Boston, MA

Radio Ink

Jones Joins WEEI as Afternoon Drive Host

Audacy’s Boston sports station WEEI (93.7 FM, New England Sports Radio) has hired Adam Jones to serve as a co-host during the afternoon drive block with Meghan Ottolini and Christian Arcand. As part of the new talent line-up, Jones & Mego will debut January 30 with the new afternoon team.
BOSTON, MA
Q97.9

These Reactions to a Woman Riding a Bicycle on I-93 in Boston are Priceless

There's a term "driving like a Massh**e" for a reason. If you've ever driven through Boston -- never even mind the side streets, but main roads like 93 or Storrow Drive, you know that there are only two real types of commutes -- deadlocked stop and go where you move like an inch or so every 5 mins, or having to drive super aggressive and basically taking your life in your hands.
BOSTON, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Boston Steakhouses

Where are The Must-Try Boston Steakhouses in Boston?. The high-end steakhouse Abe & Louie's is one of Boston's most popular restaurants. This high-end steakhouse is located on Boylston Street and is known for its signature steaks and sides. But it also offers a wide variety of other items. Its menu includes prime-aged Midwestern steaks, fresh seafood, and seasonal produce. Abe & Louie's also features an extensive wine list. Abe & Louie's in Boston is one of the city's oldest and most celebrated steakhouses. Initially opened in 1965, it's a local staple that's been around for decades. Now owned by Tavistock Restaurant Collection, it's part of the group's portfolio of concepts.
BOSTON, MA
digg.com

A Masturbatory ‘Homage’ To My Family

Coretta King’s cousin Seneca Scott blasts Boston's new bronze statue intended to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife. This 'monument' OFFENDS me - - TAKE IT DOWN NOW - - it is DISRESPECTFUL and RACIST! 1. Why have the two people been BE-HEADED? 2. or, is it MLK with head up butt?
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Providence officials, fans react to Judge Caprio’s retirement

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Judge Frank Caprio, 38-year chief judge of the municipal court, announced his retirement Friday. City leaders and residents showed an outpouring of support for “the grandfather of Providence.”. Best known for the show “Caught in Providence,” Judge Caprio has since stopped filming.
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

Keller: Task force weighing reparations for Black Bostonians faces challenges

BOSTON – City Council members voted last month to form a task force to study how it can provide reparations to Black Bostonians for the city's role in slavery and its legacy of inequality. But action is far from a guarantee. WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talked to NAACP Boston branch president Tanisha Sullivan about the possibility of reparations gaining traction.Keller pointed out that it is a conversation that has been happening in Boston and nationwide for decades, without much success. One reason for that is that polls have shown the word "reparations" has political toxicity. Still, Sullivan said she is...
BOSTON, MA

