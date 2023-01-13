Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Tolono Unity takes down St. Thomas More on the road
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — St.Thomas More hosted Tolono Unity on Tuesday in a showdown between two of the top basketball teams in the Champaign area. St. Thomas More was able to jump out on Unity early, Andrew Tay played a major part in the Sabers early success, catching the pass from Hendrickson for the easy layup, up and in.
NWS confirms another January tornado in central Illinois, totaling 9
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed an additional tornado ripped through a central Illinois city on January 3, bringing the total to nine. The additional tornado hit Decatur on January 3. The nine confirmed tornadoes on that day set a January record for the most...
Springfield man convicted of first degree murder
PIATT COUNTY, Ill., (WICS/WRSP) — A 19-year-old Springfield man has been convicted of first degree murder. A bench trial in Jerome Schmidt's murder case began on Monday, January 9, 2023 in Piatt County where the crime occurred. On Monday, January 17, a judge returned with a guilty verdict against Schmidt for first-degree murder.
C-U organizations honor MLK with community service day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the University of Illinois Police Department (UIPD) along with other local organizations put on a day of service to help those in the community. UIPD, local organizations, and around 100 volunteers rolled up their sleeves to help...
City of Champaign helps displaced apartment residents
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Twenty-six of the 42 buildings at the Champaign Park Apartments have been condemned and are considered "unlivable" as of January 4, 2023. On Tuesday night, the Champaign City Council approved a resolution to purchase temporary emergency housing for displaced residents. "To the property owners and...
Urbana asks for community feedback on new fire stations
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The city of Urbana hosted a community engagement event to get public feedback regarding the upcoming design and construction of New Fire Stations #2 and #3, located on South Philo Road and North Lincoln Avenue respectively. Citizens can still review the presentation materials and offer...
Two students report jewelry stolen from their apartment
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Two University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign students filed a police report that their jewelry had been stolen between Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, and Saturday, Jan. 7. The jewelry was swiped from their apartment, which is in the 1000 block of South Locust Street in Champaign, according...
Champaign police asking residents to register outdoor security cameras
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Police Department is asking the community to register their outdoor security cameras online. Police say this is voluntary and does not give direct access to your camera system. Registering your camera allows the Champaign police to contact registered owners to request video. Camera...
Five residents displaced, one cat dead after fire in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — The Charleston Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the 600 block of N. 5th Street around 5:30 am on Sunday morning. The fire started in a garage that is attached to a two-story home. Upon arrival, crews say the fire had...
Staff finds suspected stolen mail with bank info in hotel room
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Police are investigating a report of suspicious activity reported around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday at TownePlace Suites, located at 603 S. Sixth St. in Champaign. Hotel staff reported that a housekeeper had found a guest room containing various pieces of mail with the intended recipients’...
