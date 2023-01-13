Read full article on original website
Principal: 4 knives confiscated from students at Port Jervis Middle School
Principal Andrew Marotta says there were no threats of violence and that the knives were taken away during routine checks.
Revisiting the unique and controversial Jungle Habitat in West Milford
Back in the 1970s, a unique wild animal park and drive-thru safari in West Milford was where everyone went to see and hold wild animals. News 12's Tony Caputo and photojournalist Rudy Bode headed to Passaic County to remember the controversial spot.
Suffolk County ATV drivers to lose riding facility amid police crackdown on illegal riders
Tenth Street Motocross in Ronkonkoma is a six-acre dirt track where people can practice their skills on dirt bikes and ATVs. The place is set to close down in two weeks because the lease is up.
Rescuers help toddler with toilet seat stuck on his head
Brace'Yn, a 1-year-old from Walden, needed rescuers to help him Monday after he got a toddler-sized toilet seat stuck on his head.
Dozens attend funeral in Rockland County for Army vet who had no family nearby
Army veteran George Kenneth Erskine was laid to rest Tuesday at Frederick Loescher Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Man accused in Stamford hit-and-run that killed 2 makes 1st court appearance
Police say Michael Talbot was driving 86 mph, his alcohol level was more than double the legal limit, and he was under the influence of marijuana when he hit and killed the co-workers as they were crossing Washington Boulevard Dec. 3 in Stamford.
Healthgrades: 2 Hudson Valley hospitals among best in the United States
Two Hudson Valley hospitals are earning some national recognition. Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie was named to America's 50 best hospitals list by Healthgrades for the fourth straight year. It also won awards for its cardiac care, gastro surgeries, and excellence in coronary intervention. Montefiore Saint Luke's in Cornwall...
Father of woman killed in Stamford hit-and-run says he is hopeful justice will prevail
The father of a woman killed in a Stamford hit-and-run arrived in the U.S. Tuesday morning from Colombia for the suspect's hearing. He says he plans to attend as many hearings as possible.
Police: 2 teens charged with attempted murder in Yonkers shooting
Police say 18-year-old Ku-Shown Jefferson, from Yonkers, and 18-year-old Donte Ramsey, from Mount Vernon, were both involved in a shooting incident that left a man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Manhasset residents, officials say Hochul's housing plan will strain community resources
Residents and elected officials from Manhasset on Long Island's North Shore have expressed their opposition to Governor Kathy Hochul's proposal to increase the housing stock on the Island.
NYPD investigating string of violence across Brooklyn
A series of violent incidents broke out across Brooklyn on Tuesday, including a teen who was stabbed in Sunset Park and a 40-year-old man who was fatally shot in Canarsie.
Brooklyn community activist says she was thrown out of MLK church service attended by Gov. Hochul
A parishioner who has attended Sunday Trinity Lutheran Church for years says she was kicked out of a Martin Luther King Jr. church service after speaking up when Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke. Genesis Aquino was removed by the NYPD from her parish. Video shows her being escorted out and saying,...
Police: Woman drove drunk, crashed car into Newburgh home
A woman was arrested in Newburgh Sunday night for allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car.
Officials: 4 people escape injury from fiery van in Goshen
It happened outside a home on the corner of West and North Church streets just before 5 p.m. in Goshen.
NYPD: Numerous bloody, violent weekend incidents across Brooklyn under investigation
The NYPD is investigating a string of violent acts across the Brooklyn borough Tuesday.
Police: 15-year-old girl spit on trooper, 2 other teens arrested in brawl at Trumbull Mall
Officers were called to the Main Street shopping center Saturday night due to multiple reports of a large fight.
Police release video of car that struck teen bicyclist, took off in Selden
Police have released new video of the car they say sped off after hitting a teen on his bike in Selden earlier this month. Detectives have now determined that the car is a silver or gray Toyota Camry, possibly year 2021 or newer. A News 12 has reported, police say...
Police: 4 men arrested for selling alcohol and tobacco to minors at 3 different Nassau locations
Four men have been arrested for allegedly selling alcohol and tobacco to minors in Nassau County. Police say arrests were made at Prince Liquor and Wine in Elmont, the BP Gas Station in Valley Stream and the Valero Gas Station in North Valley Stream. At all three locations, authorities say...
Police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Bridgeport
Police have identified the victim as 52-year-old Rafael Davila.
Massapequa Park man infuriated in search for diabetes drug that's in short supply
A Massapequa Park man is struggling to find a diabetes drug that is also used for weight loss. Charlie Bartlett says he has reached out to large pharmacy chains, neighborhood pharmacies, doctors, even the manufacturer but can't locally find the refill he needs of Trulicity to manage his Type One diabetes.
