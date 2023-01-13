Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sidney Daily News
County record
-9:28 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the area of Sharp Road. -10:28 p.m.: prowlers. Deputies responded to prowlers in the 5000 block of Frazier Guy Road. -9:20 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to an assault in the 5000 block of Houston Road. -4:35 p.m.: property damage....
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— While crossing the Ohio Southern railroad tracks a mile north of Jackson Center yesterday afternoon, the rear end of George Wildermuth’s wagon was struck by a passenger train. He saw the train coming, but his horses frightened and he could not get them to move off the tracks. The rear end of the wagon was broken up, but he and the horses escaped.
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS record
Jan. 8-14 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to five emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s two more calls than the week prior. All calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington...
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Sidney Daily News
Trustees reorganize for 2023
SIDNEY — Washington Township Trustees held its organizational meeting Jan. 5, 2023. Elected as officers were Douglas K. Stangel, chairman; Ted Larger, vice chairman; and Rick Feight, overseer of Beechwood Cemetery. The monthly meetings will remain the same — the third Thursday of each month beginning Jan. 19, at...
Sidney Daily News
175th anniversary gala planned
WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County 175th Anniversary Committee will host a gala at the Auglaize County Courthouse on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, from 7 to 10 p.m., in celebration of this county milestone. The event will include dancing, food tasting —with offerings provided by Auglaize County restaurants — a...
Sidney Daily News
Presentation planned on ‘Holy Stones’
WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Historical Society will present The Newark “Holy Stones”: Science, Politics, and Religion in 19th Century Ohio with Bradley Lepper as a Facebook Live event on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. The program is free and open to the public, and is made possible by the Ohio Humanities Council’s Speakers Bureau.
Sidney Daily News
Charger Country Alumni and Friends Night at Edison State
PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Office of Alumni Engagement invites all Edison State alumni and friends, including faculty, staff and retirees, to attend Charger Country Alumni & Friends Night. The event will be held during the Monday, Feb. 13, home women’s and men’s basketball games versus rival University of Cincinnati–Clermont.
Sidney Daily News
UVCC names Students of the Quarter
PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center (UVCC) has named Owen Beachler, junior interactive media student from Bradford High School and Jude Via, senior in welding technologies from Newton High School as Students of the Quarter for the second nine-week grading period. Beachler and Via were selected from a...
Sidney Daily News
Area Agency on Aging seeks 2023 workshop speakers
DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging is seeking speakers to present one-hour programs within their nine-county region specific to education of family caregivers. The goal of these trainings is to provide education to family caregivers to help them better understand their role, when and how to access assistance, how to utilize services/information to decrease stress and how to better care for their loved ones and themselves. Agency staff will be responsible for scheduling and promotion of each event.
Sidney Daily News
Helman receives Patrick T. Dodds Award
SIDNEY – The WiseBridge Wealth Team was honored with awards on Jan. 6 at Money Concepts Tailwind Network’s Annual Kickoff event in Dublin. The day centers around planning, networking, and education. They not only look back at 2022, but more importantly, gain insight into the 2023 Market Outlook.
Sidney Daily News
Looking for recruits
Sidney varsity basketball player Kelis McNeal, left, to right, 16, of Sidney, takes a U.S. Army bag from Army recruiter SFC Peter Vandine, stationed in Columbus West. Also handing out bags is Staff Sgt. Michael Embrey, stationed in Grove City. The Army recruiters handed out bags to members of the Sidney basketball team after they competed against Fort Erie International in the Classic in the City on Sunday, Jan. 15, at Pickerington Central High School.
Sidney Daily News
Anna Council holds special meeting for employee wages
ANNA – The Anna Village Council adopted an ordinance revising previous legislation regarding setting employee wages for 2023 at a special meeting on Dec. 31. The council repealed ordinance 22-1821 at a meeting on Dec. 27 that set employee wages and revised the job descriptions section of the employee handbook. The ordinance read:
Sidney Daily News
BGSU graduate returns, gives back to community
SIDNEY — Alyssa Chavez, a Sidney High School graduate, and daughter of Andrew Chavez and Kenna LeMaster, celebrates her acheivements and graduation from Bowling Green State University (BGSU). Chavez graduated summa cum laude from BGSU on Dec. 10, 2022. She earned her bachelor’s degree in tourism, hospitality and event...
Sidney Daily News
Scholarship, internship offered by Phelan Insurance Agency
GREENVILLE — Current college students are invited to apply for a scholarship and/or internship available through Phelan Insurance Agency in Versailles. The program honors the memory of former company chairman James B. Phelan, who died in 2015. Applicants must be current college students who attended high school in Darke,...
Sidney Daily News
TnL Welding moves locations
SIDNEY – TnL Welding LLC – a shop specializing in manual and robotic welding, fabrication, and production welding – has moved locations to 825 S. Vandemark Road allowing the business to expand after 17 years in a previous location and over 20 years in business. TnL Welding...
Sidney Daily News
Saturday basketball roundup: Botkins wins 47-40 for 2nd straight night
ROCKFORD — For the second night in a row, Botkins earned a 47-40 victory by beating Parkway in a nonconference game on Saturday. The Trojans led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter, 18-16 at halftime and 32-28 at the end of the third quarter. Carter Pleiman led...
Sidney Daily News
Senior spotlight
Neal Marchal from Fort Loramie has been a member of the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County since October 2019. When asked what he likes best his reply was, “It is such a friendly place, they have an awesome workout area with modern equipment. It is the best deal in the county!”
Sidney Daily News
FireHouse to perform in Versailles
VERSAILLES — FireHouse — with special guest Frank Hannon (of Tesla) — will be performing at BMI Event Center in Versailles on Saturday, Jan. 28. Double Platinum Artist FireHouse (also Firehouse) is an American hard rock band that formed in Richmond, Virginia, and then moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, where they were signed to Epic Records in 1989. The band reached stardom during the early 1990s with hit singles like “Reach for the Sky,” “Don’t Treat Me Bad” and “All She Wrote,” as well as their signature power ballads “I Live My Life for You,” “Love of a Lifetime” and “When I Look into Your Eyes.” At the 1992 American Music Awards, FireHouse won the award for “Favorite New Heavy Metal/Hard Rock Artist.” FireHouse is estimated to have sold over 7 million albums worldwide since their debut. Members include: CJ Snare (vocals, keys), Bill Leverty (guitar), Allen McKenzie (bass), Michael Foster (drums).
Sidney Daily News
Houston High School honor roll
HOUSTON — Houston High School has released its honor roll for the second quarter of the 2022-23 school year. Carmen Beaver, Gabriella Harding, Trent Hartings, Emma Koenig, Olivia Maier, Lacey Naseman, Kylie Price, Kaelyn Richardson, Claire Rust, Jaycie Seipel and Delaney White. High Honors 3.5-3.99. Brylee Breeze, Davis Burks,...
Comments / 0