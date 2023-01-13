ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OR

nbc16.com

City of Roseburg invites residents to participate in the 'Winter 2023 Photo Contest'

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg is inviting Roseburg residents to enter the Winter 2023 City Connection Photo Contest. The city says anyone living in the Roseburg area is eligible to submit one photo taken in the Roseburg area. The photo must be depicting winter or the holidays. Photos also may be taken in the nearby Cascade Range and Callahan Mountains of the Southern Oregon Coast Range.
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Multigenerational businesses help the Ashland community

ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland has a variety of locally owned businesses that stretch from the plaza through downtown, but it is rare to see a family own two different storefronts that offer different items. There’s not really a place for kids to come and hang out after school so...
ASHLAND, OR
nbc16.com

See how you can help change water use in the Rogue Basin

MEDFORD — The fight for water rights has been an age-old one since before prohibition, but two Medford nonprofits are seeking to change the minds of how water use is viewed. “We wish to empower the public to have more agency and in the way that we have a relationship with water,” Christopher Hall, executive director of Water League.
MEDFORD, OR
kcfmradio.com

Human Trafficking in Florence; Climate Court; School Appoints Budget Committee Members; Rhododendron Court Announced

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and while the concept of Human Trafficking has been portrayed one way in Hollywood, it doesn’t represent real world issues that affect all of us even in Florence. According to Bob Teter, executive director at Siuslaw Outreach services says human trafficking takes on many forms and is more common here in Florence than is public revealed.
FLORENCE, OR
klcc.org

Trial date set in April Ehrlich's lawsuit against City of Medford

A trial date has been set for an Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter’s case against the City of Medford. April Ehrlich was a reporter for Jefferson Public Radio in 2020, when she was prevented from covering a sweep of a homeless camp in a public park by Medford Police. She was arrested and charged, but all charges were dropped or dismissed ahead of her trial in 2022.
MEDFORD, OR
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Roseburg, Oregon

Places to visit in Roseburg, OR. If you plan a trip to Roseburg, Oregon, you will be glad to know that there are plenty of things to do in the area. For instance, you can enjoy a visit to a wildlife safari, explore a park, or go to the Douglas County Museum. So, whether you’re interested in fishing, wine tasting, or simply exploring the scenic landscape, Roseburg has it all.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TOPP-IT OPENING GETTING CLOSER

Topp-It is now likely two weeks or so away from opening for business. A sign was placed on the building last week, and paving on the property appears complete. The new Roseburg business plans to sell pizza, wraps, salads and breakfast offerings from its location across from Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue. Orders will be able to be placed in-person at the drive through or online at: https://toppitexpress.com/
ROSEBURG, OR
Daily Journal of Commerce

JE Dunn Construction: Oregon State Police, Central Point Ofﬁce Renovation & Addition

SUB-BIDS REQUESTED Oregon State Police, Central Point Ofﬁce Renovation & Addition Bid Proposal Responses due 2:00pm PST, January 26, 202 Bid Package #1: Site, Deep Foundations, Elevators & Structure JE Dunn is taking Bid Proposals for the new Oregon State Police, Central Point Facility. Trades bidding in this package include: • Earthwork & Utilities • Deep Foundations • Concrete & Reinforcing Steel • Structural Steel • ...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
nbc16.com

12 groups to take stage at Florence Winter Music Festival

FLORENCE, Ore. — Twelve groups will take the stage at the Florence Events Center on January 27, 28 and 29, 2023, with some bluegrass, new and traditional folk, and Americana during the 20th annual Florence Winter Music Festival. “This just may be our very best line-up ever, and the...
FLORENCE, OR
nbc16.com

Temporary lane closures along Anderson Avenue, Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore. — The City of Coos Bay has announced temporary lane closures along Anderson Avenue at South 7th Street. Coos Bay has contracted with Dyer Partnership to complete road surveying services along Anderson Avenue at South 7th and South 6th Street. The city says that the lane...
COOS BAY, OR
KATU.com

Bald eagle takes flight after treatment at Wildlife Images

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Recently, a bald eagle from Emigrant lake near Ashland was brought into Wildlife Images that was seizing and having problems. Taking a closer look, the staff at Wildlife Images found that the eagle's crop was full of garbage, including plastic and paper. The staff at...
ASHLAND, OR
nbc16.com

Police: Winston man 'rampaged through multiple businesses'

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Winston man was arrested Friday on charges including theft and disorderly conduct involving businesses located in Roseburg. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, 48-year-old Jeremy J. Chilcott "rampaged through multiple businesses in the area," culminating in a shoplift when he ate from a bag of chips inside a store.
ROSEBURG, OR
Klamath Alerts

US Marshals Lead Task Force To Arrest Fugitive In Chiloquin

U.S. Marshals Led Task Force Arrests Local Child Sex Abuse Suspect in Klamath County. KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The United States Marshals Service led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) tracked down and arrested a man wanted in Jackson County on a felony warrant for child sex abuse Tuesday in rural Chiloquin, Ore. The suspect, Jonathan Javier Montes, 32, was wanted on a felony charge of first-degree sex abuse for a 2020 crime committed against a child in Jackson County. He is now lodged in the Klamath County Jail awaiting transportation back to Jackson County. PNVOTF arrested Montes without incident at a residence on Royal Coachman Drive in Chiloquin around 30-miles north of Klamath Falls.
CHILOQUIN, OR

