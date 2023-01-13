ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Mayor Brown calls on community to support baby clothing drive

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
Donors can provide baby clothes in sizes from preemie to 18 months, as well as diapers, wipes, formula, baby blankets, bibs, baby soap, lotion, wash, strollers, and car seats.

The donation drive will run from Friday, Jan. 13 to Friday, Feb. 3. The donated items will be distributed to a number of organizations, including Our Mommie Village, The Priscilla Project, Every Bottom Covered, and Buffalo Prenatal and Perinatal Network.

Donations can be dropped off at Buffalo City Hall and the following locations:

  • Buffalo Police A-District, 1847 South Park Avenue
  • Buffalo Police B-District, 695 Main Street
  • Buffalo Police C-District, 693 East Ferry Street
  • Buffalo Police D-District, 669 Hertel Avenue
  • Buffalo Police E-District, 2767 Bailey Avenue
  • The Belle Center, 104 Maryland Street
  • Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E Delevan Avenue
  • North Buffalo Community Center, 203 Sanders Road
  • Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn Avenue
  • Schiller Park Senior Citizens Center, 2057 Genesee Street

Additionally, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr., the top of Buffalo City Hall will be lit in gold on Monday, Jan. 16.

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

