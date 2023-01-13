Mayor Brown calls on community to support baby clothing drive

Donors can provide baby clothes in sizes from preemie to 18 months, as well as diapers, wipes, formula, baby blankets, bibs, baby soap, lotion, wash, strollers, and car seats.

The donation drive will run from Friday, Jan. 13 to Friday, Feb. 3. The donated items will be distributed to a number of organizations, including Our Mommie Village, The Priscilla Project, Every Bottom Covered, and Buffalo Prenatal and Perinatal Network.

Mayor Byron Brown

Donations can be dropped off at Buffalo City Hall and the following locations:

Buffalo Police A-District, 1847 South Park Avenue

Buffalo Police B-District, 695 Main Street

Buffalo Police C-District, 693 East Ferry Street

Buffalo Police D-District, 669 Hertel Avenue

Buffalo Police E-District, 2767 Bailey Avenue

The Belle Center, 104 Maryland Street

Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E Delevan Avenue

North Buffalo Community Center, 203 Sanders Road

Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn Avenue

Schiller Park Senior Citizens Center, 2057 Genesee Street

Additionally, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr., the top of Buffalo City Hall will be lit in gold on Monday, Jan. 16.