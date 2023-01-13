Topp-It is now likely two weeks or so away from opening for business. A sign was placed on the building last week, and paving on the property appears complete. The new Roseburg business plans to sell pizza, wraps, salads and breakfast offerings from its location across from Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue. Orders will be able to be placed in-person at the drive through or online at: https://toppitexpress.com/

