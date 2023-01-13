ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trusted Reviews

How to watch NFL Playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend: Bucs vs Cowboys, Bills vs Dolphins and more

By Chris Smith
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pfvph_0kE1Y7zR00
Image credit: Sky Sports

How to watch the NFL Playoffs: It’s Wildcard Weekend in the NFL with all six games broadcast live in the UK. Here’s how to watch on TV or stream online.

Wildcard Weekend is one of the most exciting in the NFL calendar. There are six games being played over the course of three days, with places in the AFC and NFC Divisional Round up for grabs.

The top seeds from each conference (Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles) get a bye this weekend, but all 12 of the other play-off teams are in action.

Highlights of the weekend include the NFC West showdown between the Seahawks and 49ers, while the AFC East’s Bills and Dolphins will also square off. Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers crept into the playoffs but host the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys in what might be the most intriguing game of the weekend.

The LA Chargers travel to Jacksonville to play the fast-rising Jaguars, while the NFC North’s Ravens and Bengals clash for the third-time this season.

All in all, it’s shaping up to be an exciting weekend of playoff gridiron. Here’s how to watch every game live in the UK on the on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

NFL Play-offs Wildcard weekend kick-off times

For UK viewers, the NFL Wildcard Weekend starts on Saturday evening and ends in the early hours of Tuesday morning. If you’ve got the stamina, you’re in for a real treat. Here are the kick-off times in GMT:

Saturday January 14

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers – 9:30pm

Los Angeles Charges @ Jacksonville Jaguars – 1:15am (Sunday morning)

Sunday January 15

Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills – 6:00pm

New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings – 9:30pm

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals – 1:15am (Monday morning)

Monday January 16

Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 1:15am (Tuesday morning)

How to watch United vs City live on television and online?

Sky Sports has the rights to the NFL Playoffs in the UK and will show all six games live this weekend. Coverage starts at the following times:

On Saturday January 15th (Seahawks @ 49ers, Chargers @ Jaguars) coverage starts on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL at 8:30pm UK time.

On Sunday January 16th (Dolphins @ Bills, Giants @ Vikings, Ravens @ Bengals), coverage starts on Sky Sports NFL at 5:30pm UK time, with Sky Sports Main Event joining in the fun at 7:00pm.

On Monday January 17th / Tuesday January 18th (Cowboys vs Buccaneers), the coverage starts at 1:00am on Sky Sports NFL. Sky Sports Main Event is joining proceedings half an hour later.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the brand new Sky Stream service. Or if you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.

Comments / 0

Related
Trusted Reviews

The best Netflix show of 2022 just got renewed for Season 2

Netflix has confirmed that the hit show Wednesday has just been renewed for a second season. The streaming giant has confirmed the live action Addams Family spinoff series, which captivated viewers in the latter part of 2022, will be back. The company hasn’t confirmed it’ll be in 2023, but hopefully that’s the case.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra case leak points to sweeping camera improvements

A case leak for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra suggests that the new phone could be set for some sweeping camera improvements. We’ve heard it claimed many times that Samsung’s new flagship phone, set to be announced on February 1, will feature an upgraded 200MP main camera. What we haven’t heard all that much about is the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s other cameras.
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired

An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
TENNESSEE STATE
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
BUFFALO, NY
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tickets to go on sale for possible AFC title game in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The NFL has directed the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills to begin selling tickets for a possible AFC championship game in Atlanta on Jan. 29. The game would be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium if both teams win at home in the divisional round this weekend. If either loses, the game would be hosted at the higher-seeded team.
ATLANTA, GA
Trusted Reviews

Samsung’s latest Family Hub has a massive 32-inch screen

Samsung has announced its latest smart refrigerator freezer combo ahead of the annual reveal at CES 2023 in January. The new Family Hub Plus (or Bespoke Refrigerator Family Hub Plus to give it its full title) includes a massive 32-inch display, which is up from 21.5-inches on older models in the range.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last of its kind

This year’s Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last phone in the range, with rumours that Samsung is looking to drop the Plus option from next year’s line-up. The Elec has issued a post claiming that Samsung will only release two flagship phones in early 2024: the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Missing from that duo is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, the super-sized version of the default Galaxy S24.
Trusted Reviews

iPhone 16 Pro tipped for under-display Face ID

The iPhone 16 Pro has been tipped to come with an under-display Face ID system in 2024, reducing the footprint of that famous notch even further. According to South Korean website The Elec, Apple will fit next year’s flagship iPhone with Face ID sensor components that are positioned under the display.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 series could run a lot cooler

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will apparently run much cooler than its predecessor, among other improvements. According to a recent tweet by tipster Ahmed Qwaider (via SamMobile), the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will each feature “improved cooling systems”. The tipster claims that “Samsung...
Trusted Reviews

Sony’s Project Leonardo controller makes PS5 gaming more accessible

Sony’s first-party game studios have done some great work in improving accessibility options for gamers, but the company has trailed Microsoft when it comes to accessories designed for gamers with different needs. The company hopes the newly-announced Project Leonardo controller kit, revealed at CES 2023, will redress the balance....
Trusted Reviews

How to watch The White Lotus in the UK

HBO wrapped up the second season of the Emmy Award-winning series The White Lotus in mid-December 2022, but what about those of us who didn’t get a chance to experience it live?. Here’s how to catch up on the first and second seasons of the hit show right now....
HAWAII STATE
Trusted Reviews

How to watch Man United vs Everton: Stream the FA Cup game for free on UK TV

How to watch Man United vs Everton: The FA Cup 3rd Round gets underway tonight and Everton’s visit to Manchester United is live on TV. Here’s how to watch. The dark clouds are once again gathering over Goodison Park, after Frank Lampard’s beleaguered Toffees dropped into the relegation zone in midweek. Word is, Super Frank has just a couple of games to save his job.
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy