2023 Chevy Colorado WT In Harvest Bronze Metallic: First Real-World Pictures
GM officially unveiled the all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado last July, debuting a fresh third generation complete with updates to the model line, a new exterior, a totally overhauled interior, and a new powertrain as well. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2023 Chevy Colorado WT in Harvest Bronze Metallic paint courtesy of the following GM Authority photo gallery.
2024 Chevy Silverado HD Custom To Offer Z71 Suspension Package
The fully refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD was officially unveiled last September, with GM showing off new exterior styling, a redesigned cabin, new tech goodies, and an updated powertrain, not to mention the new Silverado HD ZR2 off-roader. Now, GM Authority has learned that the new 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Custom will be available with the Z71 Off-Road package.
2024 Chevy Silverado HD Pricing Uncovered
GM unveiled the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD last September, pulling the sheets on a full model refresh that includes a revised exterior, an overhauled cabin, powertrain updates, and the new Silverado HD ZR2 off-roader. Now, GM Authority has exclusively uncovered in-depth 2024 Chevy Silverado HD pricing information, as detailed right here.
GM Releases Fix For Chevy Silverado Charge Air Cooler Icing Issue
GM has released a new service update for the Chevy Silverado 1500 related to an issue wherein the pickup’s charge air cooler can accumulate ice. The issue can occur when driving in extremely cold weather. The problem: certain units of the Chevy Silverado 1500 may exhibit a condition wherein...
Chevy Silverado HD Discount Offers $500 Off In January 2023
For January 2023, a Chevy Silverado HD discount offers $500 off the 2022 Chevy Silverado HD and 2023 Chevy Silverado HD, including both the 2500 HD and 3500 HD models. The Bow Tie brand continues to offer local market leases as well. See examples below. Chevy Silverado HD Incentives. Chevy...
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
Backyard Barn Finds: Parker’s First Camaro
It’s easy to see why this is Parker’s dream car. The first generation Chevrolet Camaro is a dream car from any enthusiast. Those of us with the means to search out and purchase said automobile usually have some crazy stories to provide the rest of the community with. One such gentleman, and host of Backyard Barn Finds, Parker has recently come out with details about his very first car. You might be scoffing now at the thought of a relatively young guy having had a first generation Camaro as his first car but the way he got it might just surprise you.
5 Toyota Models That Are Practically Guaranteed to Last More Than 200,000 Miles
Toyota has cars, trucks, and SUVs that should last you well over 200,000 miles. Which is right for you? The post 5 Toyota Models That Are Practically Guaranteed to Last More Than 200,000 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
C8 Corvette Left For Dead In Montana
The mid-engine C8 Corvette is at home on the racetrack, offering impressive performance for relatively little outlay. However, one place the C8 Corvette is a bit less comfortable is on 10 inches of ice and snow, as demonstrated by this abandoned C8 Stingray in Montana. Recently posted to subreddit r/Autos,...
My mom upgraded her gas-powered Camry to a Tesla – how much it really costs to own an electric car
TESLA recently doubled a price cut for its $46,990 Model 3 sedan to $7,500 to spark interest in its 2023 inventory. After hearing his mom was considering upgrading her Toyota Camry to this electric sedan, a finance pro named Cole formed an in-depth comparison to see if a switch would be worth it.
The New 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Will Keep This One 1950s Relic
Chevy is keeping this 1950s relic for the cabin of the new 2024 Silverado HD. What relic sticks around? The post The New 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Will Keep This One 1950s Relic appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here are the used cars that provide the best value
Used car prices have begun to fall but they’re still higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic. So used car shoppers should consider how many miles they can expect from their purchase. Fortunately, researchers at iSeeCars.com have done the legwork on this one, analyzing how many more miles a 10-year-old...
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
The Undisputed Fastest Street Car On Planet Earth Is A Ford!
Would you believe it if someone told you that the fastest car on the planet is a Ford? That may seem an outlandish concept, but if you look at Ford’s racing heritage, you might begin to think this is absolutely possible. The Ford GT badge carries a lot of history. And one particular 2006 Ford GT model just added more accolades to that history. It has a proud owner and a name, and it's been improved upon several times throughout its life. Meet Johnny Bohmer’s 2006 Ford “BADD GT”.
Honda launches $885 E-Cub electric moped, but it’s not what we hoped for
The world has been begging Honda for years to bring to market an electric version of its famous Cub line of motorbikes. Now the company has finally done it with the recently launched Honda Cub e:, though it’s not exactly what we were looking for. In case you aren’t...
The Most Affordable V-8 Muscle Car With A Manual Transmission In 2023
The pure-bred all-American brand, Chevrolet, gives purists and car enthusiasts a last hurrah for 2023 in the form of the Camaro LT1. The GM-owned brand just made an offer you can’t refuse. An affordable rear-wheel drive muscle car with a six-speed manual transmission! MSRP starts at $37,795. To put this in perspective, check out this piece on these two, manual transmission, small Japanese sports cars. Pay attention to their price range and performance.
This Never-Used 550-HP Ford Mustang GT500 Crate Motor Needs a Good Home
Bring a TrailerThe 5.4 liter V8 makes its power with help from four camshafts and an Eaton supercharger.
Impatient Porsche Cayenne Driver Gets Instant Karma In Colorado Springs
We all lead busy lives and need to get stuff done to be our happiest selves. Sometimes though, it’s important to slow down and prioritize safety above productivity or a quick commute. One Porsche Cayenne driver just learned that lesson the hard way. This accident takes place in my...
