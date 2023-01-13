Read full article on original website
Related
seattlemedium.com
King’s Legacy Is A Reason To Continuously Strive To Level The Playing Field
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, “Whatever affects one directly, affects us all indirectly. I can never be what I ought to be until you are what you ought to be. This is the interrelated structure of reality.”. This quote is not only why I celebrate the life...
seattlemedium.com
Dr. King And Healthcare Justice
On March 25, 1966, at the convention of the Medical Committee for Human Rights in Chicago, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health care is the most shocking and inhumane.”. Based on these words, it’s not hard to imagine that Dr....
Comments / 0