ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 1

Related
gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Colorado WT In Harvest Bronze Metallic: First Real-World Pictures

GM officially unveiled the all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado last July, debuting a fresh third generation complete with updates to the model line, a new exterior, a totally overhauled interior, and a new powertrain as well. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2023 Chevy Colorado WT in Harvest Bronze Metallic paint courtesy of the following GM Authority photo gallery.
COLORADO STATE
gmauthority.com

2024 Chevy Silverado HD Custom To Offer Z71 Suspension Package

The fully refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD was officially unveiled last September, with GM showing off new exterior styling, a redesigned cabin, new tech goodies, and an updated powertrain, not to mention the new Silverado HD ZR2 off-roader. Now, GM Authority has learned that the new 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Custom will be available with the Z71 Off-Road package.
MICHIGAN STATE
gmauthority.com

2024 Chevy Silverado HD Pricing Uncovered

GM unveiled the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD last September, pulling the sheets on a full model refresh that includes a revised exterior, an overhauled cabin, powertrain updates, and the new Silverado HD ZR2 off-roader. Now, GM Authority has exclusively uncovered in-depth 2024 Chevy Silverado HD pricing information, as detailed right here.
MICHIGAN STATE
gmauthority.com

GM Releases Fix For Chevy Silverado Charge Air Cooler Icing Issue

GM has released a new service update for the Chevy Silverado 1500 related to an issue wherein the pickup’s charge air cooler can accumulate ice. The issue can occur when driving in extremely cold weather. The problem: certain units of the Chevy Silverado 1500 may exhibit a condition wherein...
gmauthority.com

Chevy Silverado HD Discount Offers $500 Off In January 2023

For January 2023, a Chevy Silverado HD discount offers $500 off the 2022 Chevy Silverado HD and 2023 Chevy Silverado HD, including both the 2500 HD and 3500 HD models. The Bow Tie brand continues to offer local market leases as well. See examples below. Chevy Silverado HD Incentives. Chevy...
MICHIGAN STATE
MotorBiscuit

Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half

This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like

This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
KENTUCKY STATE
Motorious

Backyard Barn Finds: Parker’s First Camaro

It’s easy to see why this is Parker’s dream car. The first generation Chevrolet Camaro is a dream car from any enthusiast. Those of us with the means to search out and purchase said automobile usually have some crazy stories to provide the rest of the community with. One such gentleman, and host of Backyard Barn Finds, Parker has recently come out with details about his very first car. You might be scoffing now at the thought of a relatively young guy having had a first generation Camaro as his first car but the way he got it might just surprise you.
gmauthority.com

C8 Corvette Left For Dead In Montana

The mid-engine C8 Corvette is at home on the racetrack, offering impressive performance for relatively little outlay. However, one place the C8 Corvette is a bit less comfortable is on 10 inches of ice and snow, as demonstrated by this abandoned C8 Stingray in Montana. Recently posted to subreddit r/Autos,...
MONTANA STATE
ConsumerAffairs

Here are the used cars that provide the best value

Used car prices have begun to fall but they’re still higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic. So used car shoppers should consider how many miles they can expect from their purchase. Fortunately, researchers at iSeeCars.com have done the legwork on this one, analyzing how many more miles a 10-year-old...
Carscoops

Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon

Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
Top Speed

The Undisputed Fastest Street Car On Planet Earth Is A Ford!

Would you believe it if someone told you that the fastest car on the planet is a Ford? That may seem an outlandish concept, but if you look at Ford’s racing heritage, you might begin to think this is absolutely possible. The Ford GT badge carries a lot of history. And one particular 2006 Ford GT model just added more accolades to that history. It has a proud owner and a name, and it's been improved upon several times throughout its life. Meet Johnny Bohmer’s 2006 Ford “BADD GT”.
FLORIDA STATE
electrek.co

Honda launches $885 E-Cub electric moped, but it’s not what we hoped for

The world has been begging Honda for years to bring to market an electric version of its famous Cub line of motorbikes. Now the company has finally done it with the recently launched Honda Cub e:, though it’s not exactly what we were looking for. In case you aren’t...
Top Speed

The Most Affordable V-8 Muscle Car With A Manual Transmission In 2023

The pure-bred all-American brand, Chevrolet, gives purists and car enthusiasts a last hurrah for 2023 in the form of the Camaro LT1. The GM-owned brand just made an offer you can’t refuse. An affordable rear-wheel drive muscle car with a six-speed manual transmission! MSRP starts at $37,795. To put this in perspective, check out this piece on these two, manual transmission, small Japanese sports cars. Pay attention to their price range and performance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy