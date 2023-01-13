VERSAILLES — FireHouse — with special guest Frank Hannon (of Tesla) — will be performing at BMI Event Center in Versailles on Saturday, Jan. 28. Double Platinum Artist FireHouse (also Firehouse) is an American hard rock band that formed in Richmond, Virginia, and then moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, where they were signed to Epic Records in 1989. The band reached stardom during the early 1990s with hit singles like “Reach for the Sky,” “Don’t Treat Me Bad” and “All She Wrote,” as well as their signature power ballads “I Live My Life for You,” “Love of a Lifetime” and “When I Look into Your Eyes.” At the 1992 American Music Awards, FireHouse won the award for “Favorite New Heavy Metal/Hard Rock Artist.” FireHouse is estimated to have sold over 7 million albums worldwide since their debut. Members include: CJ Snare (vocals, keys), Bill Leverty (guitar), Allen McKenzie (bass), Michael Foster (drums).

VERSAILLES, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO