgeport
Police have identified the victim as 52-year-old Rafael Davila.
News 12
North Babylon man sentenced for stealing 89-year-old woman's home
A North Babylon man was sentenced Tuesday to up to 10 years in prison for stealing an 89-year-old woman's Brooklyn home. Prosecutors say Shavard Callaway sold the house by claiming to be her nephew and using a forged power of attorney. He was convicted in December of charges including grand...
Police: Shots fired at Ewing Wawa convenience store
A shootout between two men happened at a Wawa convenience store in Ewing on Sunday.
Pedestrian recovers after being pinned by vehicle in Yonkers
They believe a female driver from North Carolina was involved.
Wantagh car owners say thieves have been breaking into their vehicles
One of the victims says the thieves made off with medication, tools, cash and lottery tickets.
Police: 15-year-old girl spit on trooper, 2 other teens arrested in brawl at Trumbull Mall
Officers were called to the Main Street shopping center Saturday night due to multiple reports of a large fight.
Police: Woman found dead with injuries to the head in Morris Heights
The body of a 55-year-old woman was found on the street in Morris Heights early Sunday morning, police say.
Town of Wallkill man who thought he was shooting a police officer sentenced to 7 1/2 years
Hector Luna’s victim survived being shot in the stomach point-blank but told prosecutors he didn’t want to relive the ordeal if the case went to trial.
News 12
Family: Man in custody after attacking ex-girlfriend on 3 separate occasions
Police arrested a man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend on three separate occasions over the last two months. The family of Irene Guzman says she has been living in fear, waiting for her ex-boyfriend to be arrested. The Orange resident is currently in hiding. Guzman’s family tells News 12 New...
