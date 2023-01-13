Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
City of Roseburg invites residents to participate in the 'Winter 2023 Photo Contest'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg is inviting Roseburg residents to enter the Winter 2023 City Connection Photo Contest. The city says anyone living in the Roseburg area is eligible to submit one photo taken in the Roseburg area. The photo must be depicting winter or the holidays. Photos also may be taken in the nearby Cascade Range and Callahan Mountains of the Southern Oregon Coast Range.
KDRV
New Jackson County landowner adds forest to its trust for natural habitats
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. & SAN FRANCISCO, Cal. -- California-based Pacific Forest Trust says today it has bought more than 1,000 acres in Southern Oregon as part of its preservation efforts. Pacific Forest Trust (PFT) says it has acquired 1,120 acres of privately owned forest along the Siskiyou Crest near Mount...
nbc16.com
Multigenerational businesses help the Ashland community
ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland has a variety of locally owned businesses that stretch from the plaza through downtown, but it is rare to see a family own two different storefronts that offer different items. There’s not really a place for kids to come and hang out after school so...
nbc16.com
Daily Courier hires former Mail Tribune reporter, expands news coverage to Jackson County
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Daily Courier added their first reporter formerly from the Mail Tribune. Vickie Aldous began her journalism career at the Mail Tribune in 1999. She said she is excited about this new chapter. “I already am working on my first story maybe even two. I...
nbc16.com
See how you can help change water use in the Rogue Basin
MEDFORD — The fight for water rights has been an age-old one since before prohibition, but two Medford nonprofits are seeking to change the minds of how water use is viewed. “We wish to empower the public to have more agency and in the way that we have a relationship with water,” Christopher Hall, executive director of Water League.
ijpr.org
Wed 9 AM | Open Lands Day gives rare chance to visit Rogue River Preserve
Yes, it has a catchy name, but the Rogue River is famous around the world for other reasons, too. Its clear water, natural beauty, and fish runs are among the attractions. And work goes on to not only preserve the good things, but enhance them as well. The Rogue River...
nbc16.com
Volunteers honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day with day of service to give back to community
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Martin Luther King Jr. once asked, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?" The United Communities Action Network, along with Umpqua Watersheds decided to combine Martin Luther King Junior day with a day of service to give back to the community.
kcfmradio.com
Human Trafficking in Florence; Climate Court; School Appoints Budget Committee Members; Rhododendron Court Announced
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and while the concept of Human Trafficking has been portrayed one way in Hollywood, it doesn’t represent real world issues that affect all of us even in Florence. According to Bob Teter, executive director at Siuslaw Outreach services says human trafficking takes on many forms and is more common here in Florence than is public revealed.
klcc.org
Trial date set in April Ehrlich's lawsuit against City of Medford
A trial date has been set for an Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter’s case against the City of Medford. April Ehrlich was a reporter for Jefferson Public Radio in 2020, when she was prevented from covering a sweep of a homeless camp in a public park by Medford Police. She was arrested and charged, but all charges were dropped or dismissed ahead of her trial in 2022.
ijpr.org
Tue 9:25 | After the Mail Tribune closes: opening new news organizations
This is a rough time for journalism, especially in the newspaper business. The Mail Tribune of Medford proved the point beyond any doubt when it announced the end of its run--in any form--effective Friday the 13th of January. The paper had already ceased to be a "paper," going digital-only last...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Roseburg, Oregon
Places to visit in Roseburg, OR. If you plan a trip to Roseburg, Oregon, you will be glad to know that there are plenty of things to do in the area. For instance, you can enjoy a visit to a wildlife safari, explore a park, or go to the Douglas County Museum. So, whether you’re interested in fishing, wine tasting, or simply exploring the scenic landscape, Roseburg has it all.
kqennewsradio.com
TOPP-IT OPENING GETTING CLOSER
Topp-It is now likely two weeks or so away from opening for business. A sign was placed on the building last week, and paving on the property appears complete. The new Roseburg business plans to sell pizza, wraps, salads and breakfast offerings from its location across from Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue. Orders will be able to be placed in-person at the drive through or online at: https://toppitexpress.com/
Daily Journal of Commerce
JE Dunn Construction: Oregon State Police, Central Point Ofﬁce Renovation & Addition
SUB-BIDS REQUESTED Oregon State Police, Central Point Ofﬁce Renovation & Addition Bid Proposal Responses due 2:00pm PST, January 26, 202 Bid Package #1: Site, Deep Foundations, Elevators & Structure JE Dunn is taking Bid Proposals for the new Oregon State Police, Central Point Facility. Trades bidding in this package include: • Earthwork & Utilities • Deep Foundations • Concrete & Reinforcing Steel • Structural Steel • ...
nbc16.com
12 groups to take stage at Florence Winter Music Festival
FLORENCE, Ore. — Twelve groups will take the stage at the Florence Events Center on January 27, 28 and 29, 2023, with some bluegrass, new and traditional folk, and Americana during the 20th annual Florence Winter Music Festival. “This just may be our very best line-up ever, and the...
focushillsboro.com
$15,000 Is Offered As A Reward For Information On The Killing Of An Oregon-born Wolf
Reward For Information: In October, someone illegally killed an Oregon wolf in Klamath Falls, and now there’s a $15,000 prize for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. On Tuesday, the Oregon Wildlife Coalition added its own $5,000 incentive to the existing $10,000 offer from the...
nbc16.com
Temporary lane closures along Anderson Avenue, Coos Bay
COOS BAY, Ore. — The City of Coos Bay has announced temporary lane closures along Anderson Avenue at South 7th Street. Coos Bay has contracted with Dyer Partnership to complete road surveying services along Anderson Avenue at South 7th and South 6th Street. The city says that the lane...
beachconnection.net
Florence's Rhody Fest Sets Date for Oregon Coast Pageantry, Announces Theme
(Florence, Oregon) – It may be months away, but the buzz about the next Rhododendron Fest in the central Oregon coast town of Florence is already taking to the air. For 118 years now it's been a major attraction each May. (Courtesy photo) Florence’s Chamber of Commerce just announced...
KATU.com
Bald eagle takes flight after treatment at Wildlife Images
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Recently, a bald eagle from Emigrant lake near Ashland was brought into Wildlife Images that was seizing and having problems. Taking a closer look, the staff at Wildlife Images found that the eagle's crop was full of garbage, including plastic and paper. The staff at...
nbc16.com
Police: Winston man 'rampaged through multiple businesses'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Winston man was arrested Friday on charges including theft and disorderly conduct involving businesses located in Roseburg. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, 48-year-old Jeremy J. Chilcott "rampaged through multiple businesses in the area," culminating in a shoplift when he ate from a bag of chips inside a store.
US Marshals Lead Task Force To Arrest Fugitive In Chiloquin
U.S. Marshals Led Task Force Arrests Local Child Sex Abuse Suspect in Klamath County. KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The United States Marshals Service led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) tracked down and arrested a man wanted in Jackson County on a felony warrant for child sex abuse Tuesday in rural Chiloquin, Ore. The suspect, Jonathan Javier Montes, 32, was wanted on a felony charge of first-degree sex abuse for a 2020 crime committed against a child in Jackson County. He is now lodged in the Klamath County Jail awaiting transportation back to Jackson County. PNVOTF arrested Montes without incident at a residence on Royal Coachman Drive in Chiloquin around 30-miles north of Klamath Falls.
Comments / 0