Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersPhoenix, AZ
Rising supermarket chain opening another new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersSurprise, AZ
Denver-Based Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FQueen Creek, AZ
Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally Set to OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Internet-Famous Taco Restaurant Opening in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
KTAR.com
Snowstorm shuts down schools, roads, offices in Arizona high country
PHOENIX – Snow blowing across Arizona high country forced closure of roads, schools and city government offices and the region is bracing for more. Between 6-8 inches of snow fell overnight in Flagstaff and another 3-5 inches could fall Tuesday, the Nation Weather Service office said. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Restrictions on southbound Ellsworth Road begin Jan. 16
Beginning Monday, Jan. 16, southbound Ellsworth Road will be restricted to one lane south of the State Route 24 in Mesa for a waterline extension project. The specific restrictions will move with the work zone, between SR 24 and south of Williams Field, according to the City of Mesa. Restrictions are anticipated through March for this first phase.
onscene.tv
1 Killed In Horrible Wreck After Pickup T-Bones Sedan | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01-14-2023 | 2:30 AM LOCATION: 47th Avenue and Indian School Road CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Fire crews responded to reports of a serious vehicle collision at the intersection of 47th Avenue and Indian School Road around 2:30 AM. Crews arrived to find a pickup truck vs a sedan in an apparent t bone collision. One person has been pronounced deceased on scene. Indian School road is closed for investigation and is expected to remain closed at 47th Avenue for several hours. No further details regarding the crash are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
KTAR.com
Roads close around Arizona as storms pummel high country, Valley
PHOENIX — For the second time in the new year, the Valley and much of the high country were pounded with rain and snow, respectively, causing road closures around the state. Flagstaff Airport recorded 17.7 inches of snow as of 8:40 p.m. while Arizona Snowbowl recorded over 15 inches of snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service of Flagstaff.
AZFamily
Woman arrested after killing man, dog in Goodyear in hit and run
Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for...
KTAR.com
Closures to affect drivers on 4 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend
PHOENIX — As the new year begins, weekend road construction is picking back up around the Valley, potentially hindering drivers. In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Weekend I-17 closures irk residents, invited by businesses
For some who live and work along portions of 35th Avenue, they feel like when there are weekend closures on Interstate 17... the street becomes what some on social media have called “I-17 Junior.”
fox10phoenix.com
Man dead following shooting at Phoenix drive-thru lane
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in North Central phoenix. According to reports, the shooting happened on the morning of Jan. 15, in the area of Dunlap and Central. The shooting reportedly happened at the drive-thru lane of a restaurant. At the scene, officers found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was treated on the scene, but did not survive.
'Our water tanks will be dry within days': Arizona city cuts off nextdoor water supply amid drought
On the first day of the new year, the city of Scottsdale, Arizona officially stopped transporting water to the unincorporated neighboring area of the Rio Verde Foothills.
travellemming.com
8 Best Phoenix Neighborhoods (for 2023)
Planning to move to or visit Phoenix? I’m here to fill you in on the best Phoenix neighborhoods. This guide overviews the pros and cons of 8 communities in Phoenix. I share insights about each neighborhood’s entertainment, schools, safety, and general residents. Find ideal neighborhoods for young professionals, families, retirees, and everyone in between.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: More snow in northern Arizona, rain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A slick start to our Sunday as we experienced rain in the Valley and impressive mountain snowfall. Most locations here in the Valley ended up for about .10″ to .20″ of rain. Heavy snowfall up north brought 17.4″ of snow in Flagstaff and made for some very slick roads. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday. The first wave of moisture has pretty much moved east of us today, there are still a few lingering showers down around Tucson.
AZFamily
Fight between customers leads to deadly shooting at drive-thru in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead outside a north Phoenix fast food restaurant early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the area of 3rd Street and Dunlap Avenue around 4 a.m. and arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KGUN 9
Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
Mother of another victim of I-10 fiery crash speaks out
His family tells ABC15 that he and three other co-workers got into a car and were heading along I-10 near Chandler Blvd., to their first job of the day, when tragedy struck.
East Valley Tribune
Developer-city battle hangs over Buckhorn Baths
Mesans have been waiting over a decade to find out the long-term fate of the historic Buckhorn Baths spa buildings near Main Street and Recker Road since the passing of Alice Sliger in 2010. Sliger created the storied Buckhorn Mineral Wells and Wildlife Museum in East Mesa with her husband...
fox10phoenix.com
Man accused of shooting at driver on I-17 in Phoenix
An apparent road-rage shooting is under investigation after the Arizona Department of Public Safety says 34-year-old Kyle Hart fired several rounds into a car along Interstate 17 near the Loop 101 on Jan. 15. No one was hurt. Hart was arrested and booked into jail.
Man in critical condition after shooting near 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road
A man is in the hospital after he was reportedly shot near 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road in central Phoenix Saturday morning.
Man dead after shooting at Sunnyslope fast food restaurant drive-thru, police say
PHOENIX — One man is dead after a shooting at a fast food restaurant in Sunnyslope early Sunday morning. The suspect in the shooting remains at large, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said the shooting happened after a fight between two people in the drive-thru line of...
Man dead after shooting near Central and Dunlap avenues
Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead near Central and Dunlap avenues.
kjzz.org
DPS: 5 dead after a multi-vehicle freeway crash near Phoenix
At least five people died Thursday in a fiery crash involving semi-trucks on a freeway east of Phoenix, according to authorities. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials originally said three people died in the chain-reaction crash that occurred around 6 a.m. Thursday and blocked multiple lanes of Interstate 10 in Chandler.
