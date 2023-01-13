Read full article on original website
D.C. Mayor: Jan. 6 Security Failed Over Belief White Nationalists Are Police Friendly
“People didn’t think that these white nationalists would overthrow the Capitol building,” Mayor Muriel Bowser testified to Jan. 6 House committee members.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Attorney General: Redistricting map passed by Cobb commissioners ‘not legally binding’
The state attorney general’s office has issued a statement calling the Cobb Commission’s move to amend its own electoral...
First Lexington Council meeting with six new members held at City Hall
The first meeting of the Lexington City Council is in the books. It could be characterized as a “get to know you and the process” work session.
House Oversight Committee moves to strike down new DC non-citizen voting law
WASHINGTON — The Republican Chairman of the newly renamed House Oversight and Accountability Committee has introduced a joint resolution to stop a new D.C. law from going into effect. The Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act passed the D.C. Council in October and was enacted in November without Mayor...
